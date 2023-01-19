Celebrities Always Wear These Sold-Out Face Masks, but a Popular KN95 Just Came Back in Stock

Think back to March 2020: Toilet paper and Lysol were limited, and masks weren't readily available. Three years later, surgical masks line the aisles of grocery stores, and we no longer have to use bandanas or need to try to make our own. But nonetheless, we still have a hard time getting our hands on those pretty, celebrity-worn masks.

Case in point? Two weeks ago, the celebrity-favored brand Evolvetogether launched KN95 face masks in a gorgeous chocolate color. Within one hour it completely sold out, and within the last few weeks, it's accumulated a waitlist of almost 500,000 individuals, per the brand. But luckily, they're officially back in stock. So, now's the time to grab some before they run out again.

The brand's KN95s have been worn by celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Sarah Jessica Parker, and are super affordable (a pack of five is only $15). Other celebrities, like Hailey Bieber and Ariana Grande have also flashed the Evolvetogether logo while masking up, albeit in the brand's medical masks.

The brown KN95s have a protective six-ply technology and a double filtration design, so a stranger's nearby sneeze or cough won't send you into a spiral. Its flat design is the opposite of most pointy KN95s on the market and doesn't allow for that unflattering "duck face" look, according to the website.

The mask's outermost layer is also water-resistant, so if you do end up catching some snowflakes outside, it won't turn into mush and you won't have to go to work without protection. Plus, you can go makeup-free for the day without your coworkers seeing!

And three years since masks became the new norm, we've tried a handful of ones that made our ears sore and left us feeling out of breath. But that's not a problem with these, since Evolvetogether's masks have soft, stretchy ear loops and an adjustable nose bridge.

Other neutral tones, like the black Rio de Janeiro and the white Mount Fuji KN95s were also restocked today, and there are some regular medical masks in stock, too. But don't hesitate to add them to your cart because you never know how long they will be available for!

