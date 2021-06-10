Father's Day Gift Guide 2021: Editors' Picks
PEOPLE editors share the finds they're most excited to give the dads in their lives
Zippo Personalized Lighter
A particularly outdoorsy dad in your life (you know, the one who's always trying to start a campfire or light a grill) will appreciate this classic, refillable and windproof lighter that has a classy touch: You can engrave his initials on it, so everyone will know who's in charge of the cookout.
Buy It! Zippo "Stripes" lighter, $31.45; zippo.com
RITC Soft Pack Cooler
He's been waiting 365 days to get back on a boat. Make his return memorable with this leakproof, super-insulated, virtually indestructible soft-sided vinyl cooler that holds 30 cans of his favorite beverage.
Buy It! RITC soft pack cooler, $99.99; rticoutdoors.com
Crown Royal Deluxe
Treat dad like the king he is and give him what he really wants: a nice bottle of Crown Royal Deluxe and a couple of blissfully uninterrupted hours to watch his action film of choice.
Buy It! Crown Royal Deluxe, crownroyal.com
Spice House Barbecue Deluxe Collection
The "grill-obsessed dad" cliché exists for a reason: It's rooted in truth. We bet you know at least one pops who fixates on the perfect char or sear who would go nuts for this curated set of eight BBQ seasonings (particular faves include Brisket of Love and Louisiana Creole Blend).
Buy It! Spice House Barbecue Deluxe Collection, $65; thespicehouse.com
Retrospec Inflatable Paddleboard
If he's planning on living at the lake this summer, you'll float his boat (so to speak) with this genius lightweight inflatable paddleboard that's as sturdy as the real thing, but easy to toss in the trunk.
Buy It! Retrospec inflatable paddleboard, $349; retrospec.com
Lululemon Golf Polo
If he's been wearing the same golf clothes since college and it shows, treat him to an upgrade — we promise, he'll love it so much, he won't even notice when the old shirts mysteriously migrate to the donation pile.
Buy It! Lululemon men's golf polo, $88; lululemon.com
E3 Ranch Meat
For the meat-loving dad, there can be no better gift than high-quality, responsibly raised beef. This Kansas-based cattle ranch ships nationwide and offers everything from beautifully marbled prime rib to massive tomahawk steaks—but my personal favorite is their beef ribs, which should be cooked low and slow in a smoker, grill or oven and give off serious Flintstones vibes.
Buy it! E3 Ranch Beef Ribs, $119; e3ranch.com
KOIO White Sneakers
It's officially summer, which means every man needs a classic white sneaker in their wardrobe. These chic low-top ones — handcrafted in Italy and set on a durable rubber sole — are versatile enough to wear with athleisure shorts, jeans, chinos or even a sport coat, and are bound to become a staple accessory for the dad in your life.
Buy It! KOIO Capri Triple White Sneakers, $268; koio.com
Rabbit Freezable Beer Glasses
Pour him a cold one that will stay that way with these ingenious glasses made of a double-wall design: Toss them in the freezer for an hour and enjoy perpetually chilled beverages. The glasses are also encased in silicone sleeves that act as a built-in coaster and coozy.
Buy It! Rabbit freezable beer glasses, $34.95; williams-sonoma.com
Fair Harbor Swim Trunks
This brand's classic, something-for-everyone suits have a twist he'll love (they've swapped the mesh liner for a more comfortable "BreatheKnit" inner short) and a twist you all can get behind (they're made from recycled plastic bottles). Bonus: They've also got a mini version for kids, if Dad's up for a matching moment.
Buy It! Fair Harbor "The Anchor" swim trunks, $68; fairharborclothing.com
Leatherology Toiletry Bag
This leather toiletry bag is heaven for the Type A dad in your life. It features two large zippered compartments for all his storage needs, a leather top stitched handle and water-resistant lining to keep leaks and spills contained. Leatherology also offers a monogram option for an extra personal touch this Father's Day.
Buy It! Leatherology Double Zip Toiletry Bag, $120; leatherology.com
Minted Desk Art
After being out of the office for more than a year, the pictures Dad has on his desk are definitely dated. Provide a more recent snapshot that's sure to make him smile (and, let's be honest, to make him grateful for an adults-only coffee break after 15 months of togetherness).
Buy It! Minted "Modern Landscape" photo art, $64.50; minted.com
Reef x Life Is Good Flip Flops
The only thing he loves more than a comfy shoe is a good dad joke? These cushy leather flip flops deliver hugely on both fronts.
Buy It! Reef x Life Is Good flip-flops, $35; lifeisgood.com
Fauna Sunglasses
Whether the dad in your life is high-tech or can barely log on to Netflix, he'lll appreciate the easy-to-figure-out functionality of these Bluetooth-connected sunglasses. The temples have micro speakers and touch capabilities that let the wearer listen to their favorite playlist or connect to your "Happy Father's Day" call with a simple swipe of the frame.
Buy It! Fauna Spiro Transparent Sunglasses, $299; wearfauna.com
Mumi Packing Cubes
If dad can't wait to get on the road again, you can ensure his carry-on is packed to perfection with these useful organizing cubes. (These may seem overly practical, but we promise he'll be more grateful with every plane flight!)
Buy It! Mumi packing cubes, set of 5, $49; amazon.com
Last Crumb Cookies
Dad put in a lot of effort raising you. Return the favor with these highly-coveted, celeb-loved cookies that require you to log on right as they drop in order to secure a box of 12. He might be so impressed that you went the extra mile that hey'll share one with you.
Buy It! Last Crumb cookies (check at 9 AM PST), $140; lastcrumb.com
Fitbit Sense
If your dad is all about mental and physical health, this Fitbit is the perfect choice. It's a smartwatch that can help you track your steps, monitor your heart rate and guide your workouts. It can also lead you through breathing exercises and simplify everyday tasks with Fitbit Pay, Google Assistant and more.
Buy It! Fitbit Sense, on sale for $249.95 until 6/19; fitbit.com
Member's Only Jacket
He's not a regular dad, he's a cool dad, and he deserves to look like one. We all know that what's old is new again, and a Member's Only jacket is one of those iconic staples that will always be in style.
Buy It! Men's Classic Iconic Racer Jacket, $64; membersonly.com
Hill Country Barbecue Rib Kit
Upgrade dad's backyard barbecue plans this summer with Hill Country's Barbecue Rib Kit. The Central Texas-style barbecue restaurant, which has locations in New York City and Washington, D.C., released a collaboration with Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors that will have dad's mouth watering before it even hits the smoker. The kit includes everything you need for an epic summer dinner (and barbecue bonding experience with dad): two racks of St. Louis-cut pork spare ribs (uncooked), a bottle of their Sweet & Tangy Barbecue Sauce, their Signature Dry Pork Rub and a container of Texas Post Oak Wood Chips. Follow along with Hill Country's Pitmaster Ash Fulk and Pat LaFrieda himself in a how-to video that will make sure everything is cooked to perfection.
Buy It! Hill Country Barbecue Rib Kit, $64; hillcountryshop.com