What People Editors Are Buying the People (and Pets) They Love

Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor: I have a weakness for fragrances (I own upwards of 55). But for the last year, I have worn this exclusively. The scent is so intoxicating (to be honest, I haven’t bothered to read up on the notes, I actually appreciate the air of mystery about it) that I have have had strangers approach me in my aqua-cycling class, elevators and restaurants, to name a few, demanding to know what it is. And in New York City, where all any of us inhabitants want is space away from strangers, it’s saying quite a bit that they’re inching closer to me. My suggestion: invest in this set, so you can carry it with you always.

Buy It! Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Travel Sprays, $140 (for three .37 oz EdPs); neimanmarcus.com