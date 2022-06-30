76 Epic Fourth of July Sales You'll Want to Shop Before the Fireworks Go Off
Between grilling out, twirling sparklers, and catching the fireworks, you'll definitely want to save time to do a little online shopping this weekend: There are way too many incredible Fourth of July sales you'll want to take advantage of.
As your resident shopping experts, we compiled a list of the sales worth browsing this holiday weekend. To make your shopping experience even easier, we broke it down by category — home, fashion, beauty, and food and drink — so you can quickly scroll and get to the websites you want.
If you're upgrading your living space, this is an especially great time to shop for home items. Amazon and Wayfair both have massive discounts on outdoor furniture, kitchen essentials, and cleaning tools. Other popular home brands, like Caraway, Buffy, Brooklinen, and Cozy Earth, are also offering can't-miss deals. You can even snag $15 off the sunshine yellow sauté pan that Kate Hudson made mushroom pasta in.
As for fashion, you'll find savings from tons of brands you probably already shop from. Madewell slashed prices on shorts, tees, and swim and Kate Spade is offering an extra 40 percent off all sale styles. We also suggest checking out celeb-loved footwear brand Avre while you can get 30 percent off sitewide — the beige sneakers that Camilla Cabello recently wore are now only $100.
For anyone restocking their makeup or skincare products, Dermstore is offering an additional 10 percent off sale items. Some other standout beauty deals? This best-selling eyelash growth serum from Vegamour is $10 off, this salicylic acid serum that treats acne is 30 percent off, and this gentle, jelly-like cleanser from Herbivore Botanicals is 25 percent off.
See, we told you that you wouldn't be able to resist shopping this weekend! Scroll down to learn more details about these Fourth of July sales, plus shop some of our favorite finds from them.
Best Home Deals
- Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster, $29.96 (orig. $44); walmart.com
- Caraway Sauté Pan, $130.50 with code CLEAN10 (orig. $145); carawayhome.com
- Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Expert, $135.09 (orig. $175.09); amazon.com
- Blackstone 2-Burner Liquid Propane 24000 BTU Gas Grill, $149.99 (orig. $194.99); wayfair.com
- Christopher Knight Home Karen Outdoor Club Chairs, $335.18 (orig. $391.27); amazon.com
360 Cookware: Get 25 percent off sitewide with code 25USA until Tuesday, July 5.
Amazon: Score deals on hundreds of summer essentials, like patio furniture, grills, outdoor decor, and more.
Brooklinen: Everything is 15 percent off from the internet-famous bedding brand through Wednesday, July 6.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Shop the Fourth of July sale to save up to 50 percent.
Buffy: Enjoy 15 percent off best-selling comforters, sheets, and pillows.
Caraway: Save 10 percent sitewide on non-toxic ceramic cookware with code CLEAN10 through Monday, July 11.
Casper: Mattresses are up to $600 off and everything else is up to 50 percent off through Monday, July 11.
Coway: Save up to 35 percent on select air purifiers during the brand's flash sale, running from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3.
Cozy Earth: Take up to 25 percent off bedding with code SUMMERBEDDING through Monday, July 11.
Hydrow: Save $300 on the high-end rowing machine through Tuesday, July 5.
Rifle Paper Co.: Score an additional 30 percent off sale items with the code SUNNY30 until Tuesday, July 5.
The Home Depot: Shop Red, White & Blue deals across the store through Monday, July 4.
Tempur-Pedic: Take advantage of the mattress brand's Fourth of July deals, including $500 off Tempur-breeze mattresses.
Tuft & Needle: Save 15 percent on all mattresses and 10 percent on organic jersey bedding.
Walmart: Score rollback pricing on thousands of items across every department, including home, kitchen, and tech.
Wayfair: At the Fourth of July sale, save up to 60 percent on furniture, patio furniture, kitchenware, bedding, and more.
Wild One: Leashes, harnesses, and other dog-walking equipment is up to 40 percent off at the summer sale.
Best Fashion Deals
- BaubleBar Camilla 18K Gold Earrings, $20 (orig. $48); baublebar.com
- Richer Poorer Vintage Rib Tank, $23 (orig. $38); richer-poorer.com
- Madewell Denim Pull-On Utility Shorts in Grandfield Wash, $35.70 with code SUNSHINE (orig. $59.50); madewell.com
- Avre Life Force Beige Blush Sneakers, $101.50 with code SUMMER30 (orig. $145); avrelife.com
- Kate Spade Sam Floral Medley Wicker Medium Satchel, $167.40 with code EXTRA40 (orig. $398); katespade.com
& Other Stories: New styles were just added to the sale section, where prices are up to 50 percent off.
Adore Me: Bras and lingerie, sleepwear, and swim is buy one, get one free for new members who start a VIP membership through Tuesday, July 5.
Amazon: Save on clothing, shoes, and accessories from the retailer's private label and popular name brands.
Anthropologie: Take an extra 50 percent off sale items through Monday, July 4.
Avre: At the summer sale, save 30 percent sitewide with the code SUMMER30 through Monday, July 4.
Baggallini: Score up to 50 percent off sale styles.
Bala Footwear: Take 15 percent off sitewide through Tuesday, July 5.
Ban.do: Spend $25 and save 20 percent, spend $50 and save 25 percent, or spend $75+ and save 30 percent through Tuesday, July 5.
BaubleBar: Get new summer jewelry styles starting at $10 until Wednesday, July 6.
Birdies: Score steep discounts on an array of flats that are secretly slippers.
Birdy Grey: Red, white, and blue dresses are up to 70 percent off through Monday, July 4.
Brunette the Label: Save up to 70 percent on sale items from Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4.
Coach: Sale styles are up to 50 percent off for a limited time.
Cupshe: Take 10 percent off swimwear orders of $69+ with code JUL10 or 15 percent off orders of $129+ with code JUL15 through Wednesday, July 6.
Dearfoams: Take an extra 20 percent off clearance slippers with code EXTRA20 for a limited time.
Draper James: Score 30 percent off everything from the Reese Witherspoon-founded brand, including clothes, shoes, accessories, and home goods.
Everlane: Select styles are up to 40 percent off through Tuesday, July 5.
Gilt: Members have access to several exclusive sales throughout the holiday weekend, including ones on Birkenstocks and designer sunglasses.
Girlfriend Collective: At the activewear brand's anniversary sale, take 20 percent off full-priced items and up to 60 percent off sale items through Monday, July 4.
Good American: At the warehouse sale, prices start at $19.
Ink + Alloy: At the sitewide sale, save 20 percent with code FIREWORK through Monday, July 5.
J.Crew: Save up to 70 percent on original prices at the Red, White, and Crew event with code GOFOURTH for a limited time.
Kate Spade: At the end-of-season sale, sale styles are an extra 40 percent off with code EXTRA40 through Monday, July 4.
Kendra Scott: Take 20 percent off more than 1,200 jewelry styles for a limited time.
Lezat: Shop the anniversary sale and save up to 50 percent.
Lo & Sons: Select bags are up to 40 percent off through Monday, July 4.
Macy's: Save up to 60 percent across the department store with code FOURTH through Monday, July 4.
Madewell: Get 40 percent off shorts, tees, and swimwear, plus 25 percent off almost everything else with the code SUNSHINE through Monday, July 4.
M.Gemi: Snag up to 70 percent off best-selling sandals, mules, and sneakers.
Mango: Save up to 50 percent on select styles.
Nike: Get up to 40 percent off more than 4,000 shoe styles.
Noli Yoga: Score 30 percent off sitewide with code FREEDOM for a limited time.
Old Navy: Save up to 60 percent on clothes for adults and kids through Monday, July 4.
Outdoor Voices: Select activewear is 30 percent off through Tuesday, July 5.
Rue La La: Members have access to several exclusive sales throughout the holiday weekend, including ones on Vejas and Longchamp totes.
Richer Poorer: Sale items are up to 70 percent off through Wednesday, July 6.
Ssense: Take up to 70 percent off designer fashion.
Stuart Weitzman: Take an extra 25 percent off sale styles with code PLUS25 for a limited time.
Summersalt: Get 30 percent off best-selling swim styles, including the Sidestroke one-piece, with the code SALE30 until Tuesday, July 5.
Superga: Save 40 percent sitewide with code FIREWORK for a limited time.
Tory Burch: At the final weekend of the semi-annual sale, take an extra 25 percent off sale styles.
Vince Camuto: Snag an extra 30 percent off all sale styles through Tuesday, July 5.
Best Beauty Deals
- Peace Out Acne Treatment Serum, $23.80 at checkout (orig. $34); peaceoutskincare.com
- Herbivore Pink Cloud Rosewater + Tremella Creamy Jelly Cleanser, $18 with code HAPPY11 (orig. $24); herbivorebotanicals.com
- Peter Thomas Roth Hungarian Thermal Water Mineral-Rich Moisturizer, $41.76 with code EXTRA10 (orig. $58); dermstore.com
- Vegamour Gro Lash Serum, $70 with code ENDLESS (orig. $80); vegamour.com
- Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Serum, $85.68 with code EXTRA10 (orig. $136); dermstore.com
By Rosie Jane: Take 25 percent off sitewide, no code needed, from Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4.
Credo: Get up to 30 percent off select clean beauty products from Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4.
Dermstore: Snag an additional 10 percent off sale items with the code EXTRA10 until Sunday, July 10.
Herbivore: Save 25 percent sitewide for a limited time.
House of M Beauty: Take 25 percent off sitewide, no code needed, from Friday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 5.
Korres: In this Black Friday preview sale, save 40 percent sitewide through Tuesday, July 5.
Lime Crime: Buy one lip product, get one free through Wednesday, July 6.
Peace Out Skincare: Get 35 percent off on Monday, July 4 and 30 percent off until Tuesday, July 5.
Three Ships Beauty: Save 20 percent when you shop skincare bundles and kits.
Vegamour: Take $10 off purchases of $40 or more, $25 off purchases of $100 or more, and $40 off purchases of $150 or more with code ENDLESS through Tuesday, July 5.
Wiley Body: Take 20 percent off sitewide, no code needed, from Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4.
Best Food and Drink Deals
Bean Box: Sign up for a coffee subscription and get your first box for $7.04.
Firstleaf: Save 57 percent on select 12-bottle bundles.
Fly by Jing: Get up to 25 percent off signature sauces and oils through Monday, July 4.
Health-Ade: Take 25 percent off sitewide through Tuesday, July 5.
Methodology: Save 20 percent on your first purchase with code JULY20 through Tuesday, July 5.
Sips by: Take 15 percent off full-sized teas with code JULYSIPS through Monday, July 4.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Hailey Bieber Just Made a Case for Oversized Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dresses, and Her Exact Style Is on Sale
- Shoppers Get 'So Many Compliments' on This Patio Table That Doubles as a Cooler — and It's Almost 40% Off Now
- There's a Beach-Friendly Version of the Birkenstocks Celebs Always Wear — and They're on Sale Right Now
- Early Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals Are Here — and Prices Start at Just $7