This Stylish KN95 Mask Worn by Jennifer Garner Just Had a Massive Restock
Even as more Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC says masks are still a necessity for preventing the spread of new strains in crowded areas, especially indoors. With cooler weather in many states moving gatherings inside, now could be the time to stock up on your favorite comfortable face coverings. If you're not sure where to look, a popular option among celebrities has your back, and it just received its biggest KN95 restock to date.
Evolvetogether's KN95 masks have historically sold out like clockwork, but today's drop is still up for grabs. KN95s offer a higher level of protection than traditional disposable masks thanks to their 95 percent filtration efficiency. Evolvetogether made its version with six layers (a water-resistant exterior, two high-density filters, one activated charcoal filter, and two absorbent interior layers), but the brand says it's still incredibly breathable. A hidden nose bridge wire and soft ear loops keep it as comfortable as can be.
The restock includes masks in colors like navy blue and khaki, both of which are supremely versatile. And because they're sold in a 5-pack for under $15, each one clocks in at less than $3. The last time these KN95s were restocked, Evolvetogether reported selling 5,000 units in 10 minutes. In other words, there's a good chance they'll fly off virtual shelves.
Each KN95 color is named after a city or landmark that inspired it, the geographic coordinates of which can be found in the upper right corner of the masks. Since their initial launch, the masks have been seen on celebrities like Jennifer Garner, who wore the Santorini blue in September, and Sarah Jessica Parker, who's favored the black Rio de Janeiro style on the set of her upcoming TV series, And Just Like That.
Evolvetogether is perhaps best known for its classic disposable face masks, which have been worn by almost every A-lister during the pandemic. The brand's rapid rise to ubiquity makes sense when you learn that all of its products are made in FDA-registered factories, which is rare for a consumer-facing (a.k.a. not supplied by hospitals) mask manufacturer. With so many hues to choose from, they're also one of the most stylish options on the market.
