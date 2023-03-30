Lifestyle 25 Last-Minute Easter Basket Gifts for Kids That'll Still Get Here in Time — All Under $10 Including toys, books, coloring activities, and more affordable Amazon finds By Lauren Levy Published on March 30, 2023 11:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Easter will be here soon enough — April 9 this year, to be exact — but if you haven't done any Easter basket shopping yet, don't panic.Thanks to Amazon and the magic that is free two-day shipping for those with a Prime membership, it's not too late. We've found 25 kid-pleasing (last-minute) gifts, including, art supplies, themed toys, activity books, and more that'll still get to your doorstep just in time for the holiday, all under $10. And for non-Prime members, it's easy to get in on the fast shipping by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, so no one can say the Easter Bunny didn't visit this year.Last-Minute Easter Basket Gifts Under $10 Purse Pets Micros Fuzzy Bunny Small Purse, $8.99 (orig. $12.99) Fajiabao Kids Construction Car Toys, $8.19 (orig. $16.99) M&M Easter Milk Chocolate Candy, 38 oz Bag, $8.98 Pokemon TCG Cards (50 Cards), $6.28 (orig. $15.99) Disney Doorables Multi Peek, Easter Basket Stuffers, Series 8, $7.99 (orig. $12.99) Infantino Lil' Nibbles Textured Silicone Teether Orange Carrot, $4.99 (orig. $5.49) Poke-a-Dot: Old MacDonald's Farm, $9.88 (orig. $16.99) Amazon Basics Premium Colored Pencils, $8.52 (orig. $12.19) Excavation Dino Eggs Kit, $9.99 (orig. $14.99) Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure, $8.59 (orig. $10.99) Educational Insights Playfoam 8-Pack, $8.99 (orig. $9.99) Paint by Sticker Kids: Easter, $7.67 (orig. $10.99) Decorated Easter Bunny Big Chocolate Lollipops (Pack of 2), $9.99 Lip Smacker Lippy Pal Bunny Rabbit Flavored Lip Balm, $4.79 Plus Plus Mini Maker Tube, $7.99 Surprise Growing Hatching Rainbow Eggs (Set of 20), $7.79 How to Catch the Easter Bunny, $7.84 (orig. $10.99) Crayola Sidewalk Chalk (64 Pieces), $9.89 (orig. $15.99) Matching Easter Eggs with Eggs Holder, $7.99 (orig. $9.99) Temporary Hair Chalk, $9.99 Outee Mochi Animals Toys Lovely Squishies (16 Pieces), $8.99 (orig. $12.99) Crayola My First Palm Grip Egg Crayons, $6.49 (orig. $8.89) Creative Roots Paint Your Own Bunny Garden Stone, $9.34 (orig. $9.99) Duck! Rabbit! Board Book, $6.49 (orig. $7.99) Regal Games Sidewalk Glitter Egg Chalk, $9.99 12 Beautiful Easter Dresses on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon Right Now Complete with oversized eyes that even playfully roll, this mini fuzzy pink bunny purse is just as sassy as it is adorable, and is currently 31 percent off. It can be carried on its own, clipped onto a larger bag, or just be part of a growing collection. One thing for parents and grandparents to note is that this is a tiny purse, not full-size, so a wallet isn't going to fit in there. In addition to the bunny style, there are also eight other micro purse pet options to pick from. Amazon Buy It! Purse Pets Micros Fuzzy Bunny Small Purse, $8.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com It's time to get to work with this set of nine toy construction vehicles, including three bulldozers, dumpers, and excavators. These little working cars are great for imaginative play and sensory bins, and since they come in a set of nine, they're easy to divide up between multiple Easter baskets. With over 6,500 five-star ratings, many grandparent reviewers have called them a "must-have" for their grandkids. Amazon Buy It! Fajiabao Kids Construction Cars, $9.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com Pokemon cards are always a hit, and this set of 50 mystery cards is sure to garner some squeals from excited kids this Easter. And with more than 38,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, parents and little ones clearly agree. These particular sets come with random cards from every series, so even the most fervent Pokemon card collector will be surprised. Amazon Buy It! Pokemon TCG Cards (50 Cards), $6.39 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com No matter what your baskets are missing, whether it's a sweet treat, a small toy, coloring essentials, or an Easter-themed storybook, Amazon is stocked with plenty of options. Keep scrolling for more last-minute Easter basket gifts for kids that are all under $10. Amazon Buy It! Disney Doorables Multi Peek, Easter Basket Stuffers, $7.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! M&M'S Easter Milk Chocolate Candy, 38 oz Bag, $8.98; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Poke-a-Dot: Old MacDonald's Farm, $9.88 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Basics Premium Colored Pencils, $8.52 (orig. $12.19); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Infantino Lil' Nibbles Textured Silicone Teether Orange Carrot, $4.99; (orig. $5.49) amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Excavation Dino Eggs Kit, $9.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure, $8.59 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Educational Insights Playfoam, 8-Pack, $8.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Paint by Sticker Kids: Easter, $7.67 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Decorated Easter Bunny Big Chocolate Lollipops (Pack of 2), $9.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lip Smacker Lippy Pal Bunny Rabbit Flavored Lip Balm, $4.79; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Plus Plus Mini Maker Tube, $7.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Surprise Growing Hatching Rainbow Eggs (Set of 20), $7.79; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! How to Catch the Easter Bunny, $7.84 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Crayola Sidewalk Chalk, $9.89 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Matching Easter Eggs with Eggs Holder, $7.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Temporary Hair Chalk, $9.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Outee Mochi Animals Toys Lovely Squishies, $8.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Crayola My First Palm Grip Egg Crayons, $6.49 (orig. $8.89); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Creative Roots Paint Your Own Bunny Garden Stone, $9.34 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Duck! Rabbit! Board Book, $6.49 (orig. $7.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Regal Games Sidewalk Glitter Egg Chalk, $9.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? 