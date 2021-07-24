This 3-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Provides Relief to Hot Sleepers
Whether you suffer from back pain, are a hot sleeper, or both, there's still hope for you to get a better night's sleep. And spoiler: It doesn't involve replacing your current mattress. All you need is a cooling mattress pad to make your bed feel like new. Finding the right mattress cover can be a challenge, but we found one that has hundreds of Amazon shoppers getting the best sleep of their lives.
This gel memory foam mattress topper is made with 3 inches of foam and gel-infused beads that make it breathable, thus preventing you from overheating. It's available in sizes twin through California king, and prices start at just $130. Plus it comes with a 10-year warranty. Five-star reviewers claim it's so good, it feels like you're "sleeping on a cloud."
"I wake up in the same exact position that I fall asleep in just like I used to when I purchased my mattress. I was saving to replace it when I saw this," says one satisfied customer. "I'm so happy I took the chance. If you're on the fence, jump over and get it. There was NO smell either… I feel like I won the mattress topper lottery!"
Buy It! Edilly 3-Inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Queen, $159.90; amazon.com
The mattress topper takes a few hours to fully expand once opened. But once the foam has taken its shape, it's ready to be placed on a bed and secured with a fitted sheet. Instead of straps, this mattress pad features a mesh backing that acts as a skid-resistant surface and keeps it in place all night. For cleaning, simply zip off the bamboo removable cover and toss it in the wash with the rest of your bedding.
Not only is it great for traditional mattresses, but it's also ideal for plushing up air mattresses (it can be folded or rolled up and tied together to make it more compact for travel). "After purchasing our overpriced air mattress and waking up every morning with back pain, this mattress pad was worth every penny," says one five-star reviewer. "Because of this purchase we'll keep the overpriced air mattress!"
If you're struggling to fall asleep at night, do yourself a favor and add this cool gel memory foam mattress topper to your cart.
