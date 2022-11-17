If you tend to put off holiday shopping until the last minute, take it from a fellow procrastinator: Now's a great time to check off everyone on your list.

Amazon's early Black Friday sale has arrived, and it has impressive discounts on gift-worthy items across virtually every category. As a writer who finds the best deals on the Internet for a living, I'm shopping the sale to get a head start on picking up presents for family and friends. That way I can score savings and avoid scrambling to find the perfect gifts come December. Plus, I won't have to worry about potential shipping delays.

From stocking stuffers to big-ticket items, my picks include goodies for every budget. That includes an Oprah-approved candle, a customer-favorite throw blanket, and more. Keep scrolling to see all of the top holiday gifts I'm eyeing from Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

7 Editor-Loved Holiday Gift Deals on Amazon

Snif Old Saint Wick Christmas Scented Candle

A candle is a classic gift that most anyone can appreciate, but picking a nice scent can be tricky. So this year, I'm going with one that has Oprah's seal of approval: TheSnif Old Saint Wick Christmas Scented Candle made it on the tastemaker's 2022 list of Favorite Things.

Ideal for the festive season, it features a sleek green vessel and has notes of sandalwood, pine, jasmine, cedarwood, rosemary, and apple. According to Oprah, it "has a scent that will fill the house with cheer." So it'll make a great gift for my best friend, who loves the holidays.

Buy It! Snif Old Saint Wick Christmas Scented Candle, $35.20 (orig. $44); amazon.com

Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket

To me, the cozier the gift, the better. That's why I'm wrapping up the Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket, which is on sale for as little as $13. Made of microfleece yarns, the warm blanket feels soft and velvety, according to reviews. It comes in 28 colors, meaning I can pick my recipient's favorite color to make it more of a personalized gift.

A hit with shoppers, it's currently one of the best-selling blankets on Amazon. It's racked up more than 107,200 five-star ratings from customers, and reviewers say it's "cozy" and "plush." Many also rave that it makes a great present, with one saying, "I love this blanket so much I have three myself and buy them [as] gifts for everyone I know."

Buy It! Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket, $12.99 (orig. $24.13); amazon.com

Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Slipper

Another comfy pick at the top of my holiday shopping list? The Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Slipper that has a deal and a stackable on-site coupon. A luxe gift that I'm planning on getting my family members with hard floors, the slippers are made with 100 percent Australian shearling that adjusts to your body temperature.

Buy It! Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Slipper, $47.81 with coupon (orig. $75); amazon.com

Beevines Silk Sleep Masks

As for stocking stuffers, I'm eyeing the Beevines Silk Sleep Mask Set while it's up to 58 percent off. The set comes with two masks made of 100 percent silk. They have adjustable straps, so you can position them just right to block out light while you snooze, whether at home or while traveling. Shoppers who've given them a five-star rating say the "silky soft" masks are "very comfortable."

Buy It! Beevines Silk Sleep Mask, 2 Pack, $7.99 (orig. $18.98); amazon.com

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

For my friends who love hot coffee and tea, I'm picking up the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. The smart mug is designed to keep drinks at the perfect temperature, which you control with the Ember app on your phone. It's on the pricier side, so I'm adding it to my cart while it's down to its lowest price in weeks.

Buy It! Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, $99.95 (orig. $129.95); amazon.com

Anna Bella Digital Photo Frame

When I get to see my parents, they're always pulling out their phones to show me family photos, nature pics, food snaps — everything, really. So they don't have to scroll through a myriad of images on their phones, I'm getting them the Anna Bella 10.1-Inch Digital Photo Frame that can display their favorite photos for them.

Buy It! Anna Bella 10.1-Inch Digital Photo Frame, $79.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Allsum Store Large Bamboo Wood Cutting Charcuterie Board

And for my friends who enjoy cooking and entertaining, I'm picking up the Allsum Store Large Bamboo Wood Cutting Charcuterie Board. As you may have gleaned from its name, it doubles as a cutting board and charcuterie board. It has a juice groove surrounding the edges of both sides and three side compartments for serving up foods.

Buy It! Allsum Store Large Bamboo Wood Cutting Charcuterie Board, $15.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

