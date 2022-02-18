If you work in a hair salon or are a professional dog groomer, you might want to consider the professional version instead. It works just as well, but is a bit larger and has more suction power to suck up more debris at one time. One Amazon shopper said it's "worth every penny" and posted a video that shows the vacuum sucking up a gross amount of dog hair without hesitation. Just keep in mind that this version is a bit pricier at $149.