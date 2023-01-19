Celebrities Always Wear These Sold-Out Face Masks, but a Popular KN95 Just Came Back in Stock

Jennifer Garner and Sarah Jessica Parker have worn Evolvetogether masks

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

Published on January 19, 2023 10:10 AM

Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Garner
Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images; Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Think back to March 2020: Toilet paper and Lysol were limited, and masks weren't readily available. Three years later, surgical masks line the aisles of grocery stores, and we no longer have to use bandanas or need to try to make our own. But nonetheless, we still have a hard time getting our hands on those pretty, celebrity-worn masks.

Case in point? Two weeks ago, the celebrity-favored brand Evolvetogether launched KN95 face masks in a gorgeous chocolate color. Within one hour it completely sold out, and within the last few weeks, it's accumulated a waitlist of almost 500,000 individuals, per the brand. But luckily, they're officially back in stock. So, now's the time to grab some before they run out again.

The brand's KN95s have been worn by celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Sarah Jessica Parker, and are super affordable (a pack of five is only $15). Other celebrities, like Hailey Bieber and Ariana Grande have also flashed the Evolvetogether logo while masking up, albeit in the brand's medical masks.

Evolvetogether Mask Restock
Evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Mojave KN95 Mask, 5-Pack, $14.95; evolvetogether.com

The brown KN95s have a protective six-ply technology and a double filtration design, so a stranger's nearby sneeze or cough won't send you into a spiral. Its flat design is the opposite of most pointy KN95s on the market and doesn't allow for that unflattering "duck face" look, according to the website.

The mask's outermost layer is also water-resistant, so if you do end up catching some snowflakes outside, it won't turn into mush and you won't have to go to work without protection. Plus, you can go makeup-free for the day without your coworkers seeing!

And three years since masks became the new norm, we've tried a handful of ones that made our ears sore and left us feeling out of breath. But that's not a problem with these, since Evolvetogether's masks have soft, stretchy ear loops and an adjustable nose bridge.

Other neutral tones, like the black Rio de Janeiro and the white Mount Fuji KN95s were also restocked today, and there are some regular medical masks in stock, too. But don't hesitate to add them to your cart because you never know how long they will be available for!

Keep scrolling to shop more Evolvetogether masks.

Evolvetogether Mask Restock
Evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Rio de Janeiro KN95 Mask, 5-Pack, $14.95; evolvetogether.com

KN95 Mask
evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Mount Fuji KN95 Mask, 5-Pack, $14.95; evolvetogether.com

Evolvetogether Mask Restock
Evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Paris 7 Face Mask, $8.97; evolvetogether.com

