If you waited until the clock struck midnight on Sept. 23 to take your first precious sip of a pumpkin spice latte, you’re absolutely celebrating the first day of fall the right way. Your obsession with earth’s most perfect season is completely healthy and totally relatable because fall is so easy to love. Hoodie-weather temperatures, awe-inspiring foliage, Hocus Pocus marathons … the list goes on.

Today is not the day to suppress the fact that you’ve been pining for fall all year, so let your autumnal equinox freak-flag fly as you dive into this list that will surely confirm all the reasons why fall is the greatest.

Perfect Temperatures

The sweaty days of summer are behind you, so now you can grab a light jacket and frolic in piles of leaves in peace.

Pumpkin Everything

If you love pumpkins — decorating them, eating them, carving them, you name it — your time has come to go nuts! Even Reese Witherspoon is fall-ready with punny pumpkins on the first day of fall.

Fall Fashion

Layering season is here for all of you fashionistas. Get excited and put together your best fall looks with all of the beanies, scarves, boots and leather jackets you stored away all summer.

Apple Picking

Want to try a fun outdoor activity that’s not that labor intensive and ends with you going home with a big pile of food? Look no further than your local farm or orchard and grab a friend to join in on the fun.

Apple Cider Donuts

While you’re at the orchard, pick up a box of freshly baked apple cider donuts to polish off during your drive home.

Holidays that Don’t Require Buying Gifts for Others

Before winter hits, enjoy holidays that won’t hurt your wallet. Halloween gives you an excuse to dress up as your favorite Taco Bell sauces, while Thanksgiving gives you an excuse to smother your food with the real thing!

Discounted Shopping Sprees

Smart shoppers leave their holiday shopping to one day and one day only: Black Friday. But, if you miss out due to a serious food coma from the night before, Cyber Monday is also a great alternative.

Scary Movies

Overload your Netflix queue with the classics: Hocus Pocus, Scream, Nightmare on Elm Street and The Shining.

Cuddle Season

Your dating apps have traumatized you enough all summer, so allow fall to let you cozy up with … your bed. Say goodbye to daylight savings and say hello to that extra hour of sleep you’ve been desperately needing.