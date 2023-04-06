The 97 Best Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Easter Weekend

Best Deal Overall: Iminso Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $41.99 (orig. $186.99)

If you're looking to do a bit of online shopping right now, you're in luck: Amazon dropped tons of sales just in time for Easter weekend.

In fact, Amazon is overflowing with must-have deals in just about every department, including home, kitchen, electronics, beauty, and fashion. If you act quickly, you can save up to 70 percent on customer-loved brands like Apple, Roomba, Dyson, Levi's, and Revlon — and prices start at just $5.

Not sure where to start? We've got you covered. Keep reading to check out our top 10 shopping picks for this weekend. Don't miss out on grabbing a set of AirPods, along with a top-rated Roomba that's now $50 less than usual.

Amazon

Best Overall Easter Weekend Deals

While you're at it, be sure to snap up the Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner (it's rarely on sale at Amazon!). Plus, this beloved KitchenAid stand mixer is at its lowest price in the past 30 days; it may still deliver in time to help you prep colorful baked goods for this weekend.

Keep scrolling to check out everything else we found that's on sale at Amazon during Easter. Once you've made your picks, head directly to checkout because these discounts aren't guaranteed to last much longer.

Amazon

Best Spring Cleaning Deals

Spring cleaning season is still in full force, and if you haven't yet started getting into every nook and cranny throughout the house, now's the time. Don't miss out on snagging the customer-approved Shark Lift-Away Vacuum while it's only $170; users call it the "best bang for your buck." You can also pick up this dryer vent cleaning kit that's 31 percent off, along with this $200 steam cleaner that's been slashed to just $56.

Amazon

Best Tech and Electronics Deals

Must-have tech is heavily discounted this weekend as well. Start by scooping up Amazon devices, including the Echo Show 8, Fire TV Stick and the Amazon Smart Plug. If you're after headphones, don't overlook the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds that can operate for up to 9 hours on a single charge. And on your way out, consider this Hisense smart TV that's under $200 — shoppers call it the "perfect size" for bedrooms.

Amazon

Best Apple Deals

Apple headphones, laptops, smart watches, and iPads all have serious discounts this weekend. Grab these second generation AirPods while they're under $100 — a bona fide steal! And if you'd prefer an over-the-ear variety, the AirPods Max are under $500 today. You can also snag the Apple Watch Series 8 for just $329 and the Apple Watch SE for $249.

Amazon

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

The home and kitchen department is overflowing with customer-favorite brands at steep discounts. On the kitchen side, pick up this Wolf two-slice toaster that shoppers say makes "restaurant-style toast," then consider grabbing the Instant Pot Vortex Mini Air Fryer while it's only $45. (Many reviewers say they have "no idea what they did" without this device.) If you're looking to upgrade the bedroom, pick up these fan-favorite bed sheets, as well as these $100 pillows that are on sale for just $30.

Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

Tons of skincare, makeup, hair-styling tools, and oral care essentials are on super sale in the beauty department. Stock up on the ever-popular Maybelline mascara and the Beakey makeup sponge set, both of which you can add to cart for under $10. Those who are itching to replicate salon-quality blowouts at home can snap up the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler while it's a mere $31; one user said it "dried my hair in minutes." And don't miss out on the Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit that comes with four products to nourish and repair broken hair bonds.

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

On the fashion side, you'll find discounts from brands like Ray-Ban, JW Pei, Calvin Klein, Gap, and Adidas. Shop for everything from sunglasses and travel bags to flip-flops and spring dresses, like this must-have T-shirt dress that's only $21 and this Calvin Klein triangle bralette that shoppers assure is comfortable to wear all day long. Plus, we found these adorable Ray-Ban sunglasses for just $163. The shades have picked up over 4,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, with one enthusing, "I wore them throughout the summer."

Amazon

Best Under-$30 Deals

You don't have to spend a lot of money this weekend to score the best products. In fact, Amazon is teeming with under-$30 deals in every category. Pick up a Yankee Candle for just $15, a bright shade of Revlon lipstick for a mere $5, and a Calvin Klein sports bra for only $21. That's not all: Snap up some COVID tests to have on hand, along with this $25 clothing steamer that can instantly erase wrinkles, according to reviewers.

Amazon

Best Outlet Deals

For those who aren't familiar, Amazon's secret outlet is a great place to score deals all-year round. And right now, you'll find tons of essentials in every category, ranging from furniture to electronics. Start by buying these Adidas shorts for summer runs, then head to the tech department, where you'll discover these Bose earbuds for 30 percent off. Before checking out, consider purchasing this neck fan that's 45 percent off; shoppers call it their "savior" in the summer.

Amazon

Best Last-Minute Easter Deals

Easter may be a few days away, but you can still get what you need if you start shopping right now. And lucky you! There are tons of deals on candy, decor, toys, and basket stuffers. Pick up these plastic Easter eggs for just $12, then fill them with jelly beans (or just eat them yourself!). Then scoop up other Easter party must-haves, including these Burt's Bees basket stuffers, Nerds Rope candy, and this cute Easter bunny stuffed animal that's sure to be a special gift.

Amazon

Buy It! Fire TV Stick, $24.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! NutriBullet Single Serve Blender, $88.39 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker, $74.95 (orig. $129.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $274.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler, $30.87 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad, $269 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.