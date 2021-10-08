This Stylish KN95 Mask Worn by Jennifer Garner Just Had a Massive Restock

Evolvetogether is perhaps best known for its classic disposable face masks, which have been worn by almost every A-lister during the pandemic. The brand's rapid rise to ubiquity makes sense when you learn that all of its products are made in FDA-registered factories, which is rare for a consumer-facing (a.k.a. not supplied by hospitals) mask manufacturer. With so many hues to choose from, they're also one of the most stylish options on the market.