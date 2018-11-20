What People Editors Are Buying the People (and Pets) They Love

We're decking the halls, prepping our food and loading up on presents for the VIPs in our lives. Here's what's making the top of PEOPLE editors' gift lists

Alex Apatoff
November 20, 2018 09:00 AM
<p><em><strong>Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: </strong></em>My parents were impossible to shop for &#8230; until I had a child. Now all they want is photos of the kid. This year I&#8217;ll upgrade my usual &#8220;six prints from Walgreen&#8217;s in your stocking&#8221; situation with some <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=120126&amp;u=1772040&amp;m=17025&amp;urllink=www%2Eminted%2Ecom%2Fphoto%2Dart%3Fof%3Dno%26limit%3D80&amp;afftrack=GGEdsPicksAA">pretty photo art</a> from Minted, which I&#8217;ll get at the same time I order all my holiday cards. (The <em>true</em> joy of the holidays is checking things off my list.)</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Minted photo art, prices vary by size; <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=120126&amp;u=1772040&amp;m=17025&amp;urllink=www%2Eminted%2Ecom%2Fphoto%2Dart%3Fof%3Dno%26limit%3D80&amp;afftrack=GGEdsPicksAA">minted.com</a></p>
For Grandparents: Minted Photo Art

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: My parents were impossible to shop for … until I had a child. Now all they want is photos of the kid. This year I’ll upgrade my usual “six prints from Walgreen’s in your stocking” situation with some pretty photo art from Minted, which I’ll get at the same time I order all my holiday cards. (The true joy of the holidays is checking things off my list.)

Buy It! Minted photo art, prices vary by size; minted.com

Courtesy Minted
<p><em><strong>Zo&euml; Ruderman, Editor of PEOPLE Digital:</strong></em> I have three Echo Dots in my apartment (yes, I said three and yes, I said apartment). Whenever family members stay with us, they initially think it&rsquo;s excessive. But after they realize they can use it to turn off the lights without getting out of bed or start music without getting off the sofa (or do a gazillion other things), they&rsquo;re won over. So I&rsquo;m gifting Echo Dots to a few family members. Mostly for selfish reasons: so I can use theirs when I go visit them.</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Echo Dot, $49.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/All-new-Echo-Dot-3rd-Gen/dp/B0792KTHKJ/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B0792KTHKJ&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=a19a1bed9e2f8f9736b37f2a2ecca413" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/All-new-Echo-Dot-3rd-Gen/dp/B0792KTHKJ/ref=sr_1_2?s=amazon-devices&#038;ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1541092466&#038;sr=1-2&#038;keywords=echo" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></p>
For Family Members: The Echo Dot

Zoë Ruderman, Editor of PEOPLE Digital: I have three Echo Dots in my apartment (yes, I said three and yes, I said apartment). Whenever family members stay with us, they initially think it’s excessive. But after they realize they can use it to turn off the lights without getting out of bed or start music without getting off the sofa (or do a gazillion other things), they’re won over. So I’m gifting Echo Dots to a few family members. Mostly for selfish reasons: so I can use theirs when I go visit them.

Buy It! Echo Dot, $49.99; amazon.com

Courtesy Amazon
<p><em><strong>Sarah Ball, Market Editor:</strong></em><em>&nbsp;</em>Whenever I have people visit (mostly my parents) or I host a brunch (which is surprisingly pretty often), I always break out this Brim cold brew coffee maker. I&#8217;m not a cook in the least, so I have to impress my guests somehow. It makes really amazing home-made cold brew coffee &#8212; and I must say, it&#8217;s always a crowd-pleaser.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;Brim Cold-Brew Coffee Maker, $59.95&nbsp;<em>(orig. $110)</em>; <a href="http://williams-sonoma.7eer.net/c/249354/265127/4291?subId1=PEO%2CShopping%3AEditors%27PicksGiftGuide%2Caapatoff%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6689644%2C201811%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fbrim-cold-brew-coffee-maker%2F%3Fpkey%3De%7Ccoffee%7C239%7Cbest%7C0%7Cviewall%7C24%7C%7C24%26amp%3Bcm_src%3DPRODUCTSEARCH" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.williams-sonoma.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="williamssonoma.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.williams-sonoma.com/products/brim-cold-brew-coffee-maker/?pkey=e|coffee|239|best|0|viewall|24||24&#038;cm_src=PRODUCTSEARCH" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">williamssonoma.com</a></p>
For Family Members and Friends: Brim Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: Whenever I have people visit (mostly my parents) or I host a brunch (which is surprisingly pretty often), I always break out this Brim cold brew coffee maker. I’m not a cook in the least, so I have to impress my guests somehow. It makes really amazing home-made cold brew coffee — and I must say, it’s always a crowd-pleaser. 

Buy It! Brim Cold-Brew Coffee Maker, $59.95 (orig. $110); williamssonoma.com

Courtesy Williams Sonoma
<p><strong><em>Kate Hogan, Features Director:</em></strong> In my opinion, kids can never have enough books, not only so their little minds can grow but so I don&#8217;t lose my own mind reading the same handful of stories at bedtime every night (I kid &hellip; kinda). My soon-to-be 3-year-old has recently developed an obsession with the Dr. Seuss classics <em>Green Eggs and Ham</em>&nbsp;and<em> Fox in Socks</em>&nbsp;so I&#8217;m expanding his library with this convenient box set, which includes five favorites.</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Dr. Seuss&#8217;s Second Beginner Book Collection, $35.49; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Seusss-Second-Beginner-Collection-Books/dp/0375871284/ref=sr_1_13?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=0375871284&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=a19a1bed9e2f8f9736b37f2a2ecca413" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Seusss-Second-Beginner-Collection-Books/dp/0375871284/ref=sr_1_13?s=books&#038;ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1542221740&#038;sr=1-13&#038;refinements=p_n_feature_five_browse-bin:2578999011" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></p>
For Toddlers: Dr. Seuss's Second Beginner Book Collection

Kate Hogan, Features Director: In my opinion, kids can never have enough books, not only so their little minds can grow but so I don’t lose my own mind reading the same handful of stories at bedtime every night (I kid … kinda). My soon-to-be 3-year-old has recently developed an obsession with the Dr. Seuss classics Green Eggs and Ham and Fox in Socks so I’m expanding his library with this convenient box set, which includes five favorites.

Buy It! Dr. Seuss’s Second Beginner Book Collection, $35.49; amazon.com

Beginner Books
<p><em><strong>Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor:</strong></em> I have a weakness for fragrances (I own upwards of 55). But for the last year, I have worn this exclusively. The scent is so intoxicating (to be honest, I haven&rsquo;t bothered to read up on the notes, I actually appreciate the air of mystery about it) that I have have had strangers approach me in my aqua-cycling class, elevators and restaurants, to name a few, demanding to know what it is. And in New York City, where all any of us inhabitants want is space away from strangers, it&rsquo;s saying quite a bit that they&rsquo;re inching closer to me. My suggestion: invest in this set, so you can carry it with you always.</p> <p><b>Buy It! </b>Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Travel Sprays, $140 (for three .37 oz EdPs); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=568290.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=5463&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252Fp%252Fmaison-francis-kurkdjian-baccarat-rouge-540-eau-de-parfum-travel-spray-refills-3-x-0-37-oz-11-ml-prod196440116&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3AEditors%27PicksGiftGuide%2Caapatoff%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6689644%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.neimanmarcus.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="neimanmarcus.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/maison-francis-kurkdjian-baccarat-rouge-540-eau-de-parfum-travel-spray-refills-3-x-0-37-oz-11-ml-prod196440116" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">neimanmarcus.com</a></p>
For Women: A Luxe Fragrance Set

Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor: I have a weakness for fragrances (I own upwards of 55). But for the last year, I have worn this exclusively. The scent is so intoxicating (to be honest, I haven’t bothered to read up on the notes, I actually appreciate the air of mystery about it) that I have have had strangers approach me in my aqua-cycling class, elevators and restaurants, to name a few, demanding to know what it is. And in New York City, where all any of us inhabitants want is space away from strangers, it’s saying quite a bit that they’re inching closer to me. My suggestion: invest in this set, so you can carry it with you always.

Buy It! Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Travel Sprays, $140 (for three .37 oz EdPs); neimanmarcus.com

courtesy of neiman marcus
<p><em><strong>Andrea Lavinthal: Style + Beauty Director: </strong></em>As far as I&#8217;m concerned, there are only two good things about entertaining during the holidays. The first: You don&#8217;t have to leave your own house. The second: Hostess gifts! And if you&#8217;re really lucky, one of your guests might be thoughtful enough to bring you this chic, beach-scented candle.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!:</strong> Bleusalt x LAIT Candle in Beechwood, $40; <a href="https://bleusalt.com/collections/mens-accessories/products/the-candle?variant=13598078664739">bleusalt.com</a></p>
For the Hostess: Bleusalt x LAIT Candle

Andrea Lavinthal: Style + Beauty Director: As far as I’m concerned, there are only two good things about entertaining during the holidays. The first: You don’t have to leave your own house. The second: Hostess gifts! And if you’re really lucky, one of your guests might be thoughtful enough to bring you this chic, beach-scented candle. 

Buy It!: Bleusalt x LAIT Candle in Beechwood, $40; bleusalt.com

Courtesy of Bleusalt
<p><strong><em>Lindsay Kimble, Staff Editor:</em></strong> My fianc&eacute; travels almost every week for work &mdash; sometimes places that don&rsquo;t warrant taking his entire carry-on bag. The everywhere bag is the perfect mid-size travel duffel, and its made of a nice, durable nylon fabric and comes with perfect pockets sized to fit your laptop and phone, among other things. There&rsquo;s even a flap on the bag&rsquo;s outside that lets it fit perfectly over your suitcase&rsquo;s handles, if you need to pull double duty!</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11514-131940-155614?sid=PEO%2CShopping%3AEditors%27PicksGiftGuide%2Caapatoff%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6689644%2C201811%2CI&#038;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Ftravel-bags%2Feverywhere-bag%2Fblack-nylon" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.awaytravel.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="The Everywhere Bag in Black Nylon, Away, $195, awaytravel.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.awaytravel.com/travel-bags/everywhere-bag/black-nylon" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">The Everywhere Bag in Black Nylon, Away, $195, awaytravel.com</a></p>
For the Frequent Flyer: Away’s The Everywhere Bag

Lindsay Kimble, Staff Editor: My fiancé travels almost every week for work — sometimes places that don’t warrant taking his entire carry-on bag. The everywhere bag is the perfect mid-size travel duffel, and its made of a nice, durable nylon fabric and comes with perfect pockets sized to fit your laptop and phone, among other things. There’s even a flap on the bag’s outside that lets it fit perfectly over your suitcase’s handles, if you need to pull double duty!

Buy It! The Everywhere Bag in Black Nylon, Away, $195, awaytravel.com

Away
<p><strong><em>Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director:</em>&nbsp;</strong>My&nbsp;three closest friends moved away and I miss them so much. I love to gift them stationery, like this monogrammed set from <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:Editors&#039;PicksGiftGuide,aapatoff,Unc,Gal,6689644,201811,I/https://www.papersource.com/collections/brands/rifle-paper-co" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.papersource.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Rifle Paper Co." data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.papersource.com/collections/brands/rifle-paper-co" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">Rifle Paper Co.</a>, and send it to them with a cheeky note that says &#8220;I hope one of these lands in my mailbox next year.&#8221; There&#8217;s nothing like getting a beautiful handwritten letter from someone you love who lives far away &mdash; even if you do text them everyday. Bonus points if you include stamps.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Rifle Paper Co. Monogram Stationery, $16 for 8 cards; <a href="https://riflepaperco.com/shop/desk/stationery-sets/monogram/">riflepaperco.com</a></p>
For Your Best Friend (Who Lives Far Away): Rifle Paper Co. Monogram Stationery

Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director: My three closest friends moved away and I miss them so much. I love to gift them stationery, like this monogrammed set from Rifle Paper Co., and send it to them with a cheeky note that says “I hope one of these lands in my mailbox next year.” There’s nothing like getting a beautiful handwritten letter from someone you love who lives far away — even if you do text them everyday. Bonus points if you include stamps.

Buy It! Rifle Paper Co. Monogram Stationery, $16 for 8 cards; riflepaperco.com

<p><b><i>Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: </i></b>This new <a href="https://essentialroselife.com/">&#8220;mood balancing&#8221; beauty brand</a>&nbsp;is serving up skin care products with a side of &nbsp;emotional support. Each product contains a blend of essential oils and comes with a special mantra to help enhance mental well-being. The popular mood mist set features two blends &mdash; one for promoting mindfulness and the other for encouraging happiness. And after the year that was 2018, who couldn&#8217;t use a little spritz of bliss?&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!:</strong> Essential Rose Life Mood Mist Set, $55; <a href="https://essentialroselife.com/products/mood-mist-set">essentialroselife.com&nbsp;</a></p>
For the Self-Care Enthusiast: Essential Rose Life Mood Mist Set 

Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: This new “mood balancing” beauty brand is serving up skin care products with a side of  emotional support. Each product contains a blend of essential oils and comes with a special mantra to help enhance mental well-being. The popular mood mist set features two blends — one for promoting mindfulness and the other for encouraging happiness. And after the year that was 2018, who couldn’t use a little spritz of bliss? 

Buy It!: Essential Rose Life Mood Mist Set, $55; essentialroselife.com 

<p><strong><em>Kaitlyn Frey, Style &amp; Beauty Assistant:&nbsp;</em></strong>I know spending $150 on a blanket sounds like a lot, but this one&#8217;s worth the price tag. It comes with glass pelettes inside to weigh it down, which provides a calmer, soothing sleep session. Gift this to your boyfriend, girlfriend, husband or wife so you both can cozy up beneath it all winter.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Therapedic&nbsp;Reversible 12 lb. Small Weighted Blanket in Taupe, $149.99; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:Editors&#039;PicksGiftGuide,aapatoff,Unc,Gal,6689644,201811,I/https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/product/therapedic-reg-reversible-12-lb-small-weighted-blanket/5277594?keyword=therapedic-weighted" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.bedbathandbeyond.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="bedbathandbeyond.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/product/therapedic-reg-reversible-12-lb-small-weighted-blanket/5277594?keyword=therapedic-weighted" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">bedbathandbeyond.com</a></p>
For Your Significant Other: Therapedic Weighted Blanket

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: I know spending $150 on a blanket sounds like a lot, but this one’s worth the price tag. It comes with glass pelettes inside to weigh it down, which provides a calmer, soothing sleep session. Gift this to your boyfriend, girlfriend, husband or wife so you both can cozy up beneath it all winter.  

Buy It! Therapedic Reversible 12 lb. Small Weighted Blanket in Taupe, $149.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

<p><em><strong>Madison Roberts, Home + Travel Assistant:&nbsp;</strong></em>As someone who absolutely loves wine, but hates the headache that always inevitably seems to accompany two glasses of it, this tiny gadget changed the game. It fits perfectly on top of your glass, filters out sulfites and aerates your wine. Every friend who&#8217;s come to my apartment has become obsessed with this wine purifier, and I&#8217;ll definitely be gifting a few of these this holiday season. (Pro Tip: it&#8217;s worth the splurge for a pack of extra filters to make your gift extra special. <strong>Buy It!</strong> $79; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/&Uuml;llo-Purifier-Selective-Sulfite-Capture/dp/B01JO9PLR4/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B01JO9PLR4&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=a19a1bed9e2f8f9736b37f2a2ecca413" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/&Uuml;llo-Purifier-Selective-Sulfite-Capture/dp/B01JO9PLR4/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1542322255&#038;sr=8-3&#038;keywords=ullo+wine+purifier" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></p>
For Wine Lovers: Ullo Wine Purifier

Madison Roberts, Home + Travel Assistant: As someone who absolutely loves wine, but hates the headache that always inevitably seems to accompany two glasses of it, this tiny gadget changed the game. It fits perfectly on top of your glass, filters out sulfites and aerates your wine. Every friend who’s come to my apartment has become obsessed with this wine purifier, and I’ll definitely be gifting a few of these this holiday season. (Pro Tip: it’s worth the splurge for a pack of extra filters to make your gift extra special. Buy It! $79; amazon.com

Amazon
<p><em><strong>Andrea Lavinthal: Style + Beauty Director:&nbsp;</strong></em>Each one of these rollerballs contains an essential oil blend to help ease a specific symptom of pregnancy (ginger for nausea, eucalyptus for exhaustion and lavender for stress).&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>: Hatch Pocket Spa Trio, $68; <a href="https://www.hatchcollection.com/products/pocket-spa-trio" target="_blank" rel="noopener">hatchcollection.com</a></p>
For the Mom-to-Be: Hatch Pocket Spa Trio

Andrea Lavinthal: Style + Beauty Director: Each one of these rollerballs contains an essential oil blend to help ease a specific symptom of pregnancy (ginger for nausea, eucalyptus for exhaustion and lavender for stress). 

Buy It!: Hatch Pocket Spa Trio, $68; hatchcollection.com

<p><strong><em>Kaitlyn Frey, Style &amp; Beauty Assistant:&nbsp;</em></strong>If you can&#8217;t help but spoil your furry best friend, indulging them in this cloud-like puff will make you their favorite human,&nbsp;<em>ever</em>. The 100 percent soft, recycled fabric is so cozy, your dog or cat will never want to leave it. And the best part? All the profits from each sale are given back to help animals in need, through donations to organizations including Best Friends Animal Society, Stray Cat Alliance, Walks &amp; Wags and more.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>ModernBeast Grey Pod, $120; <a href="https://modernbeast.com/collections/home/products/mb-pod-grey">modernbeast.com</a></p>
For Your Pet: ModernBeast Pod

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: If you can’t help but spoil your furry best friend, indulging them in this cloud-like puff will make you their favorite human, ever. The 100 percent soft, recycled fabric is so cozy, your dog or cat will never want to leave it. And the best part? All the profits from each sale are given back to help animals in need, through donations to organizations including Best Friends Animal Society, Stray Cat Alliance, Walks & Wags and more. 

Buy It! ModernBeast Grey Pod, $120; modernbeast.com

Modern Beast
<p><em><strong>Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director:&nbsp;</strong></em>Thanks to apps like Screen Time and Moment, we&#8217;re all hyper aware of just how much time we&#8217;re spending on our phones. With the new credit card-sized Palm device, you can leave your phone at home when you go for a run or out to dinner (CAN YOU EVEN IMAGINE?!) but stay as connected as you want to be via the &#8220;Life Mode&#8221; feature.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!:</strong> Palm, $349; <a href="https://www.verizonwireless.com/connected-devices/palm-companion-device/?sku=sku3130012" target="_blank" rel="noopener">verizonwireless.com&nbsp;</a></p>
For the Person Who's Conflicted About Their Screen Time: Palm 

Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: Thanks to apps like Screen Time and Moment, we’re all hyper aware of just how much time we’re spending on our phones. With the new credit card-sized Palm device, you can leave your phone at home when you go for a run or out to dinner (CAN YOU EVEN IMAGINE?!) but stay as connected as you want to be via the “Life Mode” feature. 

Buy It!: Palm, $349; verizonwireless.com 

Courtesy of Verizon
<p><em><strong>Ana Calderone, Associate Food Editor:&nbsp;</strong></em>Any Ina Garten cookbook is basically the food bible in my eyes (and I get sent <em>a lot</em> of cookbooks as a food editor). I know almost without a doubt that any recipe of hers will work like a charm before I&#8217;ve even tried it. Seriously, if you&#8217;re ever in a bind to find a good recipe for a particular dish, just google &#8220;Ina Garten&#8221; and whatever you&#8217;re looking for, and I guarantee it&#8217;ll be delicious. Her latest book, <em>Cook Like a Pro</em>, delivers that same level of trustworthy food, plus beautiful images and useful tips. Nothing she makes is too complicated, so even the most novice of cooks will thank you for this one.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>Cook Like a Pro</em> by Ina Garten, $21;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cook-Like-Pro-Recipes-Cooks/dp/0804187045?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=0804187045&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=a19a1bed9e2f8f9736b37f2a2ecca413" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Cook-Like-Pro-Recipes-Cooks/dp/0804187045" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></p>
For Foodie Friends: Ina Garten's Cook Like a Pro

Ana Calderone, Associate Food Editor: Any Ina Garten cookbook is basically the food bible in my eyes (and I get sent a lot of cookbooks as a food editor). I know almost without a doubt that any recipe of hers will work like a charm before I’ve even tried it. Seriously, if you’re ever in a bind to find a good recipe for a particular dish, just google “Ina Garten” and whatever you’re looking for, and I guarantee it’ll be delicious. Her latest book, Cook Like a Pro, delivers that same level of trustworthy food, plus beautiful images and useful tips. Nothing she makes is too complicated, so even the most novice of cooks will thank you for this one.

Buy It! Cook Like a Pro by Ina Garten, $21; amazon.com

<p><b><i>Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: </i></b>The NBA&rsquo;s Atlanta Hawks teamed up with Boy Meets Girl on a unisex collection that promote inclusion for all genders and sexual orientations. The super-cool hoodies, tees and totes make a great gift for anyone on your list that wants to make a social statement with their fashion.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!:</strong>&nbsp;Boy Meets Girl x Atlanta Hawks PRIDE collection, $20-$56; <a href="https://hawksshop.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">hawksshop.com</a></p>
For the Social Activist: Boy Meets Girl x Atlanta Hawks PRIDE Collection

Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: The NBA’s Atlanta Hawks teamed up with Boy Meets Girl on a unisex collection that promote inclusion for all genders and sexual orientations. The super-cool hoodies, tees and totes make a great gift for anyone on your list that wants to make a social statement with their fashion. 

Buy It!: Boy Meets Girl x Atlanta Hawks PRIDE collection, $20-$56; hawksshop.com

