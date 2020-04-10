Here Are 12 Easy Excuses for You to Use Next Time You Get Tired of Video Chatting While Social Distancing

Like most people who aren’t essential workers, you have hopefully been staying home (save for the occasional, socially distant walk around the block or necessary trip to the grocery store) to do you part in helping to “flatten the curve” amid the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Hopefully you’re learning new skills, maybe cooking your own meals, and keeping in touch with people using FaceTime, Zoom and apps like Houseparty. With more time than ever, it can feel like your evenings are booked with phone calls, FaceTimes, virtual game nights and Zoom happy hours. But with that newfound power to connect comes major responsibility: we need to figure out how to get off the call in a timely manner.

With no excuse to hang up — your friends all know you have nothing else to do, let’s be real — it can feel like you’re on the phone for hours. And sometimes you are! Who knew staying connected could be so exhausting?

So we’ve rounded up a list of excuses you can use when you need to get off the phone and go binge-watch some TV or have some quiet time to yourself. Use at your own risk!

“I am very, very busy tonight and I have another happy hour to dial in to! See you all later!”

“Wow, it’s way past my bedtime!”

Pretend someone in your home is calling you and reply with, “YOU DID WHAT?” Then say to your friend, “I am SO sorry, I need to leave.”

Just pause for an extended period of time, exit abruptly and text in the group chat: “I have a bad connection! Sorry!”

Start your FaceTime while wearing a face mask so that, 10 minutes later, you have an excuse to leave and go wash it off.

Drop something under your desk, stay down there for a few seconds before yelling, “OH MY GOD I FOUND IT!” When they inevitably ask you what you found, yell, “I found the last piece of my puzzle! Gotta go finish it!”

“Gotta go! My bread has been proofing for a few hours and I don’t want to overdo it.”

“My toddler/dog/plant/lampshade really needs my attention right now.”

“I think my dinner is burning, gotta go check on it!”

“You’re not here right now so you can’t confirm or deny this, but there’s a weird smell in my apartment. Could be a gas leak! Gotta go investigate.”

“Tonight’s the night that I have dedicated to washing my hair. Can’t miss that.”

“I just … really don’t want to talk anymore and spent a lot of time on calls today. Can I call you some other time?”