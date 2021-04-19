This Free App with Over 500,000 5-Star Reviews Saves You Money on Groceries, Gas, and Much More

Profile Menu
Between online purchases and grocery runs, you probably rack up a lot of receipts every week without giving them much thought. Now there's a way you can benefit from those pieces of paper: The Fetch Rewards app rewards you for spending money on literally anything from anywhere.
The Fetch Rewards app is free to download and easy to use. Just scan your receipts from in-person or online purchases, and you'll receive points that you can redeem for digital gift cards to hundreds of popular stores like Target, Sephora, and Starbucks. The best part? You get to choose the brand of your gift card.
Right now, places like Target and Amazon offer $3 gift cards when you reach 3,500 points. Gift cards typically start at $3 or $5, but you can keep saving your points for gift cards up to $50. The app is ideal for all types of shoppers because it gives you the flexibility to redeem points for a lot of gift cards to a variety of stores or one gift card to your go-to brand. Once you've scanned receipts within the app, simply go to the Rewards page to see the amount of points you have and the gift cards you are able to claim. You can also sign up for magazine subscriptions with your points.
Download Fetch Rewards (Sign up using this link or code PEOPLE to earn 3,000 points when you scan your first receipt)
With an average 4.8 rating from 1.2 million ratings on the Apple app store, the Fetch Rewards app is loved by many customers. One reviewer says, "where has this app been all my life," while another says, "I don't know why you wouldn't use it."
If you've used other coupon and grocery store apps, you know how they make you hunt through pages and pages of deals to select the ones you want to use. Good news: You don't have to plan ahead with the Fetch Rewards app. It automatically gives you points for every item on your shopping list, and it offers even more points for a rotating list of products, including snacks and household supplies from customer-loved brands. For example, one rotating offer on the app gives you 1,000 points for buying toilet paper and an additional 2,000 points for a box of cereal, and those two items together would equal a $3 gift card.
"You don't have to go through [the app] to choose your products or specify which store," one user writes. "Even if you don't have products that redeem points, you still get bonus points. But that rarely happens because this app has products you actually buy!"
Ready to start making the most of your receipts? Download the Fetch Rewards app right now, and you'll be one step closer to free gift cards. Plus, readers who sign up using the link above or code PEOPLE will earn 3,000 points just by scanning their first receipt.
