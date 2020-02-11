This Electric Toothbrush with 4,400 Five-Star Reviews Is Only $26 for Prime Members Today

Image zoom

Get ready to flash a toothy smile, because Amazon just launched an amazing deal on this top-rated electric toothbrush. But here’s the catch: Only Prime members can get these savings.

For a limited time, anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription can snag the Fairywill electric toothbrush for just $26. The popular oral care product is number five on the retailer’s list of best-selling power toothbrushes, right behind the Philips Sonicare and Oral B electric toothbrush. However, its 4,400 five-star reviews from shoppers who swear their teeth are whiter and cleaner would suggest it’s underrated.

“I’m freaking in love with this toothbrush,” one passionate reviewer wrote. “I’ve had it for about a month now and I can tell 100 percent that my teeth are at least two shades whiter. I just love that my teeth feel clean ALL DAY. I actually like brushing my teeth now… if that makes any sense?”

Buy It! Fairywill Electric Toothbrush Powerful Sonic Cleaning, $25.95 (orig. $29.95); amazon.com

The powerful ADA-certified toothbrush claims to improve your gum health in 14 days while making your teeth cleaner and healthier in just seven. It come equipped with five personalized brushing modes for different teeth and gum conditions — “white” is the strongest and can be used to eliminate stubborn plaque and stains; “clean” is best for daily brushing; “sensitive” is the most gentle for those with delicate gums, and “polish” and “massage” are inverted frequencies for front teeth polishing and gum care.

The Fairywill toothbrush has rounded bristles that have the power to clean your teeth at a speed of 40,000 micro-brushes per minute. The removable brush head will remind you when to replace it through its blue indicator bristles. What’s even cooler about the brush is that it has a smart timer that pauses every 30 seconds to encourage good brushing habits. Its lightweight design and ability to charge through a USB port makes it super easy to travel with (though a single four-hour charge should last for up to 30 days).

Many shoppers say it’s comparable to the number one best-selling Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush, and for a way better price. “Wow. This toothbrush is INCREDIBLE,” a customer wrote. “I am a previous Sonicare toothbrush gal (have also used Oral B but didn’t care for it), and my toothbrush recently broke and I wanted to try something new/different/cheaper. I am SO unbelievably happy with this product.”

Even professionals in the dental industry are impressed by the Fairywill electric toothbrush. “I am a dental hygienist, so hopefully my personal and professional opinion is helpful to everyone. I believe the brush works just as well as the Sonicare. My teeth feel very clean, slick, and tingle clean afterwards. I wish I could sell these at the office… It’s worth every penny.”

The Fairywill electric toothbrush comes with three brush head replacements and normally sells for $30, but today Amazon Prime members can get it for 13 percent off by simply being signed into their accounts. We don’t know exactly how long these savings will last, so you’ll want to add one to your cart while it’s discounted. And with a deal this good, there’s no excuse to not treat your teeth to the oral care they deserve.

