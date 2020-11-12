Walmart Just Dropped Even More Incredible Early Black Friday Deals — Including Vacuums and Pantry Organizers
Here are 15 items that are all under $100 right now
It’s no secret that Walmart is one of the most shopped stores on Black Friday. The retail giant is known for offering a slew of savings on everything from big-ticket items like 4K TVs and vacuums to smaller practical buys like pajamas and jeans. But to help customers get a head start on holiday shopping (and keep them safe), Walmart is starting its Black Friday deals earlier than ever this year.
Throughout the month of November, Walmart will host three early Black Friday events that feature new, exclusive deals on some of the most sought-after products of the season — but they’ll only be available at these low prices for a limited time. Its Deals for Days promotion kicked off last week with now-expired savings on popular home appliances, such as the Instant Pot and Roomba robot vacuum.
But don’t fret if you missed out on these offers, because Walmart just dropped its second round of deals. Of the nearly 2,000 early markdowns, we combed through to find the 15 products that are worth adding to your cart now — and they’re all under $100.
Shop Early Walmart Black Friday Deals:
- Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum, $99 (orig. $149)
- Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop with Discs and Scrubber, $69 (orig. $99.99)
- Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender, $15 (special buy)
- Frigidaire Retro Mini Fridge with Side Bottle Opener, $99 (orig. $129)
- Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender, $79 (orig. $99)
- Rubbermaid Pantry Organization and Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids 20-Piece Set, $45.15 (orig. $79.99)
- The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 24-Piece Cookware Combo Set, $99.99 (orig. $129)
- FitRx Muscle Massage Gun- Handheld Therapeutic Percussion Massager, $38 (orig. $79)
- Mark Alan Women's Belted Collar Coat, $39.88 (orig. $49.96)
- EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres Women’s Camo Cardigan Sweater, $18 (orig. $26)
- Levi’s Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans, $49.99 (orig. $69.50)
- Portland Boot Company Maryanne 8-Inch Suede Winter Boot, $34.99 (orig. $49.95)
- Lego Classic Bricks and Animals 1,500 Pieces, $30 (orig. $58)
- Little Tikes Princess Cottage Playhouse, $97 (orig. $129.99)
- Smoko Kuma Shiba Inu Ambient Light, $11.99 (orig. $16)
One of our favorite deals is on the popular Tineco cordless vacuum. Not only is it lightweight and easy to maneuver, but it features an LED headlight to make it easier to see dust and debris. The Tineco vacuum normally retails for $150, but it’s on sale for $100 right now.
Some of the other stand-out home offers include the 24-piece Pioneer Woman cookware set that’s $30 off, the personal-size Magic Bullet blender for only $15, and the Bissell power steam mop for 30 percent off. And if the Netflix series Get Organized with The Home Edit has you organizing every inch of your space, now’s a great time to scoop up this set of 20 food storage containers while they’re less than $50.
We also discovered tons of must-have cold weather fashion staples for major discounts, like this adorable burgundy belted trench coat that reminds us of one Meghan Markle owns, this pair of distressed Levi’s skinny jeans from Hilary Duff-loved brand Levi’s, and these faux fur-lined suede boots that look identical to the Ugg boots tons of celebs wear.
‘Tis the season to get a head start on your holiday shopping at Walmart. Keep scrolling to see the under-$100 deals you need to take advantage of before they’re gone.
