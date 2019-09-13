PSA: You Can Buy the Exact Poster Hanging in Monica Geller's Living Room — Plus, 17 More Friends-Inspired Finds
It has been over two decades since one of TV’s most memorable group of friends got together for coffee. The hit sitcom, Friends, started a worldwide fandom when it first aired in 1994 — and since then, it’s never left our televisions or our hearts. PIVOT forward to 2019, and Friends is now celebrating its 25th anniversary!
In honor of this milestone, we scoured the Internet in search of all the fun memorabilia you can buy to pay homage to your favorite Friends characters. From Rachel and Phoebe’s apothecary table (from, you guessed it, Pottery Barn) to Monica’s iconic yellow picture frame, shop 18 Friends TV show finds that would make amazing gifts for a superfan. Could we BEEE anymore excited?
The One With the Yellow Frame
Any Friends fanatic will recognize the yellow frame from Monica’s apartment door because it’s quite possibly one of the most iconic props from the series — and you can own it now, too. Seller ‘Handmade by Fatima’ sells handmade replica yellow frames for under $30 on Amazon. It’s lightweight and comes with double sided tape for easy installation.
Buy It! Peephole Yellow Frame Replica of the Frame Seen on Monica’s Door, $26.95; amazon.com
The One With the Friends Guide
Who better to take friendship advice from than the characters of Friends themselves? Whether you need dating advice from Joey, epic comebacks from Chandler, or cooking tips and tricks from Monica, this book will be there for you. Plus, you can take the quiz to find out which of the six is your soulmate.
Buy It! I’ll Be There For You: Life According to Friends’ Rachel, Phoebe, Joey Chandler, Ross, & Monica, $15.95; urbanoutfitters.com
The One With the Parody Colored Pencils
Why color with regular colored pencils when you can color with Friends-themed color pencils instead? Complete with hilarious names like “Ross’ Leather Pants,” “Gunther’s Hair,” and “We Were on A Grey-k,” this 12-pack of custom pencils will make coloring even more fun (if that’s even possible!).
Buy It! ‘The One With The Colors’ FRIENDS TV Show Inspired Parody Colored Pencils, $14.95; amazon.com
The One With the Friendship Bracelet
Show her she’s your lobster! According to Phoebe, lobsters mate for life, and this Friends-inspired bangle from Alex and Ani will prove it to your significant other.
Buy It! Alex and Ani Friends, You’re My Lobster Duo Charm Bangle, $43; zappos.com
The One With the Trivia Coasters Set
Calling all Friends superfans! If you think you know every line, joke, and pun from the TV series, invite over your own friends and put your knowledge to the test. These coasters double as trivia cards, and their super specific questions will separate the fans from the superfans.
Buy It! Friends Trivia Quiz Coaster Set, $10.32 (orig. $12.90); hottopic.com
The One With the Sweatshirt
Are you even a true fan if you don’t already own a sweatshirt with the iconic Friends logo? Maybe. But if you haven’t bought one yet, this logo crew neck from Urban Outfitters is the perfect one to kick back and relax at Central Perk in.
Buy It! Friends Logo Crew Neck Sweatshirt, $49; urbanoutfitters.com
The One With the Cookbook
Joey doesn’t share food, but you can whip up tasty recipes from the ‘90s sitcom to share with all of your friends on Thanksgiving, thanks to this cookbook aptly named, The One With All the Recipes. All of the recipes are inspired by episodes of the show — there’s recipes like “Engagement Ring Lasagna,” “Not-So-Fine Margaritas,” and “Thanksgiving Turkey For One.”
Buy It! The One with All the Recipes: An Unofficial Cookbook for Fans of Friends, $22.46; amazon.com
The One With Monica’s Poster
If you identify with Monica and love her home décor, you can actually get the same poster that hangs above her TV. Wayfair sells the Jouets vintage advertisement online — and it’s currently $174 off.
Buy It! ‘Jouets as Seen on Friends’ Framed Vintage Advertisement, $74.99 (orig. $249); wayfair.com
The One With the Central Perk Mug
Sip your morning coffee from a mug that we think has Gunther’s stamp of approval. This Central Perk mug from the Friends Pottery Barn collection is so popular, it already sold out. Luckily, it’s available for pre-order and will ship in the beginning of December — just in time to gift it to your best friend who loves the series.
Buy It! Friends Central Perk Mug, $14.50; potterybarn.com
The One With All the Coffee
Coffee lovers, this is the one for you! You can brew a mug of Central Perk coffee from the comfort of your own home with these limited-edition Friends-themed, medium roast K-cups from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. If you don’t have a Keurig coffee maker, the brand also sells bags of the limited-edition coffee grounds, too!
Buy It “Friends” 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Central Perk Medium Roast K-Cups, $10.99; amazon.com
The One With Joey’s Face on a Pillow
If you’ve ever wanted Joey’s “weird eye contact thing” on a pillow, you got it! This sequin pillow from Etsy seller CustomEverArt will make sure you never forget that razor-sharp stare he gave Chandler and Monica while being a floating head on Thanksgiving.
Buy It! Joey Tribiani Sequin Pillow, $19.80; etsy.com
The One With the Tea Towels
Monica may have 11 categories for her towels, but these are the only ones you need in your kitchen. This set of tea towels nod to some of the show’s hilarious food moments, like Rachel’s infamous trifle cake and Joey’s motto when it comes to sharing food.
Buy It! Friends Tea Towels Set of 2, $34.50; potterybarn.com
The One with the Inside Look
In honor of the show’s 25th anniversary, this new book — which will be released on September 17 — takes a look behind-the-scenes of the show that defined the ‘90s television era.
Buy It! Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era, $24.30; amazon.com
The One With Joey’s Catchphrase… on a Sweatshirt
We all know the classic Joey Tribiani catchphrase (How you doin’?) — and now you can wear it everywhere you go.
Buy It! Romwe Women’s Cute Letter Print Slogan Drop Shoulder Hoodie Sweatshirt, $12.99–$15.99; amazon.com
The One with Unagi… on a Popsocket
Pop this Unagi Popsocket on the back of your smartphone to help you carry it from your karate class or to a sushi restaurant. It’s the perfect accessory to keep your device propped up while you binge reruns of the sitcom.
Buy It! Unagi It’s Something You Have Aware Mindfulness PopSockets Grip, $14.99; amazon.com
The One With the Videotape(s)
No, it’s not that tape — but you can re-watch that hilarious episode thanks to this Friends complete series set that has special 25th anniversary packaging. Soon you won’t be able to watch all 10 seasons on Netflix, so if you’re a mega-fan who obsessively watches the show every day, you’ll definitely want to get the series on Blu-Ray before it leaves the streaming service.
Buy It! Friends: The Complete Series, $99.99; amazon.com
The One With the Theme Song Pillow
Don’t get stuck in second gear when it comes to buying living room décor. That oh-so familiar theme song is the pillow-perfect quote to have nestled on your couch.
Buy It! I’ll Be There for You Friends TV Show Theme Song Gray Throw Pillow, $29.99; society6.com
The One With the Oversized T-Shirt
You can never have too many T-shirts to celebrate your favorite series, and with fall on the horizon, this long-sleeve crew neck tee is perfect to pair with leggings and boots.
Buy It! ASOS Design Friends Oversized Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $38; asos.com