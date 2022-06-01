Father's Day Gift Guide 2022: Gifts for Every Dad
Show your dad how much you appreciate him with a thoughtful gift from this curated selection of goodies
For the Dad Who Loves to Lounge
It's a full-time job being a dad, so become his favorite child by gifting him a new way to unwind. This comfy outdoor lounge chair comes with an adjustable pillow and was created with weather-resistant materials. It also leans back, so he can catch an afternoon nap in peace.
Buy It! StyleWell Mix and Match Outdoor Patio Sling Chaise Lounge Chair, $79; homedepot.com
For the Dad Who Loves to Work Out
If your dad makes working out a priority, he should also look into making recovery a priority, too. The Theragun Elite will give sore muscles relief through its quiet percussive therapy. He'll love being able to bounce back at the gym feeling refreshed and ready to go.
Buy It! Theragun Elite, $399; therabody.com
For the Thrill-Seeking Dad
Whether dad is a daredevil on his days off or he just likes to "armchair quarterback" his favorite action movies, he's sure to love this spicy, intense fragrance that will get his pulse pounding, no matter what level of adventure he normally seeks out.
Buy It! Azzaro The Most Wanted Parfum, $130; macys.com
For the Dad Who Can't Live Without Hot Sauce
If dad is a hot sauce connoisseur, you have to add Yellowbird's organic variety pack to his gift this year. The mini four-pack sampler comes in serrano, sriracha, habanero and ghost pepper flavors in bottles that are small enough to throw in your pocket to take on the go.
Buy It! Yellowbird's Organic Hot Sauce Variety 4-Pack, $25; nordstrom.com
For the Marathon-Loving Dad
For a dad who loves running, these babies are going to feel like clouds on his feet. The wider forefoot will help prevent injuries so he can happily pound the pavement daily in Nike's most-tested shoe ever.
Buy It! Nike React Infinity Run 3, $180; nike.com
For the Don Draper Dad
Whether his Zoom background is a little lackluster or he's just overdue to replace the art he bought for his first bachelor pad, get him some cool-person-approved prints from Drool, which curates affordable finds from cutting-edge artists.
Buy It! "Painswick" by Rikki Hewitt, $212; drool-art.com
For the Dad Who Wants a Boat
You may not be able to make his ultimate dream come true, but you can bring him the salt air and sunkissed vibe with some couldn't-be-fresher-off-the-boat seafood from E-Fish — like this Love Point oyster starter pack. Or go in on some lobster with your siblings.
Buy It! Oyster starter pack, $58.99; e-fish.com
For the Dad Who Needs to Cool Off
Whether he's firing up the grill or tinkering with his tools outdoors, Dad can beat the summer heat with this powerful cordless fan. Weighing only 5 lbs., the cooling system can be mounted on a wall or hung on a hook in the garage. Its awesome 360-degree head spins efficiently around to ventilate an entire room.
Buy It! Nitro 20V Power Share Cordless 9" Work Fan, $99.99; worx.com
For the Dad Who Loves Competition
You probably got your competitive gene from dad, who would love this twist on building a puzzle. Duel it out to see who can put together their puzzle first to claim the one final piece that fits both sides! This 70-piece pet-themed jigsaw is about to become the new family favorite.
Buy It! Jigsaw Duel Pet Pride, $12; chroniclebooks.com
For the Dad Who Has a Sweet Tooth
Nothing hits the sweet spot better than a classic s'more. Dad can fire up this handy kit — indoors or outdoors — so the family can make more memories while enjoying a delicious treat (no campfire needed).
Buy It! Chicago Metallic S'mores Maker, $45.99; amazon.com
For the Dagwood Dad
Show us a dad who doesn't love a giant sandwich and we'll say "Is that you, Tom Brady?" For everyone not quarterbacking the Super Bowl, this classic corned beef on rye from the legendary N.Y.C. Carnegie Deli is a sure win.
Buy It! Carnegie Deli sandwich kit, $149; carnegiedeli.com
For the Gamer Dad
If your dad is looking for a new challenge, gift him Google's gaming platform Stadia, which can be played across virtually any screen — laptop, desktop, TV, tablet or iOS and Android phones with no physical console needed. You can load it up with a wide variety of games and throw in a Stadia Controller so he can pick up and play whenever he wants.
Buy It! Stadia Controller, $69; Play and Watch with Google TV bundle, $99.99; store.google.com
For the Dad Who Loves a Cold One
Dad will love this super-insulated cooler that's big enough to hold lunch for the whole family, and sleek enough to tout a six-pack to his buddy's house. Leakproof and comfy to carry with a padded strap, it's ready-made for the next adventure.
Buy It! YETI Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler, $300; yeti.com
For the Dad Who Can't Decide
If your dad always takes a full 20 minutes to order off the menu — and then still changes his mind when the server comes — he's a perfect candidate for a gift card to the Department of Superior Dishes, where he can spend hours poring over the choices from some of the most in-demand restaurants across the country. (And probably still second-guess himself the moment he makes his choice.)
Buy It! Department of Superior Dishes gift card, prices vary; superiordishes.com
For the Stylish Dad
Dad is going to be obsessed with these must-have classic vintage frames. They're not only durable with good UV protection, they're also the perfect piece to elevate any outfit.
Buy It! Reality Eyewear's "The Special" Sunglasses, $69; realityeyewear.com
For the Dad Who's a Classic (with a Twist)
Bring his beloved boat shoes into 2022 with Sperry's collection of "Seacycled" slip ons — they're made of reclaimed leather and rubber, meaning he gets all the appeal of the OG style while "walking the walk" about sustainability.
Buy It! Sperry "Seacycled" boat shoes, $94.95; sperry.com
For the Scent-Loving Dad
The popular fragrance is now a gorgeous, slow-burning candle that will add a delicious aroma of earthy scents, with a hint of vanilla bean, to your dad's home. The 8.5 oz. will burn for more than 50 hours, and if he wants to try another, he can opt for the try-at-home option, too.
Buy It! snif's Sweet Ash candle, $44; snif.co
For the Dad Who Likes Getting Creative in the Kitchen
It's never been easier to create your favorite frozen treats right at home. Try hundreds of different ice cream recipes, including dairy-free options, sorbets, frozen margaritas and more. Grab the Sweet Spot from your freezer, pour your favorite mixture on top and watch it freeze in just a few minutes. Roll it up and enjoy.
Buy It! Sweet Spot Ice Cream Maker, $54.99; chefn.com
For the Dad Who Values Sustainability
Single-use plastic bags are a thing of the past. Move into the future with this adorable sustainable sling made from 100 percent recycled materials. It secures at the top with a zipper and comes with an over-the-shoulder strap and a pair of short handles. It's super light weight and durable enough to handle those heavy duty farmer's market hauls.
Buy It! Primary Shift Mesh in Glowstick, $34; glob.land
For the Super-Sporty Dad
If your dad loves to hit the golf course and hates to apply sunscreen before he heads out, perhaps he'll be convinced by PGA champ and Olympian Justin Thomas, whose brush with melanoma caused him to launch his own sun protection line. He'll get products cool enough to keep in his golf bag, and you'll get the peace of mind that he's preventing potentially deadly UV exposure.
Buy It! Wear SPF sunscreen sport stick, $10; wearspf.com
For the Dad Who Prefers Nut Milk
If dad's been ditching cow's milk for cashew, he can make some at home with the nutr machine. Create homemade milk with any of his favorite nuts with a press of the button. It's a better alternative than drinking store-bought nut milk, which can be full of preservatives or additives.
Buy It! Nutr Machine, $169; thenutr.com
For the Dad Who's Serious About His Kitchenware
Good quality knives in the kitchen are essential. Gift dad a full 6-piece set with blades that were forged from 67 layers of Japanese Damascus Steel. The collection includes a chef's knife, bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife and a honing rod. Plus, Gordon Ramsay uses them, so you know they're the real deal.
Buy It! The Essential 6PC Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set, $399; get.hexclad.com
For the Disney-Obsessed Dad
You may find that Dad already has every bit of Mickey memorabilia out there but he might not have this adorable waffle maker. Upgrade his breakfast waffles by using Mickey-shaped nonstick baking plates that will guarantee a smile on his face.
Buy It! Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Double Flip Waffle Maker, $79.99; shopdisney.com
For the Dad Who Loves to Snack
If dad's a snacker, trade in his regular old potato chips with tasty plantain and cassava strips that are gluten-free, certified paleo and Non-GMO verified. The sea salt cassava strips are seriously addicting but the barbecue plantain strips are definitely the fan favorite. If you're going the gift basket route, add a few bags to convert your dad into strips over chips.
Buy It! Plantain Strips: Barbecue (4.5 oz. box contains 12 bags), $47.99; artisantropic.com
For the Bookworm Dad
The Kindle Oasis reads like real paper, is waterproof (perfect for the pool or beach this summer!) and makes it possible to fit dad's ever-growing library can fit in the palm of his hand. Father's Day pro-tip: Pre-load it with a few of the books on his 'To Be Read' list!
Buy It! Kindle Oasis, $279.99; amazon.com
For the Dad Who's a Music Aficionado
Does your dad have an impressive vinyl collection and a deep appreciation for music? A turntable from Audio-Technica makes for a thoughtful gift that'll be music to his ears.
Buy It! Audio-Technica Turntable, $349.00; audio-technica.com
For the Dad on the Run
Whether your dad is a longtime runner or just getting into jogging, these earbuds from Adidas are made for long runs. They're sweat-proof, stay in place and have easy-to-use intuitive controls that let him keep his mind on the race and not his headphones.
Buy It! adidas FWD-02 SPORT Headphones, $169.99; adidasheadphones.com
For the Dad Who Loves to Make Some Noise
A sound choice for a Father's Day gift, give your dad the gift of 360° sound with Marshall's Emberton II portable speaker. The compact speaker packs a punch and is water resistant, making them a versatile gift for the dad who always has the perfect playlist queued up.
Buy It! Marshall Emberton II Speaker, $169.99; marshallheadphones.com
For the Dad Who's in a Pickle
Pickleball is all the rage ... so it's likely your dad and his pals have already been hitting the court. Up his game with a luxe paddle cover (it holds up to two) made of Italian leather and lined in soft neoprene. Use the monogramming services to make it his — or emblazon it with his favorite pickle pun.
Buy It! Fenix Sportier 'The Addict' Pickleball Bag, $275; fenixsportier.com
For the Dad Who's Gone Fishin'
Shake up Dad's fishing routine with the Mystery Tackle Box, a monthly subscription that "hooks" him up with the latest fishing products — think tackles, lures and beyond — from around the country. You can choose from a 3-, 6- or 12-month gift plan or a monthly subscription.
Buy It! Mystery Tackle Box, $19.99 to $39.99 a month; mysterytacklebox.com