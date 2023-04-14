I Tried Three At-Home Fertility Tests — And I Learned A Lot…About Finger Pricking

Lately, like many mid- to late 30-somethings, I've been feeling my biological clock ticking louder and louder. My husband and I had been on the fence about having kids for years for a number of reasons (career drive, fear of change, the climate crisis, etc.), but recently, we'd decided to move forward with a kid insurance policy — in the form of embryo freezing. Last summer, I underwent a round of in vitro fertilization (IVF), and my husband deposited sperm in hopes of producing some viable embryos that we could potentially use down the line should we be unable to conceive naturally when we start trying (which we thought would be within the next year or so).

Lo and behold, we were fortunate enough to secure two healthy embryos which are now frozen and resting comfortably in a lab. But that was more than six months ago, and now that we're edging into the time when we'd like to start trying for real, I was curious to see how my fertility was looking these days. During IVF, I'd undergone some fertility testing, but it was mainly to monitor my hormone levels. Since I was taking healthy doses of hormones at the time, it didn't give me an accurate view of my fertility on an average day. And since I work on comparing online services for a living, I decided to try three at-home fertility tests (and the services behind them) to see how they compare. (Spoiler alert: pricking your finger with a lancet doesn't get easier.)

The Tests: Facts and Features

I tested three relatively good at-home fertility tests (as defined by our in-house evaluation) over two months:

All three measure key hormones that can shed light on how fertile a person with a uterus is at the moment they test. All three also involve pricking your finger at home and collecting a blood sample on a specific day of your cycle. Then, those samples are all tested in Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified labs, which means they adhere to the highest standards of laboratory testing (think hospital-grade). Beyond that is where they start to differ.

LetsGetChecked's Female Hormone Test costs $139 and you can use a flexible spending account (FSA) or health saving account (HSA) to pay for it. The test analyzes your FSH, LH, prolactin, and estradiol levels. Here's what each of those hormones does:

Luteinizing hormone (LH) handles the release of eggs during your menstrual cycle.

Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) triggers the growth of eggs in your ovaries.

Estradiol is produced primarily in the ovaries and helps keep the reproductive system operating smoothly.

Prolactin helps regulate other hormones that affect ovulation.

So, in terms of hormone levels, you're getting a pretty explicit view of how fertile you currently are. After you receive the test, register it, collect your blood and saliva samples, and return them to the lab with the included prepaid label, the company says your results should be available via your secure online portal within two to five days (as long as you send the sample back Monday through Thursday so that it doesn't get stuck in transit over the weekend). If you have questions about your results, a clinician team is available to help you.

MyLAB Box's Female Fertility Test is slightly more expensive at $149 (you can use FSA/HSA funds), and tests the same hormones that LetsGetChecked does, except it swaps prolactin for testosterone, which is a reproductive hormone produced by the ovaries in people with a uterus. Too much or too little can impact fertility, and levels can drop with age or reduced thyroid function. Aside from that, it offers roughly the same things as LetsGetChecked's test: easy blood collection (it claims this is 100% painless, which was definitely not what I experienced), results in two to five days after samples are received, and a free physician consultation should you have questions.

Everlywell's Women's Fertility Test is also $149 (and accepts FSA/HSA), but if you sign up for a semi-annual subscription, you get 15% off. This test analyzes everything myLAB Box's test does plus thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), which helps regulate thyroid health (low levels can interfere with egg release during ovulation), so you are getting the most bang for your buck here. Like the others, this test requires a blood sample. However. you have to collect TWO samples, one at the beginning of your cycle and one towards the end when you're ovulating. It doesn't explain anywhere on the website (or in the test kit) what the benefit of the two samples is, but I imagined it's to give you a more complete picture of your fertility. That said, it means you have to wait longer for results and prick your finger multiple times. Also, the company has a physician review your results but doesn't formally offer a consultation with one.

My At-Home Test Experience

Full disclosure, I was sent these tests for review, so I don't have experience with the complete ordering process. However, I can say that I went through the process of ordering up until giving credit card information, and all three experiences were simple and intuitive. I most appreciated that they all explained why each hormone the test looks into is relevant to fertility.

LetsGetChecked Female Hormone Test

Lets Get Checked

The LetsGetChecked test came with all you see above: four lancets, two alcohol swabs, a gauze pad, a vial for blood, a bandage, a collection pouch, and detailed instructions. First, you register your test by scanning the QR code, which brings you to a webpage where you have to answer some health questions that have to do with your medical history. Once you complete it, it tells you when is the best time in your cycle to take your test (typically day three or four of your cycle). The questionnaire was pretty comprehensive and made me feel more confident about my potential results.

On the morning of day three of my cycle, I followed the instructions and collected my samples. The instructions offer suggestions for getting your blood flowing, such as washing your hands under warm water for a minute and shaking them around, but even with that, I found the blood sample collection to be…a lot. While the actual finger prick isn't too bad, having to basically milk your finger to get enough blood to fill a vial is uncomfortable (and messy) after a while. And trying to get blood to drip directly into a tiny vial opening is challenging, to say the least. By the end, my bathroom looked a little like a crime scene, but I did manage to fill the vial all the way to the top. The whole process took me about 30 minutes from start to finish, and then I had to run to the post office to drop off my secured and packaged specimens.

It took about three days for the lab to receive them (I know because LetsGetChecked sent me an email), and another six days to process my results. (Again, I got an email to let me know.) Clicking a link in the email letting me know my results were ready took me right to my secure portal.

Everything on the results page was very clear and easy to read. For each hormone level, there's a bar that shows you what the normal range is and where you fall on the spectrum. You can also click on "what is this?" in the corner of each result, and a little explanation pops up about what that hormone does and how it might impact your ability to conceive. That explanation window also says if you have concerning results or couldn't test in the appropriate window of your cycle to consult your healthcare provider. The website also notes on a few different pages that you may get a call from a member of the clinical team if your results are abnormal, but since mine weren't, I didn't hear from anyone.

There is, however, a "Help" button in the top right corner of each page that brings you to contact information for customer support should you need it.

MyLAB Box's Female Fertility Test

My Lab Box

MyLAB Box had most of the same kit accessories, however, rather than a vial for your blood sample, there's a collection paper with circles you have to fill and a vial to collect saliva. This kit's instructions were pretty easy to follow, and there is a QR code you can scan to register the test before sending it back. However, there is no real intake form you need to fill out, which left me feeling a bit nervous about what my results would look like.

This time, I took the blood sample on the sixth day of my period (the instructions say anytime between day three and seven), so that I could ship it back on a weekday as the kit recommended. Filling the small circles with blood was easier than filling a vial, but filling the spit vial was a challenge — you have to spit a lot to fill it up, and you can't use water to help you. My mouth felt like a desert afterward.

The test took a bit longer than LetsGetChecked's to arrive at the lab (four days) but took the same amount of time (six days) to return my results. Like LetsGetChecked, you get emails letting you know when the lab has received your samples and when your results are ready.

I found myLAB Box's results much less user-friendly than LetsGetChecked's. There's no easy-to-read bar with a spectrum of normal hormone level range — instead, you just get a number for each hormone level, and the chart below, which tells you whether your LH level is generally considered premenopausal, peak level, or postmenopausal.

My Lab Box

Since I wasn't sure what premenopausal follicular meant, I reached out for support. I connected with customer service via the chatbot on the website and was given an email address to request a consultation with a "member of the physician support team" with the instructions to provide a callback number and three times that were best to reach me. I did so, but received a callback outside of the times I'd listed. The person I spoke with was very nice, though, and did explain the difference between premenopausal follicular and luteal. Still, I felt like those were things that could've been outlined in my results report so that I could have all the information I needed without having to set up a call.

Everlywell Women's Fertility Test

Everlywell

I appreciated that the first thing Everlywell had me do was register my test with the QR code on the front card in the box. It doesn't do as thorough of a health check as LetsGetChecked, but it does provide video instructions (as well as written instructions in your kit) should you need help with sample collection.

Those instructions were definitely helpful for me because Everlywell requires you to collect TWO blood samples — one on the third or fourth day of your cycle (baseline fertility) and one on the 19th to the 21st day (when you're likely ovulating). So that's two times that you have to prick your finger and fill 12 circles on two collection pads. I thought that might help provide a clearer picture of my fertility, since it evaluates two samples at two times of the month when your hormone levels change — but it's also one extra chance for user error. And, it means you have to wait a full month to receive your results, which was definitely frustrating.

Another thing that bothered me about this test kit was it did not include any alcohol swabs, gauze pads, or bandages — just four lancets, the instructions, two collection pads, a lab form that you have to fill out, and two biohazard bags. I feel like if you're going to ask people to collect two blood samples over a month, the least you can do is include some first aid accessories (as the other two test kits did).

Not only did the test take longer than the others on this list to administer, but it also took longer to return results — eight days after the lab had received my sample. I did, however, receive updates via email and text about when the lab received the samples as well as when the results were ready, so I could keep track.

I clicked the link Everlywell sent via text and was immediately taken to the results page in my patient portal. The result page looked similar to LetsGetChecked's: there's a bar for each hormone the kit tested and it shows you what the normal range is and where you fall on the spectrum. It also has a "see more details" tab where you can learn more about each hormone, and the tab also links out to blog posts for more information. After you scroll through your results, you're also given some pointers on how you can improve or maintain a healthy hormone balance. There's also an option to save your results as a PDF to show your healthcare provider, and the company gives you some question ideas for when you meet with your doctor.

Unlike myLAB Box and LetsGetChecked, it does not, however, give you the opportunity to connect with a healthcare provider virtually, whether you receive abnormal results or not, which I felt was a big miss considering how involved this test was.

Final Thoughts

If you're in the midst of trying to conceive (or just thinking about trying to conceive), these at-home fertility tests could help spark a constructive conversation with your healthcare provider about next steps to take. For example, I now have an idea of what to ask my doctor, thanks to Everlywell's prompts and my quick consults with a myLAB Box clinician. That said, while seeing your fertility-related hormone levels can be enlightening, it can also leave you feeling more confused, especially if your results are all within the "normal" range, but you've not had luck conceiving naturally.

The least fun thing about these tests: Poking your finger repeatedly with needles and having to essentially milk it into/onto various places. The companies all describe the collection process as quick and painless, but I found that it most definitely is not.

While all of them offered useful information about the hormones that are connected to my fertility, I felt that LetsGetChecked was a cut above the rest. Filling a vial with blood was far from easy, but the kit had the handiest stuff in it (like bandages), the intake form was the most comprehensive, and the results were easy to understand and came with a healthcare provider consult if I'd had abnormal results. It was also the cheapest of the ones I tested.

Considering it required collecting two blood samples over a month, I expected Everlywell's results to be more comprehensive than they were. Also, given that the company offers telehealth services independently of its tests, I was genuinely surprised that wasn't offered in tandem with the fertility test kit. While providing talking points to bring to your healthcare provider is a nice touch, it seemed more like an afterthought than actually useful.

MyLAB Box's kit was my least favorite since it involved both squeezing blood onto a collection pad AND spitting way more spit than I expected into a deceptively small vial. Its results were also the hardest to decipher, and while the healthcare provider consult was helpful, I felt like the information I was asking for could've been provided in the results.

I'd recommend LetsGetChecked's test to people with uteruses who are interested in getting a snapshot of their fertility hormone levels, but I'd definitely follow it up with a trip to your OB/GYN to discuss next steps, especially if you've been having trouble conceiving.

Ally Hirschlag is a writer and senior editor on Dotdash Meredith's performance marketing team who reviews products and services and is occasionally sent them to test.

Fact Checked by Natalie Rahhal