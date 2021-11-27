25 Everyday Essentials You Can Get for $20 or Less at Amazon Right Now
Black Friday is a great time to check off all the boxes on your holiday shopping list, secure updated tech, or add some stylish clothes and shoes to your wardrobe. But as we rush to secure all the big-ticket items while they're marked down, it's easy to forget about the smaller essentials that we actually use everyday. Even though Black Friday has ended, Amazon still has plenty of deals on everyday essentials for $20 or less, so you can stock up on what you need most.
Cleaning supplies may not be the first thing you rush to buy on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it's a necessity nonetheless — and right now, you can save 16 percent on Amazon Basics' Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags or get a 6-Pack of Amazon Basics Heavy Duty Sponges for under $4. TidePods are on sale, too, including this Free & Gentle 81-count box for only $20.
If you're looking to stock up on beauty, you'll be glad to know that the coveted L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Volumizing Mascara — which has more than 46,000 (!!) five-star ratings from shoppers who call it "the best ever" — is 24 percent off, so you can get a two-pack for just over $15. There are markdowns on oral hygiene products as well, including 40 percent off the Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, currently the number one best-selling sonic toothbrush on Amazon.
And don't forget about batteries; whether they're tucked away inside your TV's remote control or your favorite kitchen tool, batteries are an often-overlooked necessity that help power up all corners of a home. Right now, you can buy a pack of 18 Duracell AAA Batteries for nearly half off and a 28-count of Duracell's AA Batteries for under $20 (normally $26).
Check out the list, below, to find more everyday essentials that you can get for $20 or less at Amazon right now.
Home and Kitchen
- Amazon Basics Flextra Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, $12.23 (orig. $14.62), amazon.com
- 6-Pack Amazon Basics Heavy Duty Sponges, $3.67 (orig. $4.59), amazon.com
- Tide Pods Free & Gentle Laundry Detergent, $19.99 (orig. $25.75), amazon.com
- 3-Pack TEEVEA Kitchen Silicone Whisk, $15.29 (orig. $17.99), amazon.com
- Keurig Brewer Cleanse Kit, $11.99 (orig. $15.99), amazon.com
- Farberware Nonstick Frying Pan, $20.36 (orig. $49), amazon.com
- Hamilton Beach Electric Kettle, $19.99 (orig. $25.99), amazon.com
- Yankee Candle Large Jar (Clean Cotton), $14 (orig. $27.99), amazon.com
- Yankee Candle Large Jar (Cinnamon Stick), $19.99 (orig. $29.49), amazon.com
- Yankee Candle Signature Large Tumbler, $14 (orig. $30.99), amazon.com
Health, Beauty, and Personal Care
- Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, $14.99 (orig. $24.95), amazon.com
- Colgate 360 Sonic Battery Power Electric Toothbrush, $8.96 (orig. $10.99), amazon.com
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara, $15.27 (orig. $19.98), amazon.com
- 100-pack 3-Ply Black Disposable Face Mask, $5.94 (orig. $9.99), amazon.com
Tech Accessories
- 3-Pack 10-Foot Lightning Cables, $9.99 (orig. $12.99), amazon.com
- Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, $9.99 (orig. $14.99), amazon.com
- Adjustable Cell Phone Stand, $10.99 (orig. $13.99), amazon.com
- Duracell Optimum AAA Batteries, $10.24 (orig. $19.99), amazon.com
- Duracell Optimum AA Batteries, $19.49 (orig. $25.99), amazon.com
Groceries
- Bob's Red Mill Quick Cooking Steel Cut Oats, $15.60 (orig. $18.39), amazon.com
- Sugar Moon Organic Vermont Maple Syrup, $12.79 (orig. $15.99), amazon.com
- Crave Beverages Flavored Coffee Pods Sampler, $12.79 (orig. $17.01), amazon.com
- Popchips Aged White Cheddar Potato Chips, $13.60 (orig. $15.99), amazon.com
- Happy Belly Roasted and Lightly Salted Almonds, $4.75 (orig. $5.95), amazon.com
- Happy Belly Wildflower Honey, $15.17 (orig. $18.96), amazon.com
Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals:
