This Sturdy Umbrella with Over 14,000 Five-Star Ratings Is More Than Half-Off Today

In case you missed it, spring is officially here. Although the weather lately is still giving winter, records show that sunnier, warmer days are ahead — but so is lots of rain. You know what they say: April showers bring May flowers, so having some good rain gear on hand can help keep you dry during nature's wettest season.

And Amazon just put one of its best-selling umbrellas on major sale. Right now, you can get the Eez-Y Compact Umbrella on sale for up to a whopping 53 percent off. If you're a Prime member, you can score extra savings on the spring staple, bringing the price to just $19. That means you'll save more than you spend if you add it to your cart, and there are so many good reasons why you should.

With a fiberglass frame, water-repellent fabric, and vented double-canopy construction, the umbrella is specifically designed to stay enact through windy, rainy weather. The ventilation allows wind to pass right through, helping to prevent it from flipping over during strong gusts.

The brand even tested it over 5,000 times for durability and found that the umbrella resisted winds up to 55 miles per hour. This is a result of its design that holds up in the elements thanks to high-quality stainless steel, a strong metal shaft, and nine ribs made of premium fiberglass.

And just because it holds up against the wind and the rain, doesn't mean that the umbrella is unreasonably large — it folds down to just 11 inches, meaning you can tuck it away in a backpack, small tote bag, or coat pocket. If the spring weather changes as fast as a New York minute, the umbrella pops right open with a single button, and it closes in seconds the same exact way.

With over 14,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Eez-Y Compact Umbrella is beloved by shoppers for its functional design, durable exterior, and nice appearance.

"This saved me in those torrential downpours and heavy wind on several occasions," one reviewer wrote, adding, the "very sturdy umbrella that can do the job in resisting heavy weather."

"It is lightweight and easily fits in whatever bag I'm carrying," another shopper said. "Not only does it buddy up with my sunscreen to protect me from UV rays, but it is also awesome in the wind and rain."

"This is the best umbrella I've ever owned," said a third reviewer. "I have a red one, and the color is gorgeous."

Speaking of colors, you can get the Eez-Y Compact Umbrella in 13 beautiful hues, ranging from classics like black and navy to more vibrant shades like pink and yellow. If you're looking for a staple no-fuss umbrella this spring, shop more on-sale colors of this top-rated umbrella below.

