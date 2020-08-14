Amazon Just Dropped a ‘Friends’ Advent Calendar for Pre-Order — and It’s Discounted for a Limited Time

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

So no one told you life was going to be this way in 2020, but here’s something new for Friends fans to look forward to — no, and we’re not talking about that now-delayed cast reunion.

Amazon just released a "Friends” advent calendar for 2020, and for a limited time, you can get it on sale for under $20. The holiday calendar is now available for pre-order and will officially be available later this fall, but given the show’s cult-like fan following, it will likely sell out before it’s October 27 release.

Buy It! Friends: The Official Advent Calendar, $18.22 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

The Friends-themed countdown is loaded with surprises, keepsakes, and gifts. Over the course of 25 days, you’ll open 25 pockets featuring ornaments, recipes, buttons, gift tags, and other fun pieces that feature some of the best moments from the series. Fans can expect a “Holiday Armadillo” surprise and tons of ‘90s nostalgia.

The calendar is currently 40 percent off, making it a great time to snag one for yourself and the biggest Friends fanatic you know. At just $18, the set makes a thoughtful and affordable gift for fans.

And by ordering it now, you can take advantage of Amazon’s Pre-Order Price Guarantee, which ensures you won’t pay more than the current listing price — even if the price goes up before it’s shipped. Even better, if the product is marked down further anytime between the day you order and the day it’s released, your card will be credited with the difference.

The 25-day calendar comes from Insight Editions, the makers of many other popular Friends memorabilia. In fact, the brand has an entire Friends collection that’s packed with unique gift ideas. The Official “Friends” Cookbook is also now available for pre-order and discounted ahead of its September 22 release.

More Friends Gifts on Amazon:

While you may have to wait a bit longer than expected for the exciting Friends reunion that was supposed to tape this summer, these goodies and HBO Max reruns of the show will just have to hold you over until then!