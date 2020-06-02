Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

“I can now wear my mask for hours without hurting my ears”

These $10 Face Mask Extenders Are an Easy Way to Make Your Ears More Comfortable

Shoppers have discovered the secret to making your face mask more comfortable — and it’s surprisingly simple.

Amazon reviewers love these face mask extenders that easily attach to mask straps to provide a more custom and comfortable fit while alleviating painful rubbing and pressure around the ears. Reviewers love their affordable price point, lightweight feel, anti-slip design, and flexible material. In fact, the $10 Prime-eligible set, which launched in mid-April, is already a best-selling item on Amazon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! 10-Piece Mask Extenders, $9.99; amazon.com

Each set comes with 10 reusable strap attachments that can be washed with your mask and feature a series of grips to accommodate an array of sizes. Thanks to the range of hooks, you can securely fit your mask to your face, ensuring that it’s comfortable, but also snug enough to effectively protect yourself and others. They take just seconds to affix and can be used with homemade or manufactured masks featuring ear hooks or tie-back designs. Reviewers call them “amazing,” “fantastic,” and even a “game changer.”

“Finally, I’m able to wear a mask with some comfort,” one reviewer wrote. “It also supports my mask up where I want it.”

They provide lasting relief for long work shifts or several hours of wear, several reviewers pointed out. “For the front-line workers who have to wear face masks, which make ears sore with constant wear, this product relieves pressure from the elastic,” another reviewer wrote. “[They] make the mask much more comfortable — highly recommend.” They’ll also come in handy for a variety of activities, like long hikes or traveling via bus, plane, or train.

Shop More Mask Extenders on Amazon:

Shoppers can get this set in three versatile colors: black, white, and a pretty pastel blue, or they can check out other options — like this colorful silicone style and soft gel style extenders — while they’re still in stock. Given their high praise, reviewers are coming back for more to pass out to friends and family, or for their own use, so you better grab some while they’re available.