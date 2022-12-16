8 Face Masks That Will Arrive Before Your Next Flight and Start at Just $5 — Including a Celebrity Favorite

The mask brand worn by Jennifer Garner and Rihanna is eligible for same-day shipping 

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 04:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

face masks
Photo: Amazon

In addition to flu variants circulating, COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise, as is RSV, according to the Centers for Disease Control. This might have you considering wearing a face mask before catching your next flight to protect yourself and the people around you. After all, the last thing you want to do is spread illness at a family gathering.

If you're worried about getting new face masks in time, there's no need to stress: We found eight face masks that'll ship ASAP and arrive in as little as two days. Right now, you can shop reusable and disposable masks from Amazon, Athleta, Maskc, and Hedley and Bennett that'll help stop the spread of germs.

Even the popular KN95 masks worn by celebs like Jennifer Garner and Rihanna are back in stock and eligible for same-day shipping — but hurry, they're bound to sell out again soon. One of Maskc's most popular options is a pack of 10 face masks that come in various blush tones, and they're rather stylish for being disposable. Each mask is good for up to 10 hours of wear and made with hypoallergenic material that's free of latex. The layers of fabric are non-abrasive, super soft, and skin-friendly to avoid the dreaded "maskne" that can come from wearing masks for long periods of time.

Celebrities aren't the only ones who swear by these face masks; this blush pack has nearly 1,000 five-star reviews from customers. One person said "they go with just about anything. And I give them as gifts and they love them!"

Maskc KN95 face masks
Maskc

Buy It! Maskc Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $39; shopmaskc.com

For anyone searching for a reusable mask they can wash and wear again, consider Amazon's best-selling cloth face mask. It comes in a three-pack, has more than 83,000 five-star ratings, and is available in sizes S–XL to ensure a good fit for practically everyone. The masks are made with a three-ply cotton blend that's soft to the touch and breathable, making them a super comfortable option for travel.

A five-star reviewer said, "These masks were perfect for wearing during our long flights and layovers in the airport" and went on to describe them as "soft, comfortable, and VERY breathable." The set is on sale for less than $20 and can arrive in as soon as five days, which means you'll have them before Christmas (depending on when you're reading this).

face masks
Amazon

Buy It! EnerPlex Reusable Cloth Face Mask 3-Pack, $18 with coupon (orig. $24.95); amazon.com

Make sure you're prepared to travel by adding a few face masks to your cart. Keep scrolling to see other affordable options with fast, free shipping that are loved by hundreds of shoppers.

Athleta Made to Move Mask
Athleta

Buy It! Athleta Everyday Non Medical Face Masks 5-Pack, $4.97 (orig. $25); athleta.gap.com

face masks
Amazon

Buy It! Botn KF94 Protective and Safety Face Mask 11-Pack, $23.76 with coupon (orig. $28.60); amazon.com

face masks
Amazon

Buy It! Wecare Disposable Face Mask 50-Pack, $13.45 (orig. $14.98); amazon.com

face masks
Amazon

Buy It! Base Camp Reusable Cloth Face Masks 2-Pack, $11.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

face masks
Hedley & Bennett

Buy It! Hedley and Bennett Light Blue Oxford Wake Up and Fight Mask 3-Pack, $45; hedleyandbennett.com

face masks
Flexmon

Buy It! Korea Black Disposable KF94 Face Mask 20-Pack, $26.10; amazon.com

Dokotoo Womens Fuzzy Sweatshirt
This Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt Is 'So Warm' and 'Snuggly,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale at Amazon Now
Stocking Stuffer Socks Tout
Last-Minute Shopping? These 'Super Soft' Socks That Shoppers Say Make 'Perfect' Stocking Stuffers Are on Sale
hailey bieber
Hailey Bieber and I Both Trust These $20 Tights That Stand the Test of Time
