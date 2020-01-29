This $9 Ring Keeps You from Dropping Your Phone — and It’s an Amazon Best-Seller

Amazon

Anyone who owns a phone can understand just how paralyzing it is to be walking down the street, phone in hand, and then — oops — your device slides off your fingers and slams towards the concrete floor, shattering its pristine screen. Since smartphones can be hard to grab with one hand, dropping (and potentially breaking) your phone while on the go is a small nightmare that could happen any time.

Fortunately, phone grips can help solve this common woe, and shoppers have been raving in particular about FitFort’s phone holder ring. This inconspicuous metal grip is currently the number one best-seller in its category, and at just $9, it’s incredibly affordable.

Buy It! FitFort Ring Phone Holder Finger Kickstand, $8.99; amazon.com

It’s no wonder that shoppers have flocked to FitFort’s phone grip: The ring design lets you easily hold on to your phone, and flipping the device turns it into a convenient kickstand (perfect for watching videos or displaying recipes). The metal back on FitFort’s grip can also stick to magnetic car mounts, allowing you to use your phone’s map or GPS functionalities hands-free.

Plus, the holder ring comes with additional adhesives, just in case you want to reapply it to a new phone. Tons of shoppers have called FitFort’s small gadget “well worth the money,” with many raving about its multiple functions and features.

“This little ring is amazing,” another said. “Once stuck to the phone… I can rotate it whichever direction I need for use at the time. If I’m holding my phone with my left hand, I can rotate the ring hinge to the left to open up closest to my left fingers, and vice versa.”

FitFort’s Phone Holder Ring comes in three colors, priced up to just $10. Whether you’re looking for something to help grasp your phone tighter, or to prop it up for optimal video viewing, this tiny grip stand is an affordable solution. As a shopper wrote, “I didn’t know that I needed one, but so thankful I bought one.”

