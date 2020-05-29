Amazon Shoppers Use This Moisture-Wicking Accessory as a Face Covering, Headband, and More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One shopper even plans on using it as her personal protective equipment at work

The Faybox Bandana Scarf Tube is a multifunctional accessory that can be used as a headband, scarf, wristband, face covering, and more. Made out of 100 percent polyester microfiber, it’s stretchy, lightweight, and moisture-wicking. You’ll find it in packs of six in assorted colors and designs (an all-black option is available as well) for $16. Shoppers say they love that it can be used for other things when they don’t need to be wearing a face covering.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Faybox Bandana Scarf Tube, 6 Pack, $15.90; amazon.com

“I love the assortment of colors and [that] they are lightweight, which works perfect for Florida weather. Great to sit around your neck then pull up to use as a mask when popping into a store,” one customer wrote. “They are long enough so you can layer it around your face so that it is more than one layer deep. Great value for the price.”

Some reviewers point out the covering is on the thinner side, so they recommend double or triple folding it over your face. Others say they only wear it in a “low-risk contamination setting,” like a quick errand run. One customer even noted she was going to use it as a hair covering for her personal protective equipment (PPE) at work.

Plus, the Faybox Bandana Scarf Tube is one-size-fits-all — even kids.

Another reviewer wrote: “I ordered these for my kids, and they're perfect. They have just enough stretch to work for my preschooler up to my teenager. They are long enough that I can fold them over and safety-pin a filter inside. And unlike the first set that I ordered from another seller...these arrived within days.”