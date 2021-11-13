This Best-Selling Smart Speaker Sells Out Every Black Friday, and It's Just $25 Right Now
Amazon celebrated its virtual assistant's seventh birthday last week by launching deals on Alexa-enabled devices. But if you missed out on the flash sale, don't worry: You can still score major savings on the retailer's most popular smart speaker.
Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon dropped the price of the Echo Dot 3rd Generation Smart Speaker from $40 to just $25. If you want to set a timer while cooking, play your favorite music, and check the daily weather report simply by asking Alexa, it's a good idea to pick up the compact smart device while it's on sale now, as the hot-ticket item always flies off the virtual shelves the day after Thanksgiving.
Between setting alarms, answering questions, reading the news, and streaming podcasts, Alexa has thousands of "skills" that can help with countless everyday tasks — or add some fun to your day-to-day: For instance, you can ask Alexa to crack a joke or play trivia. Shoppers have even used the virtual speaker to relax and fall asleep by asking Alexa to play soothing sounds found in nature or a custom playlist.
With the Echo Dot, you can also use your voice to manage your Amazon shopping list and track and reorder items. Plus, the smart speaker also notifies you when your Amazon packages have been delivered, which is extra helpful during the busy holiday shopping season.
To set the gadget up, all you have to do is plug it in and connect to the internet using the Alexa app. And just like that, your virtual assistant is ready to help. You can also turn your living space into a smart home by connecting it to the Amazon Smart Plug via the Alexa app. With the compact smart plug, you can ask Alexa to turn off the lights, fans, and small appliances.
The Echo Dot is the best-selling smart speaker — and one of most popular products, in general — on Amazon. It's racked up more than 642,600 five-star ratings from customers who say the handy device has made their lives easier.
"[We] already had one and ordered two more because we love it so much," one reviewer wrote. "We use them primarily to listen to music and the sound is great. It's also extremely helpful in the kitchen, when your hands are messy, you can set timers, add items to your grocery list, ask questions about ingredients, recipes etc. without stopping to wash your hands (or trying to type/scroll with your knuckles). You can even connect it to answer or make phone calls. Added bonus: Alexa [can] call your phone, so you can find it if you've misplaced it...again."
Get some extra help around the house, and grab the Echo Dot 3rd Generation Smart Speaker at Amazon while it's on sale.
