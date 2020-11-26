Etsy Just Launched Its Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever, with Holiday Gifts Up to 60% Off

Since its inception in 2005, Etsy has been the place to go for a uniquely personal shopping experience. Today, the online marketplace launched its biggest Cyber sale ever, with thousands of items seeing discounts as major as 60 percent off.
The Etsy Cyber Sales Event is full of gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Personalized cutting boards and nameplate necklaces are great options for the person who has everything, and with everyone cooped up at home this year, you can’t go wrong with this chunky, hand-knit blanket from Etsy seller LoopsStudio, which is currently available at a 25 percent discount. There are also tons of deals on reusable face masks, whether you’re looking for an affordable multi-pack or even one specifically made for larger heads.
Etsy may be best known for kitschy homewares and accessories, but the sale also boasts an impressive selection of clothing. According to hundreds of rave reviews, this two-piece loungewear set will keep you cozy all winter long, and you can grab it for 40 percent off. Meanwhile, this $51 customizable denim jacket is the perfect statement piece for anyone who loves to stand out.
This promotion runs through December 2, but there’s no way the best markdowns will last that long. Below, shop the top deals on clothing, face masks, and more from Etsy’s Black Friday week sale.
