9 Things Only Fall Fanatics Would Understand

If you're not a fall fan, then you're about to become one

By Diane J. Cho
September 23, 2019 04:22 PM
Getty

If you waited until the clock struck midnight on Sept. 23 to take your first precious sip of a pumpkin spice latte, you’re absolutely celebrating the first day of fall the right way. Your obsession with earth’s most perfect season is completely healthy and totally relatable because fall is so easy to love. Hoodie-weather temperatures, awe-inspiring foliage, Hocus Pocus marathons … the list goes on.

Today is not the day to suppress the fact that you’ve been pining for fall all year, so let your autumnal equinox freak-flag fly as you dive into this list that will surely confirm all the reasons why fall is the greatest.

Perfect Temperatures

Adorable Dog GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The sweaty days of summer are behind you, so now you can grab a light jacket and frolic in piles of leaves in peace.

Pumpkin Everything

If you love pumpkins — decorating them, eating them, carving them, you name it — your time has come to go nuts! Even Reese Witherspoon is fall-ready with punny pumpkins on the first day of fall.

Fall Fashion

Fashion Diy GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Layering season is here for all of you fashionistas. Get excited and put together your best fall looks with all of the beanies, scarves, boots and leather jackets you stored away all summer.

Apple Picking

Mr T Conan Obrien GIF by Team Coco - Find & Share on GIPHY

Want to try a fun outdoor activity that’s not that labor intensive and ends with you going home with a big pile of food? Look no further than your local farm or orchard and grab a friend to join in on the fun.

Apple Cider Donuts

Dogs Wtf GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

While you’re at the orchard, pick up a box of freshly baked apple cider donuts to polish off during your drive home.

Holidays that Don’t Require Buying Gifts for Others

Taco Bell

Before winter hits, enjoy holidays that won’t hurt your wallet. Halloween gives you an excuse to dress up as your favorite Taco Bell sauces, while Thanksgiving gives you an excuse to smother your food with the real thing!

Discounted Shopping Sprees

Mean Girls GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Smart shoppers leave their holiday shopping to one day and one day only: Black Friday. But, if you miss out due to a serious food coma from the night before, Cyber Monday is also a great alternative.

Scary Movies

Hocus Pocus Film GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Overload your Netflix queue with the classics: Hocus Pocus, Scream, Nightmare on Elm Street and The Shining.

Cuddle Season

Cozy The Simpsons GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Your dating apps have traumatized you enough all summer, so allow fall to let you cozy up with … your bed. Say goodbye to daylight savings and say hello to that extra hour of sleep you’ve been desperately needing.

Advertisement

Popular in Lifestyle

All Topics in Lifestyle

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.