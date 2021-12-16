This TikTok-Famous Countertop Dishwasher Is Selling Out on Amazon, but There's a Few Left
Not all homes come with a dishwasher or a space to install your own, but thankfully, you still have options. Of course, you can hand wash all your dishes, but sometimes, life gets busy and it's hard to find the time. TikTok users have discovered yet another useful kitchen gadget that is the perfect solution for those without a dishwasher. The viral video has more than 2 million likes and counting and is likely the reason the mini dishwasher is nearly sold out on Amazon.
The Farberware Portable Countertop Dishwasher is the small appliance some people have been searching for, and right now it's even on sale. The video creator said, "for one person, it does hold a solid amount of dishes, but the most important part for me is that you don't have to hook it up to water." They go on to explain that the device comes with a water jug to fill the dishwasher and it also includes a hose and suction cup to make drainage easy. For detergent, it's recommended to use pods, liquid, or powder for short and regular cycles, and dissolvable tablets should only be used for long cycles to ensure they have time to fully break down and clean your dishes.
Buy It! Farberware Portable Countertop Dishwasher, $314.99 with coupon (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
Not only is this mini dishwasher ideal for houses and apartments, but it's also great for camping, van life, and tiny homes that need compact appliances that can be stowed away. The versatile design of this gadget is what makes it so popular among shoppers and TikTok users, so it shouldn't be a shock that it has more than 1,700 five-star ratings. One reviewer referred to it as a "powerhouse," while another said it's "worth the cost and performs like you would hope." The best part is there's no installation, so once the drainage hose is in place, you can start using it right away.
"Living in a historic building with no space for a dishwasher meant I was getting very, very tired of all the dishes generated during stay-at-home. [The portable dishwasher] genuinely saved me so much time," wrote one Amazon shopper. "The unit takes up the same [amount] of counter space as my dish rack did, washes dishes as well as or better than a large unit, and is fairly quiet — about average for a dishwasher. It fits a surprising number of dishes."
The portable dishwasher is still available on Amazon, but there are only a few left, and they're bound to sell out as the viral TikTok video continues to gain traction. Add one to your cart while you can because who knows when it will come back in stock.
