Ellen Gave Us a First Look at Her Fall Faves at Walmart

Ellen DeGeneres is a gift that keeps on giving! Our favorite talk show host frequently gives her audience and guests gifts on her show, so it was only a matter of time before she gifted the world with a curated list of her holiday favorites — and they’re all at Walmart!

Like us, Ellen loves Walmart! She recently teamed up with the retail giant to create an all-inclusive (and extremely affordable) clothing line called EV1. And because she’s a true believer in the phrase “sharing is caring,” she decided to give us her top 15 favorite things at Walmart each month. The series kicked off in October with a list of her favorite pumpkin-related products, and now, Ellen is sharing her holiday list with us ahead of its launch tomorrow.

Keep scrolling to see five of her 15 favorites from Walmart this month, which include an inexpensive self-care find, a trusty canvas tote to carry your holiday groceries in, and a tip for how to avoid your Aunt Joan’s awkward relationship questions by distracting her with serving trays.

Better Homes & Gardens Acacia Tray

“This serving tray is so beautiful it will become a conversation piece at every holiday dinner,” she says. “That means when Aunt Joan asks, ‘How are you still single?!’ you can say ‘I don’t know, Aunt Joan, how is this 100% acacia?!’ without skipping a beat.”

Walmart

Buy It! $19.42; walmart.com

Ultru I’m Sorry for My Skin Brightening Jelly Mask

“A little self-care always helps get you through the holidays. This mask will leave your skin soft and bright in just 15 minutes – so put the food in the oven, step away for some quality you time and then don’t forget to wash it off or you’ll frighten the kids,” DeGeneres jokes.

Walmart

Buy It! $3.99; walmart.com

EV1 Canvas Tote

“I love this tote. Carry your groceries home in it, carry your potluck casserole to your cousin’s house in it, hang it from your tree like an ornament,” she says. “Heck, do all three! It’s yours!”

Walmart

Buy It! $9; walmart.com

Ball Elite Pint Glass Jars

“Not only are these jars multi-functional, they’re also multi-charitable. Ball will donate four meals to Feeding America for every package purchased. That’s the spirit of the season right there,” DeGeneres says.

Walmart

Buy It! 4-Pack, $8.78; walmart.com

Personalized Marble And Acacia Wood Coasters

“Here’s that acacia again! These pair nicely with the acacia tray but even better with a nice merlot,” she says. “Hint: Get a set for every room in the house so you’re never without a coaster and also so you’ll always remember what letter your name starts with.”

Walmart

Buy It! Set of 4, $35.69; walmart.com