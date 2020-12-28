35 End-of-Year Deals That Will Arrive This Week If You Shop Now
Discounted robot vacuums, Revlon brush dryers, and more are available for delivery as early as tomorrow
The United States Postal Service has faced unprecedented obstacles in light of COVID-19, making delayed deliveries all but inevitable. But believe it or not, major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Nordstrom have continued to offer lightning fast shipping options — and you can expect to receive items from their end-of-year sales as early as tomorrow if you order now.
Each of the three websites takes a unique approach to shipping items in a timely fashion. Amazon frequently updates projected delivery dates for every product, while Walmart boasts free two-day delivery on eligible orders of $35 or more, like this under-$300 Vizio TV. For its part, Nordstrom offers $12 two-day shipping for everyone, but Nordstrom cardmembers in select areas can receive free two-day shipping on select products. To see whether something is eligible, simply input your zip code at checkout.
Must-see sales for the end of 2020 include $100 off JBL’s waterproof Bluetooth speakers and a 35-percent discount on this self-charging robot vacuum, which has received more than 25,000 five-star ratings. Homebodies can even score the celebrity-approved Barefoot Dreams throw blanket for under $150, a steal compared to its usual $188 price.
If you’re looking to add a last-minute pop of sparkle to your New Year’s Eve plans, consider the Stila Shimmer and Glow Liquid Eyeshadow. On sale for just $17, reviewers say its longwear formula prevents fallout, and it’ll arrive just in time if you buy it today.
We’ve rounded up 35 of the best end-of-year deals that could be yours by the end of the week. Keep scrolling to shop discounted picks from Apple, Keurig, Ugg, and more. With only a few days left in 2020, you’d better catch these markdowns while you can.
Best Apple Deals
- Apple iPad Pro with 256 GB, $829 (orig. $899); amazon.com
- Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249); amazon.com
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm with Sport Band, $349 (orig. $429); amazon.com
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired), $128.98 (orig. $159); amazon.com
- Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter, $63.99 (orig. $69); amazon.com
- Apple Watch (PRODUCT)RED Series 6 GPS 44mm with Sport Band, $379.99 (orig. $429); amazon.com
- Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad (Wireless, Rechargeable), $119 (orig. $129); amazon.com
Best Tech Deals
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $269 (orig. $299); amazon.com
- Vizio 50” Class 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV, $298 (orig. $349.99); walmart.com
- Amazon Echo 4th Gen with Alexa, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
- JBL Boombox Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $299.95 (orig. $399.95); amazon.com
- Lenovo Smart Tab M8 with Google Assistant, $89 (orig. $99); walmart.com
- Snaptain SP650 1080P Drone with Camera, $69.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
- Acer 315 15.6” Celeron 4GB/32GB Chromebook, $179 (orig. $219); walmart.com
Best Kitchen and Home Deals
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Textured Patterned Throw Blanket, $140.90 (orig. $188); nordstrom.com
- ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $11.89 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
- Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $79 (orig. $99); walmart.com
- Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle, $37.46 (orig. $49.95); nordstrom.com
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Healthy Home Edition, $99 (orig. $199); walmart.com
- Cosori Electric Kettle Glass Hot Water Boiler & Tea Heater, $29.98 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Best Fashion Deals
- Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot, $90 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com
- Moon Wood 7-Pack Women’s Fleece Lined Leggings, $23.83 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
- Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Rosa Curvy High Waist Fringed Hem Ankle Jeans, $19.99 (orig. $26.50); walmart.com
- Ugg Quincy Boot, $109.98 (orig. $169.95); nordstrom.com
- Merokeety Long Sleeve Chunky Open Front Sweater, $16.99–$31.44 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com
- The North Face Reign On 550 Fill Power Down Hooded Parka, $186.93 (orig. $279); nordstrom.com
- Fossil Women’s Riley Multifunction Stainless Steel Watch, $81.76–$104.25 (orig. $139); walmart.com
Best Beauty Deals
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, $11.90–$49 (orig. $17–$70); nordstrom.com
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face with Hyaluronic Acid, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
- Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Four-Way Shadow Palette, $13.60 (orig. $34); amazon.com
- St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse, $31.99 (orig. $42); walmart.com
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, $16.10 (orig. $23); nordstrom.com
- Stila Shimmer and Glow Liquid Eyeshadow, $16.80 (orig. $24); amazon.com
