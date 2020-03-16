Amazon’s Sales on Filtered Water Dispensers Have Increased by 700% This Week — Here Are 4 You Can Still Buy

Image zoom

You probably own (or at least have tried) filtering water pitchers. In fact, nearly half of the U.S. population relies on these handy devices for everyday use, according to Consumer Reports. It’s become commonplace that many people even have a designated refrigerator spot set up for their filter. But if you want something a bit more heavy-duty that’ll also last longer, it’s worth checking out filtering water pitchers big sister: the dispenser.

They work just the same — filtering out chemicals often found in tap water, like chlorine, that can make it taste funky — but the main difference is that they can fit a lot more liquid inside, requiring less refills. The vast majority of these water dispensers can fit up to 18 cups of water (a bit more than a gallon) and are designed to fit inside your fridge, so they usually come with a spout that makes refilling your cup easier.

Right now, interest in some of the most popular water dispensers is sky-rocketing on Amazon. This past week, sales for filtered dispensers have increased by up to 700 percent, according to Amazon’s Movers and Shakers page.

When it comes to water dispensers, switching out filters is incredibly important, too. It’s typically recommended to replace the filter after you’ve gone through 40 gallons of water, or after two months of use (whichever comes first). If you wait any longer, you run the risk of bacteria growing inside your water filter — and no one wants that. But if you’re not the best at remembering such tasks, there are some options available with less action required — like the Brita Ultra Max Longlast Filtering Dispenser, which conveniently has a filter that lasts for up to six months.

While you don’t have to worry about filtering out viruses or bacteria in American tap water — the water systems are advanced enough that those contaminants are always (except in extreme cases) killed off during treatment — filtered water dispensers give many people peace of mind that they’re drinking the cleanest, freshest water possible. And that makes them completely worth it.

Many water dispensers are sold out right now at Amazon, but you can shop below for some options still available.

Image zoom

Buy It! PUR DS1811Z Water Dispenser with LEAD Reduction Filter, $39.88; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy it! ZeroWater 40 Cup Ready-Pour Glass Dispenser, $53.95 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy it! PUR 18 Cup Dispenser w/ filter, $52.17; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Brita Ultra Max with 1 Longlast Filter, $44.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.