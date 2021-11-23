Walmart Just Dropped Hundreds of New Black Friday Deals — Here Are the Best Things You Can Get for Under $150
If you're eager to cross things off your holiday shopping list, good news: Walmart just dropped hundreds of new Black Friday deals you can scoop up right now.
As part of its Deals for Days, Walmart has been offering savings all month long to ensure you get what you need in a safe and timely manner. And its fresh batch of deals might be its best yet. There are markdowns in every category, including home, tech, electronics, fashion, and toys on some of the biggest items of the season, like vacuums, video game consoles, and TVs.
The sale also features an array of special buys, which are products you won't find anywhere else for a lower price. These Black Friday deals are available exclusively online for now, but they'll be available in Walmart stores starting on Friday, November 26.
Ready to start shopping? We combed through the deals and rounded up some of the best things you can buy for under $150 from Walmart's Black Friday sale.
Shop the Best Walmart Black Friday Deals Under $150
- Pawz by Bearpaw Mackenzie Slipper, $15 (orig. $20)
- Serta So Lofty Mattress Topper, $25 (special buy)
- Better Homes & Gardens 10-Pack Flip-Tite Food Storage Containers, $30 (orig. $40)
- Ninja 800W Professional Blender, $49 (special buy)
- Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Smart Home Display with Google Assistant, $49.98 (orig. $98.98)
- Anker Select Pro Bluetooth Speaker, $50 (orig. $99.99)
- The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 30-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $79 (special buy)
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, $99 (special buy)
- Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones, $99 (orig. $149)
- Hover-1 I-200 Hoverboard with Built-in Bluetooth Speaker, $99 (orig. $138)
- Samsung 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, $99 (orig. $149)
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, $109 (orig. $199)
- onn. 40-Inch Class FHD 1080P LED Roku Smart TV, $128 (special buy)
- Hoover Smartwash Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine, $149 (orig. $299)
- Gateway Notebook 11.6-Inch Touchscreen 2-in-1s Laptop, $149 (orig. $198)
Let's start with some of the least expensive things, like this pillow-like mattress topper for $25 and this Ninja blender with more than 600 five-star ratings for $50 — both of which are special buys at Walmart. There's also this pair of cozy faux fur-lined slippers for only $15 that remind us of the Ugg style Reese Witherspoon owns.
Buy It! Pawz by Bearpaw Mackenzie Slipper, $15 (orig. $20); walmart.com
Buy It! Ninja 800W Professional Blender, $49 (special buy); walmart.com
If you love to watch pantry organization content on TikTok and want to replicate it in your home, you'll definitely want to grab this set of airtight food storage containers while they're $10 off. Speaking of home finds, this 30-piece nonstick cookware set from The Pioneer Woman is only $79, and the Instant Pot Duo Crisp electric pressure cooker is just under $100.
Buy It! Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, $99 (special buy); walmart.com
Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 30-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $79 (special buy); walmart.com
You can also score popular smart tech items, like the Apple Watch Series 3 for $90 off and these Beats wireless headphones for 33 percent off. At the top of the price range, you can snag this touchscreen laptop and this carpet cleaning machine designed for households with pets for $149 each.
These deals will expire on November 28, which means you've got just six days to shop. But with prices this low, we imagine things will sell out much sooner than that. Happy early Black Friday shopping at Walmart!
