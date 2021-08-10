The Official Friends Advent Calendar Just Dropped on Amazon — and It's Filled with Tons of Fun Surprises
It may still be summer, but this year's newest advent calendars and Christmas ornaments are already making an appearance on Amazon. Among the latest drops is the official Friends 2021 advent calendar, which has already become a best-seller in three categories since its launch.
The Friends advent calendar, published by Insight Editions, is an updated version of the original edition that was released last year. The sequel contains over 25 new keepsakes and trinkets inspired by the show, including paper ornaments, recipe cards, activity booklets, stationery, and more.
The calendar officially starts shipping on October 5, but you can preorder it right now for 10 percent off. Tons of shoppers have already added it to their carts, which is why it's shot up as the number one best-seller in the game, art, and television calendars categories.
Buy It! Friends: The Official Advent Calendar (2021 Edition), $26.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
The (almost) best part? The 2020 Friends advent calendar is still available for purchase if you want to get the whole experience. The first edition was a hit last year; it racked up over 5,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who said it was beautifully designed and worth the money — especially if you're a "die-hard Friends fan."
"I ordered this for my daughter, who is a big Friends fan," one customer wrote. "Was surprised at how well thought out the items were behind each day — often there [were] multiple [items]. It has been one of the coolest advent calendars ever and completely worth the cost of it. I would definitely buy it again."
Buy It! Friends: The Official Advent Calendar: The One With the Surprises (2020), $22.34 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
And if you're thinking about putting together a Friends-themed holiday gift this year, there's a ton of collectibles inspired by the show on Amazon too, including a new cookbook gift set that comes with a fun apron, Friends Monopoly (which is an Amazon-exclusive, BTW), and a 2022 desk calendar.
Buy It! Friends: The Official Cookbook Gift Set, $23.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Monopoly: Friends the TV Series Edition, $24.12 (orig. $26.49); amazon.com
Buy It! Friends Day-at-a-Time 2022 Box Calendar, $14.16 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
We're not sure about you, but we couldn't be any more excited for the upcoming holiday season.
