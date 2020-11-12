Walmart Just Dropped Even More Incredible Early Black Friday Deals — Including Vacuums and Pantry Organizers

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Here are 15 items that are all under $100 right now

It’s no secret that Walmart is one of the most shopped stores on Black Friday. The retail giant is known for offering a slew of savings on everything from big-ticket items like 4K TVs and vacuums to smaller practical buys like pajamas and jeans. But to help customers get a head start on holiday shopping (and keep them safe), Walmart is starting its Black Friday deals earlier than ever this year.

Throughout the month of November, Walmart will host three early Black Friday events that feature new, exclusive deals on some of the most sought-after products of the season — but they’ll only be available at these low prices for a limited time. Its Deals for Days promotion kicked off last week with now-expired savings on popular home appliances, such as the Instant Pot and Roomba robot vacuum.

But don’t fret if you missed out on these offers, because Walmart just dropped its second round of deals. Of the nearly 2,000 early markdowns, we combed through to find the 15 products that are worth adding to your cart now — and they’re all under $100.

Shop Early Walmart Black Friday Deals:

One of our favorite deals is on the popular Tineco cordless vacuum. Not only is it lightweight and easy to maneuver, but it features an LED headlight to make it easier to see dust and debris. The Tineco vacuum normally retails for $150, but it’s on sale for $100 right now.

‘Tis the season to get a head start on your holiday shopping at Walmart. Keep scrolling to see the under-$100 deals you need to take advantage of before they’re gone.

Buy It! Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum, $99 (orig. $149); walmart.com

Buy It! Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop with Discs and Scrubber, $69 (orig. $99.99); walmart.com

Buy It! Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender, $15 (special buy); walmart.com

Buy It! Frigidaire Retro Mini Fridge with Side Bottle Opener, $99 (orig. $129); walmart.com

Buy It! Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender, $79 (orig. $99); walmart.com

Buy It! Rubbermaid Pantry Organization and Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids 20-Piece Set, $45.15 (orig. $79.99); walmart.com

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 24-Piece Cookware Combo Set, $99 (orig. $129); walmart.com

Buy It! FitRx Muscle Massage Gun- Handheld Therapeutic Percussion Massager, $38 (orig. $79); walmart.com

Buy It! Mark Alan Women's Belted Collar Coat, $39.88 (orig. $49.96); walmart.com

Buy It! EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres Women’s Camo Cardigan Sweater, $18 (orig. $26); walmart.com

Buy It! Levi’s Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans, $49.99 (orig. $69.50); walmart.com

Buy It! Portland Boot Company Maryanne 8-Inch Suede Winter Boot, $34.99 (orig. $49.95); walmart.com

Buy It! Lego Classic Bricks and Animals 1,500 Pieces, $30 (orig. $58); walmart.com

Buy It! Little Tikes Princess Cottage Playhouse, $97 (orig. $129.99); walmart.com

Buy It! Smoko Kuma Shiba Inu Ambient Light, $11.99 (orig. $16); walmart.com