The KN95 Face Masks That Jennifer Garner, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More Celebs Wear Are Finally Back
Photo Credit: Gotham/GC Images; TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA/GC Images
If your upcoming travel plans require you to wear a face mask, you may want to grab some of Hollywood's favorite KN95s while they're still available.
Evolvetogether just restocked its popular disposable masks in almost every single color including black, green, gray, white, khaki, and pink. All the neutral hues come in sets of five for $15, and the vibrant pink ones come in a pack of seven for $19. According to the brand, more than 50,000 people have signed up to be notified for this Evolvetogether KN95 restock, so they're bound to sell out quickly like they always do.
The brand's KN95s have been popular among customers and celebrities alike over the past few years. Not only are they frequently in and out of stock, but they've also been worn by famous faces such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes, and Anne Hathaway.
Buy It! Evolvetogether Rio de Janeiro KN95 5-Pack, $14.95; evolvetogether.com
Evolvetogether masks are some of the easiest to spot thanks to the global coordinates emblazoned on the top left corner that represent different locations around the world. They're meant to serve as "a reminder that we're all connected no matter our gender, race, religion, or where we live," according to the brand's website.
Using a six-ply construction, each mask is made from high-quality materials that are hypoallergenic and latex-free; the lightweight layers include a water-resistant exterior, two melt-blown filters that block particles, activated charcoal to reduce odor, and two moisture-wicking interiors.
Buy It! Evolvetogether Copenhagen KN95 5-Pack, $14.95; evolvetogether.com
Though mask regulations are relaxing around the country, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended its federal mask mandate again last month. It requires face coverings to be worn on planes, in airports, buses, trains, and on other modes of transportation until April 18. While that's not too far away, if you're traveling for spring break or a family vacation in the coming weeks you'll still need to wear a mask.
Now's a good time to grab a pack of the Evolvetogether KN95 masks. Considering there's a long list of people waiting to get their hands on them, we have no doubt they'll sell out again soon.
Buy It! Evolvetogether Mount Fuji KN95 5-Pack, $14.95; evolvetogether.com
Buy It! Evolvetogether Marrakech KN95 5-Pack, $14.95; evolvetogether.com
Buy It! Evolvetogether Manú KN95 5-Pack, $14.95; evolvetogether.com
Buy It! Evolvetogether Kos KN95 7-Pack, $18.75; evolvetogether.com
Want more? Sign up for PEOPLE Shopping text messages to stay up to date on the best deals and sales online.
- The KN95 Face Masks That Jennifer Garner, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More Celebs Wear Are Finally Back
- These Now-$20 Anti-Chafe Bike Shorts Are a 'Game-Changer' Under Skirts and Dresses, According to Shoppers
- These 'Ridiculously Soft' Bed Sheets Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Are on Mega-Sale Right Now
- This Versatile T-Shirt Dress Is Blowing Up on Amazon Right Now — and It's on Sale for Less Than $30