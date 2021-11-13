This Best-Selling Smart Speaker Sells Out Every Black Friday, and It's Just $25 Right Now

"[We] already had one and ordered two more because we love it so much," one reviewer wrote. "We use them primarily to listen to music and the sound is great. It's also extremely helpful in the kitchen, when your hands are messy, you can set timers, add items to your grocery list, ask questions about ingredients, recipes etc. without stopping to wash your hands (or trying to type/scroll with your knuckles). You can even connect it to answer or make phone calls. Added bonus: Alexa [can] call your phone, so you can find it if you've misplaced it...again."