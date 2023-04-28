A member of the HelloFresh group, Factor is a delivery service that specializes in shipping fresh (never frozen) meals right to your door. Unlike other services which send you ingredient kits, Factor sends its food pre-cooked and fully prepared, so every meal only requires a couple of minutes in the microwave before it's good to go.

A bit skeptical? I was, too. After all, anyone who has heated up leftovers at home knows that there's no substitute for freshly cooked hot meals. Nevertheless, I decided to put Factor to the test for a week, and here's my take on this popular meal delivery service.

How I Tested the Service

My first Factor order consisted of eight meals over the course of one week, and in order to stay as consistent as possible, I ate one Factor meal for lunch and another for dinner four days in a row. Additionally, in an effort to keep the review (and my diet) balanced, I selected a diverse menu and included a variety of chicken, meat, and vegetarian options.

Right off the bat, I'll say that the meals were all very good — like, surprisingly good, especially considering that the food is all precooked and microwaveable. After just a couple of days in, I found I was genuinely excited to try the next meal on my list, and the temptation to eat out had essentially evaporated.

Cost

As much as I enjoyed the service, I will say that Factor is a bit pricey, so you'll definitely have to "factor" that in (sorry, I had to) before signing up for the service. Meals are priced on a volume-based system and start at $10.99 each, but that's only if you choose the largest plan of 18 meals per week. If you choose the smallest plan of six meals, you'll pay $13.49 per meal.

My first order for eight meals came to $103.92, which is almost $13 per meal, and it can get even more expensive from there if you decide to add any of Factor's "gourmet plus" options to your order. These include items you'd expect to find at high-end restaurants, like filet mignon and mahi mahi, and they have a surcharge of between $7 and $10 per meal. So, while Factor can be a more affordable option than dining out all the time, it's a bit more expensive than grocery shopping.

Packaging

The packaging was consistent and easy to work with. My order was shipped in a recyclable cardboard box with recycled cotton insulation sheets and reusable gel ice packs to keep everything chilled during transit. The meals came in BPA-free recyclable plastic trays that fit inside recyclable cardboard sleeves. The trays were also microwave safe, and the instructions explicitly state that all you have to do is puncture the plastic wrapping and microwave each meal in the container it came in. While the amount of plastic in my delivery seemed like a lot, over half of it was recyclable.

Options

I was pleasantly surprised by how many options I had when signing up with Factor. You'll start by choosing your meal preferences, which include "chef's choice" (essentially Factor's most balanced meat-and-sides option), keto, low-calorie, vegan/vegetarian, and high-protein. You'll find plenty of meal choices within these preferences at any given time, and since Factor changes its menu up every week, you'll never get bored with what it has to offer.

Then, you select the number of meals you want in each delivery. You can choose anywhere from six to 18 per week, and you can change both your meal preferences and your delivery frequency at any time. You can also skip deliveries whenever you need to if you're going out of town or simply need a break.

Ease of Use

From start to finish, Factor is incredibly easy to use. The website has a very basic point-and-click interface, and all of the meals have photos that you can click to view nutrition facts, ingredients, and cooking instructions. When viewing the weekly meal plans, the price is clearly laid out so there are no surprises when you check out. While you have the option to choose all your meals for the week, Factor will auto-select some for you based on your preferences if you haven't done so by the cutoff date.

You'll also enter your payment info when you place your first order, and Factor will automatically charge you each week for deliveries. This can be a great tool if you don't want to think about placing orders weekly. But if you want to pause or change your order, make sure you do so before the billing date, or you'll end up with a bunch of meals at your door that you don't need.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Allows you to select meals based on your preferences

Menu changes regularly, so you never get bored

Can order anywhere between six and 18 meals every week

All meals are delivered fresh and ready to eat in two minutes

Cons

Cost per meal is more expensive than grocery shopping

Packaging is plastic-heavy

Flavor

Despite my initial hesitation of ordering microwaveable meals from a delivery service, I was pleasantly surprised to find that all of Factor's meals were extremely flavorful and well made. The first thing I tried was the chicken taco bowl, which had such a firm, fresh texture that I could have sworn it was from a restaurant. I found that to be the case with every meal I had. The burger with mushroom cream sauce was next, and I had the exact same experience.

Nothing tasted stale or used an absurd amount of spice or sauce to compensate for low-quality meat or other ingredients. On top of that, every meal was reasonably portioned and genuinely felt healthy and filling. I have no idea how the people at Factor make these meals taste so good after just a couple minutes in the microwave, but whatever they're doing, it works wonders!

Final Thoughts

Overall, my experience with Factor was extremely positive. With my chaotic work schedule, there's always a sigh of relief when I have healthy and fresh meals waiting in the fridge that I can have in just a couple of minutes. Some meals I thoroughly loved, like the honey butter chicken, and nothing was an absolute let-down. If you need some more convincing, check out Factor's menu today. And, just so you know my money is where my mouth is, I did end up keeping my subscription even after this review.

