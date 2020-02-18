Travelers Can’t Stop Raving About This Lighted Compact Makeup Mirror: ‘It’s the Perfect Size for My Travel Bag’

Image zoom

Applying makeup in a moving car or train is often tricky, and having to do so with just the help of a tiny mirror (or, let’s be honest, the front camera of your phone) is even more difficult. And those moments are exactly when you’ll want to have a trusty compact travel mirror on hand.

Amazon shoppers certainly agree, and those who do their makeup on the go recommend the Fancii LED Lighted Compact Makeup Mirror. With an LED ring that mimics natural light and two mirrors, the handheld compact is “the perfect travel mirror,” according to many reviewers. The best part, though? Thanks to a 38 percent discount on Amazon, you can get it for just $25 right now.

Buy It! Fancii LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror in Black, $24.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Fancii’s dual-sided mirror comes with two magnification levels: One is a regular mirror view, while the other shows a close-up of 10x magnification. The magnified side is perfect for precisely plucking that one overgrown strand of eyebrow hair, and its natural light display is crucial for carefully applying foundation, concealer, and blush.

This palm-sized tool is not only the right size for throwing into your bag and bringing on the go, but also for gripping onto during bumping rides. Shoppers seem to agree — one reviewer wrote: “Love that it is the perfect size for my travel bag, for my purse, for anywhere.”

“It travels very well and I found it to be fairly durable,” said another reviewer. “It’s the perfect size to be a proper, functional mirror if the place you’re staying has bad lighting and/or no available mirrors.”

Available in three colors, the compact mirror has a positive 4.3-star rating out of more than 1,900 reviews. Grab one now to avoid any makeup mishaps the next time you’re rushing out the door.

Buy It! Fancii LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror in Silk White, $24.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Fancii LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror in Rose Gold, $24.99; amazon.com

