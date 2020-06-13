Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon Has Tons of Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts You Can Get for Under $50

If you saved your Father’s Day shopping for the last minute, don’t fret!

There are tons of thoughtful and unique Father’s Day gift ideas available on Amazon. In fact, there are so many in the retailer’s Father's Day gift shop that the selection is a bit overwhelming — which is why we rounded up 10 inexpensive finds for dads, grandpas, spouses, and first-time fathers that won’t cost you more than $50. What’s more, everything comes with complimentary shipping for Prime members (FYI, anyone can score this perk by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).

Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts:

Guys who love to experiment in the kitchen or on the grill will appreciate one of many foodie finds, like Truff’s hot sauce gift set, which has earned over 1,100 five-star reviews from shoppers. The $20 Royal Craft Wood bamboo cheese board is another fun kitchen find that serves as the perfect spot to lay out all of his favorite snacks. Pair it with a few bottles of his favorite drink (beer, wine, or soda), and you’ll have everything he needs to chow down on Sunday.

Tech wizards and music lovers will no doubt appreciate JBL’s $20 portable Bluetooth speaker. Thanks to its sleek profile, it’s easy to carry and use wherever he goes. The device takes just seconds to set up and pair with your phone, making it a great addition to the home office, backyard, or just about anywhere.

Guys who can’t live without their coffee will love filling up the Welly traveler tumbler with their favorite brews to enjoy at home or on the go. The lightweight bottle keeps both hot and cold drinks at the perfect temperature for hours. And each one comes with a removable infuser, allowing him to brew teas or add some extra flavor with fruit to his favorite beverages.

If you’re still not sure what to pick, then let him choose! Amazon gift cards can be customized to the dollar amount of your choice, and allow your guy to get whatever they want from the millions of items available. If you’re ready to wrap up your gift shopping, browse our curated shopping list below or check out the many options featured in Amazon’s Father's Day store — just be sure to place your order ASAP to ensure it arrives in time.

Buy It! Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cheese Board, $19.97 (orig. $23.97); amazon.com

Buy It! JBL Go2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $39.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Marlowe Men Essentials Gift Set, $44.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Nike AeroBill Featherlight Cap, $18 (orig. $24); amazon.com

Buy It! Carnivore Club Cured Meats Snack Subscription Box, $27.30; amazon.com

Buy It! Travando Men's Slim Wallet, $28.45 with coupon (orig. $29.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Welly Insulated Infusing Traveler Bottle, $27.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Truff Hot Sauce and Hotter Sauce Set, $34.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Men’s Cotton Polo Shirt, $15; amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Gift Card with Box, from $25; amazon.com