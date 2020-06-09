These Clever Headbands Ease Ear Pain from Face Masks — and They’re on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’re one of the many shoppers looking for something to make your mask feel a bit more comfortable to wear, then you’ll want to check out these handy headbands.

Just like Amazon’s now-popular mask extenders, these stretchy headbands with buttons relieve painful rubbing and ear discomfort caused by tight face masks straps or extended wear — and they’re now one of the retailer’s best-selling headbands overall. And for a limited time, shoppers can get them on sale for 25 percent off.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Hanna Roberts Stretchy Headband with Buttons for Face Mask, $7.49 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

The cute, practical headbands come in seven colors, from classic black to punchy purple, and feature buttons that are placed just above the ears to hold mask straps. Their simple look and comfortable feel makes them ideal for any activity that requires wearing a mask for long periods, like traveling or working out. Plus, you can throw them in your laundry machine with your reusable masks, making them easy to wash and sanitize.

While the hair accessory is relatively new to Amazon, several owners already gave them five-star reviews — including shoppers who need to wear masks at work. “I recently returned to work in a clinic and my ears were really bothering me after wearing a mask for eight hours a day,” one reviewer wrote. “This headband has been a lifesaver! I wear it every day, it's super comfortable and made with a really nice fabric. It stays on nicely and I've been getting compliments on it as well.”

Medical professionals love them, too, praising their lasting comfort and overall usefulness. “I love it,” another reviewer wrote. “I'm a certified nursing assistant, so I am fully dressed in personal protective equipment, and the band actually keeps the sweat from dripping in my eyes and it holds my hair back. The quality is great, and I will order more.”

Shop More Headbands with Buttons on Amazon:

There are even more helpful headbands designed to hold mask straps available on Amazon, including various styles, prints, and colors, as well as mask extenders and anti-chafing balm for further relief. Whether you opt for just one or all of these solutions, your ears will be happy you did.