I Find the Best Deals on the Internet for a Living — Here's What's in My Amazon Cart for Labor Day

Including Apple AirPods, Levi’s jeans, and more

By Isabel Garcia
Published on August 30, 2022 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

amazon labor day
Photo: Amazon

This year's Labor Day sales are already underway! And as a deals writer who spends eight hours a day looking for the best deals online, I'm eyeing impressive discounts happening at Amazon right now.

Before Monday, September 5, I'm filling up my Amazon cart with home, fashion, and tech on sale for up to 57 percent off. From Apple AirPods to Levi's jeans, here's everything I'm shopping at the mega-retailer this Labor Day.

Shop Editor-Loved Labor Day Deals at Amazon

Matbeby Quilted Queen Mattress Pad

I'm always looking for ways to get a better night's sleep, and a mattress pad is a simple and affordable way to upgrade my bed — without having to replace it entirely. With more than 12,200 five-star ratings and a 36 percent discount, the Matbeby Quilted Queen Mattress Pad is an easy pick. Shoppers call it "soft and comfortable," with one saying: "I'm sleeping much better and I wake up in less hip and back pain."

amazon labor day
Amazon

Buy It! Matbeby Quilted Queen Mattress Pad, $25.49 (orig. $39.89); amazon.com

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans in Love in the Mist

Fall is right around the corner, so it's almost time to swap my denim shorts with jeans. I'm eyeing the Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans while they're on sale for under $50 — a great price for denim, especially from an iconic brand. And according to Amazon, the jeans, which customers call "flattering" and "comfortable," are at their lowest price in weeks.

amazon labor day
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans in Love in the Mist, $48.65 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

I misplaced my AirPods a while ago and have been waiting for a good deal to replace them. So now that Amazon has slashed the price of the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) from $159 to $99, I can finally add the convenient wireless buds to my cart.

amazon labor day
Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99.99 (orig. $159); amazon.com

VacLife Handheld Vacuum

Lately, I've noticed I don't have an efficient way to clean the crumbs off my sectional and the dust on the deep window sills in my apartment. That's why I'm eyeing the popular VacLife Handheld Vacuum, which has strong suction and comes with several attachments. Oh, and it doesn't have an annoying cord.

amazon labor day
Amazon

Buy It! VacLife Handheld Vacuum, $44.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Zip Lid

Whether it's coffee, water, or matcha (or all three), I need at least one beverage on hand at all times to function. I can use this Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Zip Lid at home or on the go. It even has a flex strap that makes it easy to carry. And thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation, the bottle keeps drinks hotter and colder for hours.

amazon labor day
Amazon

Buy It! Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Zip Lid, $24 (orig. $29.95); amazon.com

Iwemek Workout Set in Light Purple

Whether I'm working from home, exercising at the gym, or running errands, I love wearing a comfortable athleisure set. So considering the cost per wear and the steep discount (57 percent off!), I think the Iwemek Workout Set in light purple is a good investment for my closet. Made mostly of nylon and a bit of spandex for stretch, the set comes with a short-sleeve crop top and high-waisted shorts.

amazon labor day
Amazon

Buy It! Iwemek Workout Set in Light Purple, $25.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

