This $10 Faucet Extender Helps Kids Reach the Sink to Wash Their Hands

If you’re a parent, you know there are plenty of obstacles keeping your kids from washing their hands — let alone the fact that they may be too short to reach the sink, even with a foot stool. Thankfully, there’s a clever device you can buy on Amazon that helps kids get in the habit of washing their hands on their own.

Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram and a mom with over 1.3 million social media followers, recently posted about the Aqueduck Faucet Extender from Amazon on Instagram, recommending it as a product to help little ones wash their hands.

The gadget is essentially a plastic funnel that easily fits on most sink faucets, allowing water to flow closer to the edge of the sink where kids can reach. It’s made of durable, BPA- and PVC-free plastic and comes off just as easily as it goes on so you can wash it as needed. You can even toss it in the dishwasher.

Chen isn’t the only one who swears by this faucet extender. Nearly 1,400 Amazon shoppers with and without kids have left positive reviews of the product, giving it 4.6 stars overall. Those with children say it helps their kids be more independent and feel grown up, while others say it’s an affordable solution to poorly designed faucets that were installed too close to the back of the sink (especially for renters who might not be able to make more permanent improvements).

“My daughter was so happy to be able to reach the water on her own,” one reviewer wrote. “She wants to wash her hands all the time now.”

Another said, “Although we do have 2 young toddlers, I mainly bought this so the water would fall at the middle of the sink and we wouldn’t be rubbing our clean hands all over the dirty sink. This does the trick.”

Now more than ever, it’s important for everyone to be able to efficiently wash their hands, kids included. So head to Amazon to snag one for your home.

Buy It! Aqueduck Faucet Extender, $10; amazon.com

