PSA: You Can Buy the Exact Poster Hanging in Monica Geller's Living Room — Plus, 17 More Friends-Inspired Finds

It has been over two decades since one of TV’s most memorable group of friends got together for coffee. The hit sitcom, Friends, started a worldwide fandom when it first aired in 1994 — and since then, it’s never left our televisions or our hearts. PIVOT forward to 2019, and Friends is now celebrating its 25th anniversary!

In honor of this milestone, we scoured the Internet in search of all the fun memorabilia you can buy to pay homage to your favorite Friends characters. From Rachel and Phoebe’s apothecary table (from, you guessed it, Pottery Barn) to Monica’s iconic yellow picture frame, shop 18 Friends TV show finds that would make amazing gifts for a superfan. Could we BEEE anymore excited?