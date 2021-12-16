The Farberware Portable Countertop Dishwasher is the small appliance some people have been searching for, and right now it's even on sale. The video creator said, "for one person, it does hold a solid amount of dishes, but the most important part for me is that you don't have to hook it up to water." They go on to explain that the device comes with a water jug to fill the dishwasher and it also includes a hose and suction cup to make drainage easy. For detergent, it's recommended to use pods, liquid, or powder for short and regular cycles, and dissolvable tablets should only be used for long cycles to ensure they have time to fully break down and clean your dishes.