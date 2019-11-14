Walmart's Black Friday Ad Has Hundreds of Unreal Savings — Here Are 44 Deals to Shop Now

Get a head start on your holiday shopping now
It’s officially Black Friday at Walmart (well, sort of)! The big box retailer just dropped its massive Black Friday ad with all the deals you can expect to find during the shopping holiday, including tons of Black Friday-worthy savings you can score right now. Yes, we’re serious. Grab your wallets and your computers because early Walmart Black Friday deals are here.
There are already amazing markdowns across almost every department, including tech, gaming, beauty, toys, and home. You’ll find massive savings on big-ticket items — you know, those pricey products you always wait to buy until they’re on sale — like this RCA 60-inch 4K TV that’s now only $320 (down from $499) and this Dyson V10 motorhead vacuum that’s currently $150 off. You can also snag the Apple Watch Series 3 for only $199 (originally $379), the 23andMe DNA test for over 50 percent off, and the super popular Revlon one-step hair dryer hot air brush for under $40 now.
These savings are just a tease for what will be dropping on Walmart’s website the week of Thanksgiving. Though Black Friday 2019 technically falls on November 29, you’ll be able to shop all of Walmart’s Black Friday deals online as early as Wednesday, November 27 at 10 p.m. ET (that’s before we’ve carved the turkey!) or in stores on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m. local time.
You can see more of the savings to come in the Walmart Black Friday ad online. If you’re itching to get a head start on holiday shopping, scroll down to shop 46 amazing deals you can get at Walmart now!
Best Tech Deals at Walmart
- Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB, $599 (orig. $999); walmart.com
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7″ 8GB Android 5.1 WiFi Tablet w/ Micro SD Card Slot, $77.99 (orig. $125.99); walmart.com
- Bose SoundSport In-Ear headphones for Android – Charcoal, $34 (orig. $49); walmart.com
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, $199 (orig. $379); walmart.com
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – Beats Pop Collection, $119 (orig. $199.95); walmart.com
- Straight Talk Apple iPhone XS w/64GB, $899 (orig. $999); walmart.com
- Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Android TV with Google Assistant Remote Streaming Media Player, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com
Best TV Deals at Walmart
- RCA 60″ Class 4K UHD 2160P HDR Roku Smart LED TV, $319 (orig. $499); walmart.com
- SAMSUNG 65″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR, $477.99 (orig. $797.99); walmart.com
- RCA 70″ Class 4K UHD 2160P HDR Roku Smart LED TV, $549 (orig. $899); walmart.com
- Sceptre 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR LED TV, $379.99 (orig. $899.99); walmart.com
- JVC 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV, $269 (orig. $399); walmart.com
- RCA 32″ Class HD 720P Roku Smart LED TV, $99.99 (orig. $179.99); walmart.com
- JVC 50″ Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV , $229 (orig. $349); walmart.com
Best Laptop Deals at Walmart
- Acer Chromebook 715, 15.6″ Full HD Touchscreen, $299 (orig. $399); walmart.com
- Lenovo Ideapad 130s 14.0″ Laptop, Windows 10, $179 (orig. $249.99); walmart.com
- Legion By Lenovo Y540 15.6″ Gaming Laptop, $899 (orig. $1,099); walmart.com
- ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ FHD Display Thin and Light Windows 10, $249 (orig. $349); walmart.com
- HP 14 Laptop, Intel 10th Gen Core, $279 (orig. $469); walmart.com
Best Home Deals at Walmart
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum Cleaner, $349.99 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com
- Shark DuoClean Lift-Away Speed Upright Vacuum, $149 (orig. $239); walmart.com
- Blue Diamond Ultimate Value Set, $59.99 (orig. $129.99); walmart.com
- Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor, $99 (orig. $169); walmart.com
- Arctic King 5 cu ft Chest Freezer, $159 (orig. $189); walmart.com
- Whalen Payton 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand for TVs up to 65″, $105 (orig. $179); walmart.com
- Coleman Saluspa 71″ x 26″ Tahiti Airjet Hot Tub Spa, $249 (orig. $389); walmart.com
Best Beauty and Wellness Deals at Walmart
- 23andMe DNA Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service, $99 (orig. $199); walmart.com
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $38.99 (orig. $58); walmart.com
- ScentSationals 100% Pure Essential Oil 5 Piece USB Diffuser Travel Set, $19.92 (orig. $34.99); walmart.com
- It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Product, $24.99 (orig. $37.99); walmart.com
- iHome Mirror with Bluetooth Audio, LED Lighting, Bonus 10x Magnification, $49.88 (orig. $79.99); walmart.com
- Oral-B 1000 ($11 Bonus Replacement Head) CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, $34.94 (orig. $64.94); walmart.com
Best Gaming Deals at Walmart
- RESPAWN 110 Racing Style Gaming Chair, Reclining Ergonomic Leather Chair with Footrest, $109 (orig. $189); walmart.com
- Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Lenovo Mirage AR headset with Lightsaber Controller & Tracking Beacon, $69.99 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com
- Madden NFL 20 for PlayStation 4, $44.94 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle, $249.99 in cart (orig. $299.99); walmart.com
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair, $66.99 (orig. $79); walmart.com
Best Toy Deals at Walmart
- Disney Frozen 2 Kids Anna and Elsa Whole Room Solution Toy Storage Set, $25.88 (orig. $42.88); walmart.com
- Little Tikes Princess Cottage Playhouse, $74.98 (orig. $129.99); walmart.com
- JoJo Siwa Jumbo BowBow Plush, $14.99 (orig. $24.99); walmart.com
- Nerf N-strike Elite Infinus with Speed-Load Technology, 30-Dart Drum, and 30 Nerf Elite Darts, $29.99 (orig. $69.99); walmart.com
- Huffy 12V Battery-Powered SWAT Truck 2-Seater Ride-On Toy, $249 (orig. $299); walmart.com
- Little Tikes Adjust ‘n Jam Pro Basketball Set, $39.88 (orig. $49.99); walmart.com
- Bounce Pro 14-Foot Trampoline, with Classic Enclosure, $178 (orig. $329); walmart.com