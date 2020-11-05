Over 5,000 Parents Swear by These Magnetic Safety Locks to Keep Children Out of Cabinets

Months into the coronavirus pandemic, your kids are likely spending as much time in the house as you are. On one hand, more home time means more meaningful family bonding, but it also gives little ones more opportunities to get into places they don’t belong, likethe medicine cabinet or dessert drawer.
If you’ve struggled to shield your children from off-limits areas, check out the Eco-Baby Child Safety Magnetic Cabinet and Drawer Locks. Thousands of reviewers say they keep their babies, toddlers, and even pets out of cabinets and drawers, and a 12-pack is on sale for just $29 right now.
The magnetic locks are placed inside cabinets and drawers, making them super discreet. This 12-pack kit comes with two accompanying keys and key holders, and no tools are required for installation — the locks use durable 3M adhesive that securely sticks to any flat surface without leaving marks. Each lock can be turned on or off with a simple switch, but once it’s activated, there’s no way anyone can get through without a key.
Buy It! Eco-Baby Child Safety Magnetic Cabinet and Drawer Locks, 12-Pack, $28.97 (orig. $45), amazon.com
More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Eco-Baby locks a five-star rating. “These are very good latches and can withstand a one-year-old pulling hard on them. The nice thing for grandparents is that when the kids go back home, you can flip the switch from lock to unlock and have free access to all those dangerous chemicals under the sink — or get free access to that candy carousel,” wrote one reviewer.
“These cabinet locks are just what I was looking for to avoid screwing into my cabinets,” said another. “They come with a template to help place them which makes all the difference in the world. They are very strong and do a great job keeping my little one out of the cabinets.”
Meanwhile, pet parents say that the locks are just as effective at keeping their furry friends out of harm’s way. “After our five-year-old basset hound (yes, we use these as doggie locks!) figured out how to open our cabinets, we needed a solution. We purchased these based upon a recommendation from another pet parent and they work like a charm! The decorative trim on our cabinets makes them thick — and these locks accommodate that thickness perfectly.” one wrote.
You can grab the Eco-Baby Child Safety Magnetic Cabinet and Drawer Locks for 36 percent off on Amazon. However, there’s no guarantee that this discount will last, so be sure to get your hands on them soon to give your kids and pets freedom to roam without fear.
