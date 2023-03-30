25 Last-Minute Easter Basket Gifts for Kids That'll Still Get Here in Time — All Under $10

Easter will be here soon enough — April 9 this year, to be exact — but if you haven't done any Easter basket shopping yet, don't panic.



Thanks to Amazon and the magic that is free two-day shipping for those with a Prime membership, it's not too late. We've found 25 kid-pleasing (last-minute) gifts, including, art supplies, themed toys, activity books, and more that'll still get to your doorstep just in time for the holiday, all under $10.

And for non-Prime members, it's easy to get in on the fast shipping by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, so no one can say the Easter Bunny didn't visit this year.



Last-Minute Easter Basket Gifts Under $10

Complete with oversized eyes that even playfully roll, this mini fuzzy pink bunny purse is just as sassy as it is adorable, and is currently 31 percent off. It can be carried on its own, clipped onto a larger bag, or just be part of a growing collection. One thing for parents and grandparents to note is that this is a tiny purse, not full-size, so a wallet isn't going to fit in there. In addition to the bunny style, there are also eight other micro purse pet options to pick from.

Buy It! Purse Pets Micros Fuzzy Bunny Small Purse, $8.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

It's time to get to work with this set of nine toy construction vehicles, including three bulldozers, dumpers, and excavators. These little working cars are great for imaginative play and sensory bins, and since they come in a set of nine, they're easy to divide up between multiple Easter baskets. With over 6,500 five-star ratings, many grandparent reviewers have called them a "must-have" for their grandkids.

Buy It! Fajiabao Kids Construction Cars, $9.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Pokemon cards are always a hit, and this set of 50 mystery cards is sure to garner some squeals from excited kids this Easter. And with more than 38,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, parents and little ones clearly agree. These particular sets come with random cards from every series, so even the most fervent Pokemon card collector will be surprised.

Buy It! Pokemon TCG Cards (50 Cards), $6.39 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

No matter what your baskets are missing, whether it's a sweet treat, a small toy, coloring essentials, or an Easter-themed storybook, Amazon is stocked with plenty of options. Keep scrolling for more last-minute Easter basket gifts for kids that are all under $10.

Buy It! Disney Doorables Multi Peek, Easter Basket Stuffers, $7.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! M&M'S Easter Milk Chocolate Candy, 38 oz Bag, $8.98; amazon.com

Buy It! Poke-a-Dot: Old MacDonald's Farm, $9.88 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Basics Premium Colored Pencils, $8.52 (orig. $12.19); amazon.com

Buy It! Infantino Lil' Nibbles Textured Silicone Teether Orange Carrot, $4.99; (orig. $5.49) amazon.com

Buy It! Excavation Dino Eggs Kit, $9.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure, $8.59 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Educational Insights Playfoam, 8-Pack, $8.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Paint by Sticker Kids: Easter, $7.67 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Decorated Easter Bunny Big Chocolate Lollipops (Pack of 2), $9.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Lip Smacker Lippy Pal Bunny Rabbit Flavored Lip Balm, $4.79; amazon.com

Buy It! Plus Plus Mini Maker Tube, $7.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Surprise Growing Hatching Rainbow Eggs (Set of 20), $7.79; amazon.com

Buy It! How to Catch the Easter Bunny, $7.84 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Crayola Sidewalk Chalk, $9.89 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Matching Easter Eggs with Eggs Holder, $7.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Temporary Hair Chalk, $9.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Outee Mochi Animals Toys Lovely Squishies, $8.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Crayola My First Palm Grip Egg Crayons, $6.49 (orig. $8.89); amazon.com

Buy It! Creative Roots Paint Your Own Bunny Garden Stone, $9.34 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Duck! Rabbit! Board Book, $6.49 (orig. $7.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Regal Games Sidewalk Glitter Egg Chalk, $9.99; amazon.com

