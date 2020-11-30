Personalized Holiday Gifts Are Up to 60% Off on Etsy  — Here Are 20 Picks Under $50

Find something unique for everyone on your list
By Jayla Andrulonis
Updated November 29, 2020 09:47 PM
When it comes to unique and personalized gifts, Etsy is a one-stop holiday shop for finding the perfectly thoughtful little something for everyone on your list. And now, it’s taking things a step further by launching its biggest Cyber Monday sale to date.

The Etsy Cyber Sales Event includes markdowns of up to 60 percent on thousands of one-of-a-kind items across the online marketplace’s categories of home decor, clothing, accessories, and more through December 2. Since shopping small means more this year than ever before, Etsy’s sale is the perfect chance to put your money towards supporting creators. 

What’s more, you don’t have to break the bank to find a thoughtful and personalized gift for your loved one. In fact, we’ve already done the legwork by rounding up the best holiday gifts you can get on the retailer — all of which are under $50. 

From macrame hangers for the plant lover on your list to cozy slippers, there’s no shortage of gift ideas to make this year’s exchange a hit. Below, shop the best gifts under $50 across Etsy’s offerings of clothing, accessories, home decor, and more. 

Best Home Gift Deals

Credit: Etsy

Best Jewelry and Accessory Gift Deals

Credit: Etsy

Best Clothing Gift Deals 

Credit: Etsy

Best Face Mask Gift Deals 

Credit: Etsy

