8 Early Prime Day TV Deals So Good, You’ll Have to See Them to Believe
Bargain shoppers, get your virtual shopping bags ready! Prime Day 2021 has just been announced for June 21 and 22, and some major TV deals are already live now to celebrate. Top-rated models from Insignia and Toshiba are on sale for up to 41 percent off, meaning you can get a smart TV for as low as $100. Now that's a reason to get excited.
If you're looking to update the old screen that's been living in your den longer than most of your favorite shows have been on air, then this is an ideal time to shop. The on-sale TVs also make great gifts for new graduates.
For the student in your life, consider gifting them the 23-inch Insignia that could fit into their tight dorm quarters or apartment space with ease. Usually it costs $170, but today it's just $100. Though petite compared to some other models, it's packed with all of the innovative features you'd want in a smart TV. The included voice remote allows you to call out to Alexa to turn the channel or search for your favorite shows without having to lift a finger. Plus, since it has Fire TV capabilities, more than 500,000 shows and movies are available to stream.
Buy It! Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition, $99.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com
Let's not forget that Father's Day is coming up, too. Get dad the TV set-up of his dreams with Toshiba's 50-inch smart TV that connects to any HD antenna to air shows and movies in pristine picture quality. The 4K Dolby vision image is so good, you'll probably be able to see individual blades of grass during the big football games, or beads of sweat on singers during live performances.
Buy It! Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, $309.99 (orig. $429.99); amazon.com
Want a moderately sized TV? No problem. There's a 32-inch Toshiba option with Alexa-enabled voice control and streaming capabilities discounted to $130, or a 43-inch 4K Insignia model with Wi-Fi going for $100 off. Each of these options come with Fire TV so you can stream your favorite services whenever you want.
Buy It! Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, $129.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, $219.99 (orig. $319.99); amazon.com
These aren't the only early Prime Day 2021 TV deals available — popular Sony, Samsung, and TCL models are also on sale. The only catch? Most of these impressive discounts are exclusively for Prime members, but you can sign up for a free trial here. Shop more of the bargains below:
- Samsung 75-inch Alexa-Enabled Smart TV, $2,298 (orig. $2,699)
- Sony 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $698 (orig. $799.99)
- Hisense 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility, $399.99 (orig. $429.99)
- TCL 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV, $178 (orig. $189.99)
- 8 Early Prime Day TV Deals So Good, You’ll Have to See Them to Believe
- The Brand Behind Instant Pot Just Launched a Medical Grade Air Purifier on Amazon
- Amazon Prime Day Is Happening Earlier Than Ever This Year — Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Target’s Disney Princess Home Line Is Flying Off Shelves — Here’s Everything to Shop Now