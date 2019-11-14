Walmart's Black Friday Ad Has Hundreds of Unreal Savings — Here Are 44 Deals to Shop Now

Image zoom Getty

It’s officially Black Friday at Walmart (well, sort of)! The big box retailer just dropped its massive Black Friday ad with all the deals you can expect to find during the shopping holiday, including tons of Black Friday-worthy savings you can score right now. Yes, we’re serious. Grab your wallets and your computers because early Walmart Black Friday deals are here.

There are already amazing markdowns across almost every department, including tech, gaming, beauty, toys, and home. You’ll find massive savings on big-ticket items — you know, those pricey products you always wait to buy until they’re on sale — like this RCA 60-inch 4K TV that’s now only $320 (down from $499) and this Dyson V10 motorhead vacuum that’s currently $150 off. You can also snag the Apple Watch Series 3 for only $199 (originally $379), the 23andMe DNA test for over 50 percent off, and the super popular Revlon one-step hair dryer hot air brush for under $40 now.

These savings are just a tease for what will be dropping on Walmart’s website the week of Thanksgiving. Though Black Friday 2019 technically falls on November 29, you’ll be able to shop all of Walmart’s Black Friday deals online as early as Wednesday, November 27 at 10 p.m. ET (that’s before we’ve carved the turkey!) or in stores on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m. local time.

You can see more of the savings to come in the Walmart Black Friday ad online. If you’re itching to get a head start on holiday shopping, scroll down to shop 46 amazing deals you can get at Walmart now!

Best Tech Deals at Walmart

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB, $599 (orig. $999); walmart.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7″ 8GB Android 5.1 WiFi Tablet w/ Micro SD Card Slot, $77.99 (orig. $125.99); walmart.com

Bose SoundSport In-Ear headphones for Android – Charcoal, $34 (orig. $49); walmart.com

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, $199 (orig. $379); walmart.com

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – Beats Pop Collection, $119 (orig. $199.95); walmart.com

Straight Talk Apple iPhone XS w/64GB, $899 (orig. $999); walmart.com

Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Android TV with Google Assistant Remote Streaming Media Player, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com

Best TV Deals at Walmart

RCA 60″ Class 4K UHD 2160P HDR Roku Smart LED TV, $319 (orig. $499); walmart.com

SAMSUNG 65″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR, $477.99 (orig. $797.99); walmart.com

RCA 70″ Class 4K UHD 2160P HDR Roku Smart LED TV, $549 (orig. $899); walmart.com

Sceptre 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR LED TV, $379.99 (orig. $899.99); walmart.com

JVC 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV, $269 (orig. $399); walmart.com

RCA 32″ Class HD 720P Roku Smart LED TV, $99.99 (orig. $179.99); walmart.com

JVC 50″ Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV , $229 (orig. $349); walmart.com

Best Laptop Deals at Walmart

Acer Chromebook 715, 15.6″ Full HD Touchscreen, $299 (orig. $399); walmart.com

Lenovo Ideapad 130s 14.0″ Laptop, Windows 10, $179 (orig. $249.99); walmart.com

Legion By Lenovo Y540 15.6″ Gaming Laptop, $899 (orig. $1,099); walmart.com

ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ FHD Display Thin and Light Windows 10, $249 (orig. $349); walmart.com

HP 14 Laptop, Intel 10th Gen Core, $279 (orig. $469); walmart.com

Best Home Deals at Walmart

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum Cleaner, $349.99 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com

Shark DuoClean Lift-Away Speed Upright Vacuum, $149 (orig. $239); walmart.com

Blue Diamond Ultimate Value Set, $59.99 (orig. $129.99); walmart.com

Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor, $99 (orig. $169); walmart.com

Arctic King 5 cu ft Chest Freezer, $159 (orig. $189); walmart.com

Whalen Payton 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand for TVs up to 65″, $105 (orig. $179); walmart.com

Coleman Saluspa 71″ x 26″ Tahiti Airjet Hot Tub Spa, $249 (orig. $389); walmart.com

Best Beauty and Wellness Deals at Walmart

23andMe DNA Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service, $99 (orig. $199); walmart.com

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $38.99 (orig. $58); walmart.com

ScentSationals 100% Pure Essential Oil 5 Piece USB Diffuser Travel Set, $19.92 (orig. $34.99); walmart.com

It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Product, $24.99 (orig. $37.99); walmart.com

iHome Mirror with Bluetooth Audio, LED Lighting, Bonus 10x Magnification, $49.88 (orig. $79.99); walmart.com

Oral-B 1000 ($11 Bonus Replacement Head) CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, $34.94 (orig. $64.94); walmart.com

Best Gaming Deals at Walmart

RESPAWN 110 Racing Style Gaming Chair, Reclining Ergonomic Leather Chair with Footrest, $109 (orig. $189); walmart.com

Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Lenovo Mirage AR headset with Lightsaber Controller & Tracking Beacon, $69.99 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com

Madden NFL 20 for PlayStation 4, $44.94 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle, $249.99 in cart (orig. $299.99); walmart.com

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair, $66.99 (orig. $79); walmart.com

Best Toy Deals at Walmart