The Best Under-$10 Early Prime Day Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Store This Weekend
Amazon is always a treasure trove of deals. If you browse its website as frequently as we do, you may be aware of some of the under-the-radar ways you can save big. But one you might now be aware of is the secret section of Super Discounts located in Amazon's outlet — everything in it is under $10!
The storefront features more than 3,000 products from various categories, including fashion, home, pets, and beauty. The best part is? You don't have to be a Prime member to add them to your cart, though it's probably best to sign up now with Prime Day just around the corner.
Amazon Super Outlet Discounts:
- Iooho Running Shorts Quick Dry Workout Athletic Shorts, $9.09 (orig. $12.99)
- Aishun Cross Band Slippers, $9.59 (orig. $23.99)
- Amzbsr Cateye Fashion Sunglasses, $6.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Tyfthui Hair Claw Clips, $8.39 (orig. $11.99)
- Botindo 75-Ounce Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker and Straw, $9.95 (orig. $14.95)
- Mrsxia 18k Gold Stud Earrings, $5.87 with coupon (orig. $11.99)
- Angelhood Textured Knitted Soft Throw Blanket, $9.30 (orig. $13.29)
- Knocent Ergonomic Design Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest Support, $6.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Colorlife Desk Lamp with Flexible Gooseneck Clamp, $8.32 (orig. $11.89)
- Juxami Boho Pillow Covers, $9.99 (orig. $12.99)
This Fourth of July weekend, the Super Discounts section is overflowing with tons of summer essentials, like these quick-dry shorts that are great for workouts. They're designed with a thick elastic waistband that keeps them in place, a built-in liner that provides extra coverage, and a zippered side pocket that's deep enough to fit your smartphone. For only $9, you may want to grab a couple of pairs since they're available in eight colors.
Other fun finds include these cat-eye sunglasses that are only $7, this pack of colorful claw clips that make it easy to quickly toss your hair up during hot temperatures, and these fuzzy cross band slippers that are 60 percent off. Yes, a good pair is always an essential, even during summer. Drinking plenty of water is also very important, which is why this 75-ounce motivational water bottle is a must-add. It has mantras and time markers that remind you when to drink.
For those who work remotely and don't already own an ergonomic mouse pad, we recommend adding this pretty floral one to your cart while it's only $7. Speaking of desk accessories, there's also this flexible reading lamp that can be clamped to the edge of your workstation to provide more light.
There are so many under-$10 products to choose from in addition to the ones we've listed above. Scroll down to shop our picks from Amazon's Super Discount outlet before the holiday weekend is over!
