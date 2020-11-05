Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Walmart Just Dropped Some of Its Earliest Black Friday Deals Ever — and Prices Start at Just $5

Black Friday is known for being one day of the year when shoppers can score some of the best deals. But you don’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving to start saving — Walmart just dropped tons of early Black Friday deals!

The retail giant kicked off its Black Friday Deals for Days promotion, not only offering customers the chance to get the best prices of the season on sought-after items, but also to get a head start on their holiday shopping. These are some of the earliest Black Friday deals we’ve ever seen from Walmart. Here’s how it works: Throughout the month of November, Walmart will be dropping three batches of exclusive deals that will be available for a limited time (or until they sell out). While most of the offers will be exclusively online, there will also be select savings in-stores. Shoppers can use Walmart’s new contact-free curbside pickup service to pick up their online orders.

During its first deals drop, you’ll find unbeatable savings on toys, electronics, and home products — prices start at just $5. Here are 10 of the best early Black Friday deals you can shop at Walmart right now:

If you’ve been wondering when Walmart starts Black Friday, the answer is today — and there are already so many amazing deals! These savings end on Saturday, November 7, but with prices this low, they’ll likely sell out before then. Keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it when Walmart’s new round of Black Friday deals drop on November 11 and November 25. But for now, scroll down and start saving!

Buy It! Instant Pot Viva 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker, $49 (orig. $99); walmart.com

Buy It! Gourmia 8-Qt. Stainless Steel Digital Air Fryer, $49 (special value); walmart.com

Buy It! Power Smokeless Grill, $49 (special value); walmart.com

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, $177 (orig. $244); walmart.com

Buy It! Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum, $98 (orig. $199); walmart.com

Buy It! Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum, $48 (orig. $89); walmart.com

Buy It! Hotel Style Hs Egyptian Bath Towel Dark Gray, $5 (special value); walmart.com

Buy It! Hatchimals Hatching Egg with Interactive Pet Baby, $20 (orig. $54.88); walmart.com

Buy It! Disney Princess My Friend Moana 14-Inch Tall Doll, $19.99 (special value); walmart.com

Buy It! Cra-Z-Art Be Inspired Cra-Z-Loom 3 in 1 Rubber Band Bracelet Extravaganza, $10 (special value); walmart.com