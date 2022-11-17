Lifestyle I Find the Best Deals on Amazon for a Living — Here Are 7 Holiday Gifts I'm Shopping Before Black Friday Including an Oprah-loved candle and a customer-favorite blanket By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. While pursuing a master's degree in journalism with a concentration in magazine writing at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Isabel interned at Esquire and the Hearst Lifestyle Group, which comprised Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Prevention. In 2019, she joined House Beautiful as an editorial fellow, contributing 300 stories in the home and lifestyle space to the brand's site. She joined Meredith's e-commerce team as a deals writer in June 2021. If you tend to put off holiday shopping until the last minute, take it from a fellow procrastinator: Now's a great time to check off everyone on your list. Amazon's early Black Friday sale has arrived, and it has impressive discounts on gift-worthy items across virtually every category. As a writer who finds the best deals on the Internet for a living, I'm shopping the sale to get a head start on picking up presents for family and friends. That way I can score savings and avoid scrambling to find the perfect gifts come December. Plus, I won't have to worry about potential shipping delays. Plus, I won't have to worry about potential shipping delays. Don't Wait! We Found the 50 Best Early Black Friday Deals at Amazon — and They're Up to 76% Off From stocking stuffers to big-ticket items, my picks include goodies for every budget. That includes an Oprah-approved candle, a customer-favorite throw blanket, and more. Keep scrolling to see all of the top holiday gifts I'm eyeing from Amazon's early Black Friday sale. 7 Editor-Loved Holiday Gift Deals on Amazon Snif Old Saint Wick Christmas Scented Candle, $35.20 (orig. $44) Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket, $12.99 (orig. $24.13) Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Slipper, $47.81 with coupon (orig. $75) Beevines Silk Sleep Mask, 2 Pack, $7.99 (orig. $18.98) Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, $99.95 (orig. $129.95) Anna Bella 10.1-Inch Digital Photo Frame, $79.99 (orig. $129.99) Allsum Store Large Bamboo Wood Cutting Charcuterie Board, $15.99 (orig. $23.99) Snif Old Saint Wick Christmas Scented Candle A candle is a classic gift that most anyone can appreciate, but picking a nice scent can be tricky. So this year, I'm going with one that has Oprah's seal of approval: TheSnif Old Saint Wick Christmas Scented Candle made it on the tastemaker's 2022 list of Favorite Things. Ideal for the festive season, it features a sleek green vessel and has notes of sandalwood, pine, jasmine, cedarwood, rosemary, and apple. According to Oprah, it "has a scent that will fill the house with cheer." So it'll make a great gift for my best friend, who loves the holidays. Amazon Buy It! Snif Old Saint Wick Christmas Scented Candle, $35.20 (orig. $44); amazon.com Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket To me, the cozier the gift, the better. That's why I'm wrapping up the Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket, which is on sale for as little as $13. Made of microfleece yarns, the warm blanket feels soft and velvety, according to reviews. It comes in 28 colors, meaning I can pick my recipient's favorite color to make it more of a personalized gift. A hit with shoppers, it's currently one of the best-selling blankets on Amazon. It's racked up more than 107,200 five-star ratings from customers, and reviewers say it's "cozy" and "plush." Another comfy pick at the top of my holiday shopping list? The Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Slipper that has a deal and a stackable on-site coupon. A luxe gift that I'm planning on getting my family members with hard floors, the slippers are made with 100 percent Australian shearling that adjusts to your body temperature. Amazon Buy It! Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Slipper, $47.81 with coupon (orig. $75); amazon.com Beevines Silk Sleep Masks As for stocking stuffers, I'm eyeing the Beevines Silk Sleep Mask Set while it's up to 58 percent off. The set comes with two masks made of 100 percent silk. They have adjustable straps, so you can position them just right to block out light while you snooze, whether at home or while traveling. Shoppers who've given them a five-star rating say the "silky soft" masks are "very comfortable." Amazon Buy It! Beevines Silk Sleep Mask, 2 Pack, $7.99 (orig. $18.98); amazon.com The set comes with two masks made of 100 percent silk. They have adjustable straps, so you can position them just right to block out light while you snooze, whether at home or while traveling. Shoppers who've given them a five-star rating say the "silky soft" masks are "very comfortable." Amazon Buy It! Beevines Silk Sleep Mask, 2 Pack, $7.99 (orig. $18.98); amazon.com Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug For my friends who love hot coffee and tea, I'm picking up the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. The smart mug is designed to keep drinks at the perfect temperature, which you control with the Ember app on your phone. It's on the pricier side, so I'm adding it to my cart while it's down to its lowest price in weeks. Amazon Buy It! Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, $99.95 (orig. $129.95); amazon.com Anna Bella Digital Photo Frame When I get to see my parents, they're always pulling out their phones to show me family photos, nature pics, food snaps — everything, really. So they don't have to scroll through a myriad of images on their phones, I'm getting them the Anna Bella 10.1-Inch Digital Photo Frame that can display their favorite photos for them. Amazon Buy It! Anna Bella 10.1-Inch Digital Photo Frame, $79.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com Allsum Store Large Bamboo Wood Cutting Charcuterie Board And for my friends who enjoy cooking and entertaining, I'm picking up the Allsum Store Large Bamboo Wood Cutting Charcuterie Board. As you may have gleaned from its name, it doubles as a cutting board and charcuterie board. It has a juice groove surrounding the edges of both sides and three side compartments for serving up foods. Amazon Buy It! Allsum Store Large Bamboo Wood Cutting Charcuterie Board, $15.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com 