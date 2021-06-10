Father's Day Gift Guide 2021: Editors' Picks

Upgrade dad's backyard barbecue plans this summer with Hill Country's Barbecue Rib Kit. The Central Texas-style barbecue restaurant, which has locations in New York City and Washington, D.C., released a collaboration with Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors that will have dad's mouth watering before it even hits the smoker. The kit includes everything you need for an epic summer dinner (and barbecue bonding experience with dad): two racks of St. Louis-cut pork spare ribs (uncooked), a bottle of their Sweet & Tangy Barbecue Sauce, their Signature Dry Pork Rub and a container of Texas Post Oak Wood Chips. Follow along with Hill Country's Pitmaster Ash Fulk and Pat LaFrieda himself in a how-to video that will make sure everything is cooked to perfection.

Buy It! Hill Country Barbecue Rib Kit, $64; hillcountryshop.com