10 of the Best Things to Buy from Latinx-Owned Brands, as Told by PEOPLE Staffers

Alex Warner, Entertainment/Celebrity Ecommerce Lead: If you don't own a pair of underwear from Parade yet, you need to change that right now. The brand makes affordable, eco-friendly intimates that are not only breathable and soft to the touch, but also come in a size-inclusive range, from XS to 3XL. I own a few of the Sport+ thongs that are designed from a quick-dry material sans seams and I love that I can wear them under my leggings without them being visible. I kid you not, this underwear is so soft, sometimes it feels like I'm not wearing any. Parade is currently offering 20 percent off orders with the code FALL20, so you best believe I'm stocking up.