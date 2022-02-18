This Touchless Stationary Vacuum Sucks Up Crumbs and Pet Hair in Seconds, and It's Surprisingly Stylish
If you've never heard of a stationary vacuum before, you're missing out. Instead of using your dustpan to sweep up crumbs, pet hair, and dust, the vacuum sucks it all up for you in mere seconds and doesn't leave anything behind. Sounds like a dream come true, right? Well, we found one on Amazon that's actually stylish, too.
When it comes to you the EyeVac Home Touchless Stationary Vacuum, you can clean small messes without barely lifting a finger. All you have to do is sweep the contents a few inches away from the vacuum and it'll automatically sense the sweeping motion and suck up any hair and debris instantly. One satisfied customer was so happy with the results, they said it's the best thing they've ever purchased on Amazon.
Not only does the device make the cleaning process a lot easier, but it's great for people with back pain who can't bend over with a dustpan or handheld vacuum, according to one five-star reviewer, who included a video to show how quickly and easily it sucks things up.
The stylish design is available in six color combinations including rose gold and is relatively small, so it won't take up a ton of space. For just $114, several reviewers claimed the vacuum is "totally worth it" and said it holds a surprising amount of dog hair and debris.
Buy It! EyeVac Home Touchless Stationary Vacuum, $114; amazon.com
The machine is super lightweight making it easy to move from one room to another if needed. It uses dual high-efficiency filtration and automatic sensors to suck up pet food, hair, kitty litter, dust, crumbs, and more. On the top, you'll find a button for manual mode along with three light indicators to show whether you're using manual or automatic mode, and to tell you when the canister is full.
If you work in a hair salon or are a professional dog groomer, you might want to consider the professional version instead. It works just as well, but is a bit larger and has more suction power to suck up more debris at one time. One Amazon shopper said it's "worth every penny" and posted a video that shows the vacuum sucking up a gross amount of dog hair without hesitation. Just keep in mind that this version is a bit pricier at $149.
No matter which version you choose, the EyeVac Home Touchless Stationary Vacuum has proven to be a handy tool that makes cleaning way easier. And the best part is it costs less than $115, which is typically cheaper than a traditional vacuum cleaner.
- These Are the 16 Best Fashion Deals at Nordstrom's Winter Sale — Under $15, Under $50, and Under $100
- This Touchless Stationary Vacuum Sucks Up Crumbs and Pet Hair in Seconds, and It's Surprisingly Stylish
- Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Love Birkenstocks — and Some of Their Favorites Are on Sale
- Sydney Sweeney Revealed That the Secret to Her Glowing Complexion Is a… Face Wand?