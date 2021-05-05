Khloé Kardashian Uses the $23 Motivational Water Bottle That 11,000 Amazon Shoppers Love
Some of us are better at drinking the recommended amount of water daily. If you’re not so great at it (no judgement here), Khloé Kardashian has an Amazon recommendation that could help.
The star posted about the Fidus Motivational Water Bottle on her Instagram Stories over the weekend. The gallon water bottle, which comes in gradient colors and features time markers with inspiring quotes on it, caught the eye of Kardashian’s 141 million followers. In response to the interest, she wrote that she had “no idea [her] gallon water would be so exciting to so many people,” and that it made her happy knowing she wasn’t “alone getting this excited over a jug. Adulting is FUN.”
Kardashian also shared that her nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, told her that “the more you drink, the thirstier you will become.” She said she felt the sentiment is true: “I feel like I’m becoming more and more thirsty, and it’s easier to consume all of this.”
The bottle holds 128 ounces of water, comes in 13 various gradient combinations, and has a removable straw. You can shop it for $23 on Amazon.
Kardashian isn’t the only one that loves the water bottle to help her stay hydrated — over 11,400 people have left it a five-star rating on the site. Shoppers say that the bottle is “good quality” and helps them stay motivated and challenged to drink more water.
“I’ve always been a water drinker but, I feel like this bottle helps me drink more because of the encouraging phrases on the side and how it’s separated into segments,” one customer wrote. “Now I find myself purposely drinking to a certain line to meet that ‘requirement.’ I also love how cute the colors are. It’s bright and cheery — my kids argue with me that they want my water bottle cause they love it so much.”
If you’re thinking about adding the Fidus Motivational Water Bottle to your cart, we’d recommend doing so quickly. With a Kardashian stamp of approval, it may just go out of stock.
Join PEOPLE starting on May 19 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials, and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Register here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.