Over 5,000 Parents Swear by These Magnetic Safety Locks to Keep Children Out of Cabinets

Meanwhile, pet parents say that the locks are just as effective at keeping their furry friends out of harm’s way. “After our five-year-old basset hound (yes, we use these as doggie locks!) figured out how to open our cabinets, we needed a solution. We purchased these based upon a recommendation from another pet parent and they work like a charm! The decorative trim on our cabinets makes them thick — and these locks accommodate that thickness perfectly.” one wrote.