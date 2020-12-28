Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Discounted robot vacuums, Revlon brush dryers, and more are available for delivery as early as tomorrow

35 End-of-Year Deals That Will Arrive This Week If You Shop Now

The United States Postal Service has faced unprecedented obstacles in light of COVID-19, making delayed deliveries all but inevitable. But believe it or not, major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Nordstrom have continued to offer lightning fast shipping options — and you can expect to receive items from their end-of-year sales as early as tomorrow if you order now.

Each of the three websites takes a unique approach to shipping items in a timely fashion. Amazon frequently updates projected delivery dates for every product, while Walmart boasts free two-day delivery on eligible orders of $35 or more, like this under-$300 Vizio TV. For its part, Nordstrom offers $12 two-day shipping for everyone, but Nordstrom cardmembers in select areas can receive free two-day shipping on select products. To see whether something is eligible, simply input your zip code at checkout.

Must-see sales for the end of 2020 include $100 off JBL’s waterproof Bluetooth speakers and a 35-percent discount on this self-charging robot vacuum, which has received more than 25,000 five-star ratings. Homebodies can even score the celebrity-approved Barefoot Dreams throw blanket for under $150, a steal compared to its usual $188 price.

If you’re looking to add a last-minute pop of sparkle to your New Year’s Eve plans, consider the Stila Shimmer and Glow Liquid Eyeshadow. On sale for just $17, reviewers say its longwear formula prevents fallout, and it’ll arrive just in time if you buy it today.

We’ve rounded up 35 of the best end-of-year deals that could be yours by the end of the week. Keep scrolling to shop discounted picks from Apple, Keurig, Ugg, and more. With only a few days left in 2020, you’d better catch these markdowns while you can.

Best Apple Deals

Apple iPad Pro with 256 GB, $829 (orig. $899); amazon.com

Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm with Sport Band, $349 (orig. $429); amazon.com

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired), $128.98 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter, $63.99 (orig. $69); amazon.com

Apple Watch (PRODUCT)RED Series 6 GPS 44mm with Sport Band, $379.99 (orig. $429); amazon.com

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad (Wireless, Rechargeable), $119 (orig. $129); amazon.com

Best Tech Deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $269 (orig. $299); amazon.com

Vizio 50” Class 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV, $298 (orig. $349.99); walmart.com

Amazon Echo 4th Gen with Alexa, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

JBL Boombox Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $299.95 (orig. $399.95); amazon.com

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 with Google Assistant, $89 (orig. $99); walmart.com

Snaptain SP650 1080P Drone with Camera, $69.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Acer 315 15.6” Celeron 4GB/32GB Chromebook, $179 (orig. $219); walmart.com

Best Kitchen and Home Deals

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Textured Patterned Throw Blanket, $140.90 (orig. $188); nordstrom.com

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $11.89 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $79 (orig. $99); walmart.com

Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle, $37.46 (orig. $49.95); nordstrom.com

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Healthy Home Edition, $99 (orig. $199); walmart.com

Cosori Electric Kettle Glass Hot Water Boiler & Tea Heater, $29.98 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Best Fashion Deals

Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot, $90 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com

Moon Wood 7-Pack Women’s Fleece Lined Leggings, $23.83 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Rosa Curvy High Waist Fringed Hem Ankle Jeans, $19.99 (orig. $26.50); walmart.com

Ugg Quincy Boot, $109.98 (orig. $169.95); nordstrom.com

Merokeety Long Sleeve Chunky Open Front Sweater, $16.99–$31.44 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

The North Face Reign On 550 Fill Power Down Hooded Parka, $186.93 (orig. $279); nordstrom.com

Fossil Women’s Riley Multifunction Stainless Steel Watch, $81.76–$104.25 (orig. $139); walmart.com

Best Beauty Deals

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, $11.90–$49 (orig. $17–$70); nordstrom.com

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face with Hyaluronic Acid, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Four-Way Shadow Palette, $13.60 (orig. $34); amazon.com

St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse, $31.99 (orig. $42); walmart.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, $16.10 (orig. $23); nordstrom.com

Stila Shimmer and Glow Liquid Eyeshadow, $16.80 (orig. $24); amazon.com