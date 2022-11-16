Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks

01 of 20 Enchanting Candles Jackie Fields, Deputy Beauty Director: As long as I've lived in New York City, I've been low on holiday traditions. For the first few years it was because I traveled. But now, I blame laziness. No real tree or baked desserts filling my home with the holidays' telltale smells? Enter: fresh pine, candy apple and cinnamon-scented candles that spread the cheer with none of the clean-up. And as far as I am concerned, these votives from one of my favorite fragrance brands are the prettiest and most aromatic around. Buy It! Maison Francis Kurkdjian Limited-Edition Candles, $75 each; franciskurkdjian.com

02 of 20 Frances Valentine Earrings Frances Valentine Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: Not having bought a pair of statement earrings since 2019, I realized that all my dressy jewelry was overdue for a refresh when I recently tried to accessorize for a wedding. These understated but impactful drops are modern and versatile — I'll pair them with a cocktail dress, but don't be surprised to see them on a Zoom call sometime soon. Buy It! Frances Valentine 'Ipanema' earrings, $260; francesvalentine.com

03 of 20 Anthropologie Coupe Glasses Anthropologie Michelle Lee, Style & Beauty Editorial Assistant: My niche hobby of collecting aesthetic glassware has overfilled my kitchen cabinets – but that won't stop me from adding these beautiful pastel-tinted coupe glasses to my trove. Picture-worthy and suitable for any festive concoction, this set is truly best in glass (get it?). Buy It! Anthropologie Morgan Coupe Glass Set, $56; anthropologie.com

04 of 20 Outdoor Voices Sweatpant Outdoor Voices Stephanie Petit, Royals Editor: I may cover stunning tiaras, heirloom jewelry and jaw-dropping ballgowns on a regular basis, but let's be honest — my work-from-home uniform is primarily hoodies and sweatpants. I was introduced to Outdoor Voices two Christmases ago when my sister-in-law gifted me these, and they quickly became my go-to pair (and believe me, I have plenty to choose from). Buy It! Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Sweatpant, $88; outdoorvoices.com

05 of 20 'Tisbest Gift Card Courtesy Tisbest Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: As much as I love online "window shopping," in actuality, I don't need a thing, and often ask friends and family to donate to charity on my behalf instead. This gift card allows the recipient to give directly to any of the nearly 2 million charities in their database, ensuring your gift will be meaningful to your loved one and impactful to the greater good. Buy It! 'Tisbest gift card, any denomination; tisbest.org

06 of 20 Oddbird Co. Selin Sleep/Play Dress Erica Gerald Mason, Site Producer: It's a nightgown. It's a robe. It's a wrap dress. I bought my first wrap over the summer and it's been a game changer: a no-brainer choice for mornings when the coffee pot in the kitchen seems so far away. Buy It! Oddbird Co. Selin Sleep/Play dress, $150; oddbirdco.com

07 of 20 UnHide Lil' Marsh Blanket UnHide Breanne L. Heldman, Senior Editor, TV: As the TV editor here at PEOPLE, networks sometimes send me boxes of things with which to curl up on the couch and watch their shows. You really would not believe how many blankets I have received over the years — especially since the beginning of the pandemic. But one arrived recently that was clearly a keeper. The UnHide blanket had me downright disappointed by the random warm days in New York City this November, I was so craving curling up in it! It's just plain dreamy. It feels like the fur coat I coveted as a little girl (and changed my mind about soon after) but is vegan and truly the softest, coziest thing I've ever touched. Buy It! UnHide Lil' Marsh Blanket, size small, $69; UnHide.us

08 of 20 Ranavat Jewel Box Set Ranavat Sonal Dutt, Editorial Director, Food & Lifestyle: I've come to cherish my nightly skin- and hair-care routine. (Yes, really, cherish — is this what they mean by adulting?) Ranavat's products are a big reason why. Based in Ayurveda — an ancient South Asian system of whole-body healing that promotes balance inside and out — the line is filled with pampering and potent products that have noticeably improved my skin and hair. This gift set is a great introduction to Ayurvedic beauty, and includes six of their most popular products — including my favorite saffron brightening face serum, fortifying hair serum and gentle cream cleanser. Buy It! Ranavat, The Jewel Box Discovery Edit gift set, $65; ranavat.com

09 of 20 RTIC Coffee Mug RTIC Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: I have to admit, I wasn't sure what to make of this mug when I received it last Christmas ... but now that I walk my kindergartener to school, I totally get it. It has been a lifesaver on busy mornings and convenient to have on hand to pick up a refill at our local coffee shop on my way home. Now I think I need two (and will be giving them to all the other busy moms I know). Buy It! RTIC coffee mug, $14.99; rtic.com

10 of 20 Farmgirl Flowers Courtesy Farmgirl Flowers (2) Ana Calderone, Food Editor: Entertaining on a major holiday can be stressful, but the perfect host or hostess gift can go a long way. My favorite gesture is to send a festive arrangement prior to the big day to whoever's home we're eating at so they can incorporate it into their tablescape or holiday decor. Pick something that requires little work for the host — like this gorgeous Farmgirl Flowers wreath made of dried celosia, or this bouquet that comes arranged and in a neutral vase. Ordering flowers online can feel like a gamble, but the female-run business has delivered stunning blooms for me every time. Buy It! Red Carpet Wreath, $100, farmgirlflowers.com

Vase, Vase Baby Midi, $95; farmgirlflowers.com

11 of 20 Alexander Daas Sunglasses Courtesy Alexander Daas Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: I think (spins around twice, spits) I have outgrown the phase where I lose a pair of sunglasses every time I leave the house, so I'm ready for a splurgier classic pair that isn't bedecked in logos and will last more than a few wears. This L.A.-based, handcrafted brand has just what I'm looking for. Buy It! Alexander Daas 'Zachary' sunglasses, $359; alexanderdaas.com

12 of 20 Luxe Body Butter Jackie Fields, Deputy Beauty Director: My mom loves luxuriously-scented lotions, but would never splurge on herself. So I plan to stuff her stocking with this amber, patchouli and vanilla-spiked body butter, whose net profits go to a good cause: the Hope for Depression Research foundation. Brand founder Audrey Guss created the line as a tribute to her mother, who suffered from depression, and who found joy in the beauty of flowers. Buy It! Hope Night Body Butter, $75; hopefragrances.com

13 of 20 Ana Luisa Zodiac Plate Necklace Ana Luisa Michelle Lee, Style & Beauty Editorial Assistant: I'm a firm believer in the stars and will rep anything related to my sun sign (or rising sign for the astrology wizzes out there). I've always been a fan of Ana Luisa's affordable yet elevated accessories and when I saw these zodiac-theme chains – plated in 14K gold and personalized according to each sign – I knew they were fated to find their way into my jewelry rotation. Buy It! Ana Luisa zodiac necklaces, $49; analuisa.com

14 of 20 Cute Diffuser Jackie Fields, Deputy Beauty Director: I use my diffuser a lot (serenity NOW), often pouring eucalyptus and grapefruit oils to it to literally fill the air in my work-from-home space (a.k.a living room) with a sense of calm. But how holly jolly would it be to receive this festive diffuser, along with the brand's seasonal aromas? Very holly jolly, I say. Buy It! Saje Natural Wellness Aroma (Be) Free Ruby Red, $118, and Peppermint Twist and Winter Bouquet Essential Oils, $18 each; saje.com

15 of 20 Missoni Candle Elyse Walker Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: What sparks joy these days? Lighting a candle, rewatching Starstruck and not leaving my house for the next five months. Since it's just me and the candle for the foreseeable future, might as well be one that's really pretty to look at and smells amazing. Trust purveyor of all things chic, Elyse Walker, to pick out the perfect one. Buy It! Missoni candle, $115; elysewalker.com

16 of 20 Festive Headband Jackie Fields, Deputy Beauty Director: If the holiday season were unofficially coined hair accessory season, it would be alright with me. And when I spotted Princess Beatrice wearing this pretty piece, I was reaffirmed. The headband is Jennifer Behr, whose namesake line of barrettes and other baubles can be seen regularly on celebrities and in magazines. Of the dreamy velvet version, Behr told me, "Velvet is so elegant – the richness of it works so well for the holiday season. You can wear it with a velvet dress for holiday parties or it looks gorgeous with silks and knits too." You had me at head-to-toe velvet. Buy It! Jennifer Behr Rachael Headband, $198; jenniferbehr.com

17 of 20 J. Queen New York Casey Sherpa Throw Courtesy J.Queen New York Ana Calderone, Food Editor: I try not to go overboard when decorating for the holidays. Instead of a full Christmas creche, you'll find functional items in festive, moody colors scattered around the home, like this chic and cozy blanket from J. Queen. The emerald green is such a deep, gorgeous color, it can easily stay out year round. Plus, sherpa never goes out of style. Buy It! Casey Sherpa Throw, $100; jqueen-ny.com

18 of 20 Maie Wines X Chillhouse Face Oil and Wines Maie Michelle Lee, Style & Beauty Editorial Assistant: The Chillhouse flagship in Soho New York, where they offer facials, massages and their famed mani-pedis all alongside a chic cafe, is like visiting beauty paradise. Now, I can can pamper myself with that mega-relaxing aura from home. And though hydrating (with the fab illuminating face oil) while sipping on the kit's single-serve wines is amazing in itself, supporting two female-founded businesses is a bonus, too! Buy It! Maie Wines X Chillhouse Holiday Kit, $45; drinkmaie.com

19 of 20 Vejas Sneakers Veja Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: My husband needs new sneakers. Well, correction, he needs me to just give him new sneakers because he'll be offended if I suggest it. He can't be too annoyed at me for this swap, though, because not only are Vejas celeb-loved and ethically made, but I'm buying his next pair via City Workshop Men's Supply Co., a woman- and Black-owned store I found via small-business shopping aggregator Goodbuy. Buy It! Vejas sneakers, $165; cityworkshopmsc.com