10 of the Best Things to Buy from Latinx-Owned Brands, as Told by PEOPLE Staffers
Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to honor the rich histories of Latin Americans in the United States. It's also the perfect moment to consider how you can uplift today's Latinx community, whether you're part of it or just want to make positive change. Sometimes, the most powerful way to express appreciation is putting your money where your mouth is.
That's why nine PEOPLE writers and editors came together to share their favorite products from Latinx-owned brands. No matter your interests, something on this list is bound to catch your attention. Did we mention prices start at just $8?
Below, shop some of our favorite products from Latinx businesses.
Rizos Curls Defining Cream
Tess Garcia, Ecommerce Writer: I've sung the praises of Rizos Curls' affordable hair products for years, and I have no plans of stopping. The brand's Defining Cream is what got me hooked from the start; it's made from a nourishing blend of aloe, shea butter, and coconut oil to create frizz-free definition without weighing curls down or leaving them crunchy. On the days I don't wash my hair, I spray it with water and apply a pea-sized amount of the cream for a refresh. The results are so incredible, you'd think I used a curling iron. Plus, one bottle manages to last me at least six months.
Buy It! Rizos Curls Defining Cream, $21.99; target.com
Hedley & Bennett The Carryall Apron
Katie Macdonald, Senior Food Writer: In my kitchen, function almost always trumps style, but I don't have to choose between the two with this gorgeous apron from Hedley & Bennett. Made from sturdy canvas, the Carryall Apron is thick enough to protect my clothes from spills and splatters without being uncomfortably stiff, and its thick cotton ties never come undone. It also has a plethora of pockets — including one specifically for my phone! Most of all, I love the brand's rainbow of color choices, from classic navy to trendy tie-dye. It's even collaborated with celebrities like Jesse Tyler Ferguson for limited-edition launches.
Buy It! Hedley & Bennett The Carryall Apron, $68 (orig. $85); hedleyandbennett.com
Beautology Lab 24K Gold Collagen Eye Masks
Jennifer Chan, Ecommerce Writer/Editor: I discovered these hydrating eye masks while attending a shopping event in Miami and was immediately hooked. (And I love supporting clean beauty brands.) Beautology is a small brand based in Miami, but what's great is that I can easily reorder them on Amazon whenever I need to restock. I pop them on before I apply makeup and after letting them luxuriate on my skin for 15 to 20 minutes, I see a noticeable difference in my eye area. They're cool to the touch, deeply hydrating, and miraculously make me look instantly awake, which is amazing when I am feeling less than perky.
Buy It! Beautology Lab 24k Gold Collagen Eye Masks, $22.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Farm Rio Flowerdoscopic Canvas Midi Dress
Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: Literally every time this brand's ads hit my Instagram feed, I can't resist swiping up — I just love its feminine silhouettes and over-the-top fun prints. And they're surprisingly flattering (just ask, like, all of my friends, who all seem to own one of the dresses or cute puff-sleeve tops). I have been waiting for the perfect moment to finally purchase a piece from the Brazil-based company, and I think this bold but versatile shirtdress is it.
Buy It! Farm Rio Flowerdoscopic Canvas Midi Dress, $235; farmrio.com
Nue Breast Tape
Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Style & Beauty Editor: Founded by former fashion and beauty magazine editor Stephanie Montes, Nue was born based on her trouble finding the best breast tape that matched her skin tone. Available in three shades, I can vouch that this stretchy tape not only feels super comfy, but also creates a crazy-flattering lift.
Buy It! Nue Breast Tape, $25; revolve.com
Beautyblender Original Makeup Sponge
Hannah Freedman, Ecommerce Content Strategy Manager: There's a reason this little sponge has a cult-like following among beauty lovers. About two years ago, I switched from applying my makeup with a brush or just my hands to the Beautyblender, and it was a total game-changer. Using the damp sponge gives me a more even and airbrushed look that I love when I use it to apply foundation, and it blends in my blush and highlighter beautifully for a natural look, too. The Beautyblender also absorbs less product than other drugstore makeup sponges I've tried, which means I waste less.
Buy It! Beautyblender Original Makeup Sponge, $20; amazon.com
Reina Rebelde 'Just Winging It' Eyeliner Trio
Marilyn La Jeunesse, Shopping Newsletter Manager: Mexican-owned beauty brand Reina Rebelde makes the only liquid eyeliner I'll wear. Seriously, I've been rocking the black, blue, and green liners for several years now and they never let me down. They're highly pigmented, long-wearing, and waterproof. Not only do the eyeliners stay put during a long day, but the fine-tip applicator makes angular wings even easier to apply. Plus, all the products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free.
Buy It! Reina Rebelde 'Just Winging It' Eyeliner Trio, $40 (orig. $48); reinarebelde.com
Ceremonia Guava Rescue Hair Spray
Christie Calucchia, Lifestyle Ecommerce Lead: I have naturally wavy hair that's typically filled with tangles when I get out of the shower, no matter how well I condition it. My latest saving grace has been Ceremonia's Guava Rescue Spray. I spray it on my damp hair before running a comb through it to help get through the knots. Not only is it a detangler, but it also acts as a heat and UV protectant, so I can style my hair with a curling iron or straightener without a second thought. Plus, it smells divine, which is probably thanks to its ingredients like guava and ginger.
Buy It! Ceremonia Guava Rescue Hair Spray, $18; ceremonia.com
Joaquina Botanica Calendula + Peptides Hydrating Essence
Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Style & Beauty Editor: I met Joaquina Botanica founder Giovanna Campagna (virtually) earlier this year and instantly fell in love with the story behind her brand. Deeply inspired by her Colombian heritage, the products use clean botanical ingredients sustainably sourced from Latin America. This multi-tasking mist has been my go-to for a quick midday skin refresh.
Buy It! Joaquina Botanica Calendula + Peptides Hydrating Essence, $54; nordstrom.com
Parade Sport+ Thong
Alex Warner, Entertainment/Celebrity Ecommerce Lead: If you don't own a pair of underwear from Parade yet, you need to change that right now. The brand makes affordable, eco-friendly intimates that are not only breathable and soft to the touch, but also come in a size-inclusive range, from XS to 3XL. I own a few of the Sport+ thongs that are designed from a quick-dry material sans seams and I love that I can wear them under my leggings without them being visible. I kid you not, this underwear is so soft, sometimes it feels like I'm not wearing any. Parade is currently offering 20 percent off orders with the code FALL20, so you best believe I'm stocking up.
Buy It! Parade Sport+ Thong, $8 with code FALL20; yourparade.com
- Meghan Markle Wore This Incredibly Popular Lipstick for Her Powerful TIME Cover
- 10 of the Best Things to Buy from Latinx-Owned Brands, as Told by PEOPLE Staffers
- Your Favorite Websites Are Full of Hidden Discounts Right Now — Including Kate Spade Wallets for $25
- Nurses and Sports Fans Both Love This $12 Best-Selling Long Sleeve T-Shirt Because It's So Comfortable